NFL Week 4: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• The Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs led the league in players selected on offense, while the Miami Dolphins led the league in players selected on defense.
• With Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift on the sidelines for Detroit, TE T.J. Hockenson had a monster game in a shootout with the Seattle Seahawks.
• In their victory over the Chicago Bears, New York Giants DI Dexter Lawrence registered eight quarterback pressures, including two sacks.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
PFF TEAM OF THE WEEK
Offense
QB: Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks
RB: Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders
WR: George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
WR: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
TE: T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions
FLEX: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
LT: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants
LG: Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles
C: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
RT: Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons
Defense
DI: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
DI: Christian Wilkins, Miami Dolphins
Edge: Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers
Edge: Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles
LB: Shaq Thompson, Carolina Panthers
LB: Jerome Baker, Miami Dolphins
CB: Jack Jones, New England Patriots
CB: Trevon Diggs, Dallas Cowboys
S: Kamren Curl, Washington Commanders
S: Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Flex: S Lamarcus Joyner, New York Jets
Offensive Player of the Week: RG Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Lindstrom earned a staggering 97.1 overall grade in Week 4 and was the only offensive lineman in the league to grade above 90.0. His 94.0 run-blocking grade spanned 35 snaps, and he allowed a singular pressure — a hurry — on 20 pass-blocking snaps.
Defensive Player of the Week: CB Jack Jones, New England Patriots
Across 72 total snaps, Jones tallied five tackles and a pick-six. The latter kept the Patriots (who were down to third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe) in the game against the Green Bay Packers. He topped off his performance with a forced fumble, which he also recovered.
Rookie of the Week: WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
While Pittsburgh lost to the Jets and benched Mitch Trubisky for rookie Kenny Pickett, Pickens caught seven of his 10 targets for 116 yards and four first downs. He caught three of his five contested targets and forced two missed tackles.
Offensive Line of the Week: Atlanta Falcons
In their victory over the Cleveland Browns, the Falcons offensive line earned a 91.1 run-blocking grade, assisting backs to 202 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Pass-blocking, the unit earned a 69.5 grade by allowing just six total pressures, including one sack and one hit.