Week 18 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Tyreek Hill and Najee Harris dinged up, Taysom Hill injures foot

Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) reacts after the pay during overtime against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Jan 10, 2022

The 2021 NFL regular season is in the books. Let's take a look at the injury landscape heading toward the NFL playoffs.

KC @ DEN | DAL @ PHI | CHI @ MIN | IND @ JAX | TEN @ HOUPIT @ BAL | CIN @ CLE | GB @ DET | WFT @ NYG | CAR @ TBNO @ ATL | NE @ MIA |
NYJ @ BUF | SF @ LAR | SEA @ ARZ | LAC @ LV

Kansas City ChiefsDenver Broncos 

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill appeared to injure his heel during pre-game warm-ups. He came in the game a couple different times and looked horrible. It is unclear what he injured specifically, but it could be his plantar fascia. If so, he could play through it, but it would be painful and may require him to get an injection.

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

N/A

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings

N/A

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars

N/A

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans

N/A

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens

Steelers RB Najee Harris suffered an elbow injury in the first quarter of the season finale. I believe he suffered an elbow subluxation. He was able to return and should be ready to play in the playoff matchup with Chiefs. Harris may have to wear an elbow brace for the game but should not be affected.

WR Diontae Johnson suffered a rib injury in the first quarter but returned to the game. I do not expect him to be impacted for the playoff game.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns

N/A

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions

Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling sustained a back injury in the first half. The Packers have a first-round bye, and I expect him to be ready for their second-round matchup.

Washington Football Team @ New York Giants

N/A

Carolina PanthersTampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs WR Cyril Grayson suffered a hamstring strain in the first quarter. The Bucs are already depleted at WR, so this is very concerning. A Grade 1 strain RTP is typically 1-3 weeks. The Bucs do not have a bye, so Grayson does not have much time to heal. If this were the regular season I doubt he plays, but because it is the playoffs he is likely to give it a go.

New Orleans Saints @Atlanta Falcons

Saints QB Taysom Hill suffered a foot injury in the second quarter. Reports suggest he is suffering from a Lisfranc injury. If true, he will undergo surgery. New Orleans' Swiss Army knife will be ready for the 2022 season.

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins

N/A

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills

Jets WR Jamison Crowder aggravated his calf injury in the second quarter. It will likely mark the end of his Jets career.

San Francisco 49ersLos Angeles Rams

N/A

Seattle SeahawksArizona Cardinals

Seahawks S Quandre Diggs suffered a brutal injury in the fourth quarter. He sustained a Dak Prescott-like ankle injury — a dislocation plus fibula fracture. Unfortunately, he is in the midst of searching for a new contract. He should be ready for the start of the 2022 season but this will impact the negotiations.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders DT Darius Philon was having a fantastic game but injured his knee in the second half. It was a non-contact injury, which raises concerns for an ACL tear. I am not optimistic he will be available in the playoffs.

