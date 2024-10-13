All
NFL Week 6 Best Bets: Back the Titans to play better than their record suggests

2Y7YGK4 Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Brennan Asplen)

By Daniel Galper

• Titans have been playing better than their record suggests: Sitting at 1-3, Tennessee should be able to take advantage of the Colts' injuries and cover a 2.5-point spread as home favorites.

• Take Jalen Hurts to shred the Browns' man coverage: He has done well against those looks this season and gets his two best receivers — A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith back from injury.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 6.

In this article, we will buy a team whose record doesn’t accurately represent how they’ve been playing. We’ll also look at a matchup that should be a slow, low-scoring affair. Let’s get into it.

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans (-2.5, 43)

