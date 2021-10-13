NFL Week 6 Offensive Line Rankings

The Indianapolis Colts are the biggest movers in PFF’s NFL offensive line rankings after Week 5, tumbling from a spot among the elite to the bottom half of the league. The Dallas Cowboys take over for the Cleveland Browns at No. 1, although Cleveland hasn’t slipped far. The Detroit Lions also represent one of the biggest movers from the previous rankings, sliding 14 places into the lower half of the league.

Let’s run through the rankings team by team.

Best-graded: G Zack Martin | 92.3

Worst-graded: C Tyler Biadasz | 54.8

Even without La’el Collins, Dallas' offensive line has vastly improved thanks in no small part to Tyron Smith returning to his best play now that he is finally healthy. Smith boasts a 91.2 overall PFF grade, the second-best mark in the NFL. It's the first time he has been above 90.0 since the 2015 season. Smith and Zack Martin are two of the best offensive linemen at any position in the league, and the rest of the Cowboys' group has been solid with no real glaring weaknesses. With the unit being protected by the scheme, playcalling, quarterback and running backs, this is the best offensive line in football right now.

Best-graded: G Joel Bitonio | 89.9

Knocked off the top spot in the rankings, the Browns' offensive line is still one of the league’s best. Jack Conklin has been the best-graded right tackle in the league so far this season, while Wyatt Teller has maintained a high level of play after dominating out of the blue in 2020. Teller hasn’t been able to replicate last season’s 90.0-plus PFF grade, but he has remained above 75.0 overall while having yet to allow a sack or a hit on the quarterback, surrendering just five hurries in five games. Cleveland’s line is another unit with no real weak links, but an ankle injury to Jedrick Wills Jr. is testing that.

Best-graded: T Donovan Smith | 79.3

Worst-graded: C Ryan Jensen | 63.1

This unit might not be performing quite as well as it did last season, but no Buccaneers offensive lineman has an overall PFF grade lower than 63.1 through five games, which is still average at worst. Neither Tristan Wirfs nor Ali Marpet — the team's best two linemen — has allowed a sack yet this season, and nobody has surrendered more than one. Quarterback Tom Brady certainly helps the group with the second-fastest average time to throw (2.41 seconds) in the league, but this line defines reliable protection and has been a big part of Leonard Fournette’s recent resurgence on the ground.

Best-graded: T Rob Havenstein | 75.9

Worst-graded: G Austin Corbett | 68.9

The Los Angeles Rams announced themselves as real contenders this year when they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the statement their offensive line made in that game may have been even bigger. They allowed just 11 total pressures as a unit against a formidable opponent. Andrew Whitworth has a top-five PFF pass-blocking grade, allowing just seven total pressures from almost 200 pass-blocking snaps despite closing in on his 40th birthday, which may be as impressive as the age-defying feats of Tom Brady at quarterback.

Best-graded: T Trent Williams | 93.4

Worst-graded: C Alex Mack | 62.8

Trent Williams was the best left tackle in the league a season ago, and he’s continued that dominant form into 2021. Williams has recorded a 93.4 overall PFF grade, making him the best-graded offensive lineman in the league through the first five weeks. Williams simply deletes defenders in the run game, and he has surrendered only six total pressures as a pass-blocker, none of them being sacks. Williams is by far the best member of this offensive line, and the 49ers' line is another unit without a glaring weakness. Offensive line play is a weak-link system, and San Francisco’s weakest link is still solid.

Best-graded: C Jason Kelce | 82.8

Worst-graded: G Brandon Brooks | 52.7

The Eagles have been getting beat up on the offensive line, with 10 different players earning snaps for them this season and nine playing at least 96 snaps across five weeks. Despite all these injuries, the collective has been impressive. Jordan Mailata is already justifying his big contract extension, allowing just four total pressures from 120 snaps in pass protection. Center Jason Kelce remains one of the league’s best run-blocking players, with a 92.1 PFF grade in that area.