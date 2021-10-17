NFL Week 6 Game Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 23, Miami Dolphins 20

Trevor Lawrence notched his first NFL win across the pond Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars took down Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins 23-20.

Quarterback

Lawrence had his best game as a pro on Sunday morning, throwing for 319 yards and a touchdown in the victory. He finished with a 76.2 passing grade and a 79.7 overall grade on PFF's first review, likely his highest marks of the season.

The Clemson product put up a 73% adjusted completion percentage and a 4.7% big-time throw percentage. He did not record a turnover-worthy throw.

Running back

Free. James. Robinson.

The former undrafted free agent carried the ball 18 times for 100 yards and a touchdown today. He received 90% of the rushing attempts, while Lawrence received the other two carries. Carlos Hyde barely saw the field, playing just seven snaps compared to Robinson’s 53.

Robinson averaged 3.7 yards after contact per attempt and tallied two explosive runs of 10 or more yards.

Wide receiver/tight end

Marvin Jones Jr. led the receiving corps in every significant category. The former Lion finally broke out in London, catching 7-of- 10 targets for 100 yards and a touchdown. He was targeted 13.4 yards downfield on average and was on the receiving end of three explosive pass plays of 15-plus yards.

Name PFF REC. GRADE* ROUTES TGT REC REC YDS Marvin Jones Jr. 72.1 39 10 7 100 Tavon Austin 54.9 9 1 0 0 Laquon Treadwell 56.0 4 1 0 0 Jamal Agnew 74.7 32 5 5 78 Laviska Shenault Jr. 61.6 37 9 6 54

*PFF grades will be finalized and made available by 1 p.m. Monday

Offensive line

The Jacksonville offensive line did its job, allowing just one sack and seven total pressures on 46 pass-blocking snaps. The unit finished with a 78.0 pass-blocking grade but just a 52.8 run-blocking grade.

Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor paced the unit in overall grade at 66.7, taking all 62 of his snaps from the right tackle spot. However, he graded negatively on 16.7% of his run-block plays on the way to a 48.1 run-blocking grade.

Defensive line

The Jacksonville defensive line didn’t register a sack, but it allowed just 77 yards on the ground for an average of 3.9 yards per carry. Josh Allen (90.5 pass-rush grade) and Dawuane Smoot (73.7 pass-rush grade) led the unit with five hurries apiece.

Linebacker

The linebacker unit clearly missed Myles Jack in this one. Damien Wilson led the way in tackles with nine, but he also earned the worst grade in the group, posting a 31.6 overall defensive grade. He particularly struggled in pass coverage. He was targeted 10 times and allowed nine receptions for 109 yards, allowing four pass plays of 15-plus yards.

Secondary

Shaquill Griffin and Nevin Lawson led the secondary in coverage snaps (51), but they had completely opposite games. Lawson posted a poor 45.3 coverage grade, allowing six receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown on eight targets, while Griffin finished with a 71.8 coverage grade, giving up four receptions for 44 yards.

Safeties Andrew Wingard and Rayshawn Jenkins tied the two corners in total defensive snaps (68).

Quarterback

Tagovailoa was solid in his first game back from a rib injury, posting an 82.6 passing grade on PFF's first review. The Alabama product completed 33 of his 47 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins QB made just one turn over-worthy throw, resulting in a bad interception. Still, he played it relatively safe with the ball, as 55.3% of his passes were thrown short of the sticks.

Running back

Myles Gaskin RB1 SZN lasted about a week, as the Dolphins are now seemingly back to a three-back committee. Salvon Ahmed led the unit in attempts with seven, while Gaskin and Malcolm Brown each registered five.

No running back went over 24 yards on the ground, and the group collectively registered just one explosive run.

NAME PFF RUSH GRADE* ATT YDS FIRST DOWNS YPC EXPL. RUN Malcolm Brown 61.0 5 24 2 4.8 1 Myles Gaskin 53.6 5 9 0 1.8 0 Salvon Ahmed 57.7 7 22 0 3.14 0

*PFF grades will be finalized and made available by 1 p.m. Monday

Wide receiver/tight end

Without two of their top receivers in DeVante Parker and Preston Williams, the Dolphins relied heavily on tight end Mike Gesicki and rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle.

Waddle commanded 13 targets on 48 receiving snaps, hauling in 10 for 70 yards and two touchdowns. He operated primarily from the slot, running 64.6% of his routes from inside.

Gesicki, meanwhile, dominated over the middle, hauling in eight catches on nine targets for 115 yards. His 14.4 yards per reception were second only to wideout Mack Hollins (15.3).

Offensive line

The Dolphins didn’t allow a sack, but they allowed 20 hurries on the way to a 43.2 team pass-blocking grade. Tackle Liam Eichenberg struggled mightily, posting a 29.8 overall grade that included an abysmal 12.9 pass-blocking grade.

The former Golden Domer was beaten by his defender on seven of his 51 pass-blocking snaps, allowed six hurries and graded negatively on 13 pass-blocking snaps.

Defensive line

Miami registered 23 total pressures on 44 pass-rush snaps en route to a 67.3 pass-rush grade. It was less effective in the run game, tallying six missed tackles on 19 run-defense snaps.

Lawrence’s former teammate Christian Wilkins put up the best performance along the defensive line. He posted a 74.6 defensive grade, registering two defensive stops and a sack.

Linebacker

Jerome Baker is a bad man. The linebacker finished with a 91.8 pass-rushing grade, totaling three QB hits on just six pass-rushing snaps. He tied edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel with seven total tackles, not missing one.

Secondary

Lawrence and the Jaguars picked on Noah Igbinoghene all morning. Missing their top two corners in Byron Jones and Xavien Howard, Igbinoghene was thrust into a starting role, playing 44 coverage snaps. The former Auburn Tiger allowed seven receptions on nine targets for 104 yards and a touchdown on his way to a 43.3 coverage grade.