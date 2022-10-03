NFL Week 4: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• The Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs led the league in players selected on offense, while the Miami Dolphins led the league in players selected on defense.

• With Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift on the sidelines for Detroit, TE T.J. Hockenson had a monster game in a shootout with the Seattle Seahawks.

• In their victory over the Chicago Bears, New York Giants DI Dexter Lawrence registered eight quarterback pressures, including two sacks.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

PFF TEAM OF THE WEEK

Offense

QB: Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

RB: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

WR: George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

WR: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

TE: T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

FLEX: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

LT: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

LG: Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

C: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

RT: Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons

Defense

DI: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

DI: Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins

Edge: Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers

Edge: Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles

LB: Shaq Thompson, Carolina Panthers

LB: Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins

CB: Jack Jones, New England Patriots

CB: Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys

S: Kamren Curl, Washington Commanders

S: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Flex: S Lamarcus Joyner, New York Jets

Offensive Player of the Week: RG Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Lindstrom earned a staggering 97.1 overall grade in Week 4 and was the only offensive lineman in the league to grade above 90.0. His 94.0 run-blocking grade spanned 35 snaps, and he allowed a singular pressure — a hurry — on 20 pass-blocking snaps.

Defensive Player of the Week: CB Jack Jones, New England Patriots

Across 72 total snaps, Jones tallied five tackles and a pick-six. The latter kept the Patriots (who were down to third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe) in the game against the Green Bay Packers. He topped off his performance with a forced fumble, which he also recovered.

Rookie of the Week: WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers

While Pittsburgh lost to the Jets and benched Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett, Pickens caught seven of his 10 targets for 116 yards and four first downs. He caught three of his five contested targets and forced two missed tackles.

Offensive Line of the Week: Atlanta Falcons

In their victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Falcons offensive line earned a 91.1 run-blocking grade, assisting backs to 202 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Pass-blocking, the unit earned a 69.5 grade by allowing just six total pressures, including one sack and one hit.