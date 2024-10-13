NFL Week 6 Best Bets: Back the Titans to play better than their record suggests

• Titans have been playing better than their record suggests: Sitting at 1-3, Tennessee should be able to take advantage of the Colts' injuries and cover a 2.5-point spread as home favorites.

• Take Jalen Hurts to shred the Browns' man coverage: He has done well against those looks this season and gets his two best receivers — A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith — back from injury.

The NFL season rolls along as we enter Week 6.

In this article, we will buy a team whose record doesn’t accurately represent how they’ve been playing. We’ll also look at a matchup that should be a slow, low-scoring affair. Let’s get into it.