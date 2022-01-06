NFL News & Analysis

NFL Week 18 Injury Report: All 16 games

Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Jan 6, 2022

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

KC @ DEN | DAL @ PHI | CHI @ MIN | IND @ JAX | TEN @ HOU | PIT @ BAL | CIN @ CLE | GB @ DET | WFT @ NYG | CAR @ TB | NO @ ATL | NE @ MIA |
NYJ @ BUF | SF @ LAR | SEA @ ARZ | LAC @ LV

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos (+10.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Tues. Status Wed. Status
Drew Lock QB DEN Shoulder QB31 14.3 LP LP
Javonte Williams RB DEN Knee RB19 10.7 LP LP
Noah Fant TE DEN Quadriceps TE12 9.6 LP LP
Melvin Gordon III RB DEN Thumb/Hip RB25 9.5 LP LP
Teddy Bridgewater QB DEN Concussion (placed on IR) 1.6 DNP DNP
Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Shoulder 0.0 DNP DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (+7)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Tues. Status Wed. Status
Jalen Hurts QB PHI Ankle QB15 20.6 LP LP
Tony Pollard RB DAL Foot RB32 8.4 LP LP
Quez Watkins WR PHI Knee WR101 5.1 LP FP
Miles Sanders RB PHI Hand 0.0 DNP DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5.

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings (-2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Justin Fields QB CHI Ankle QB11 18.5 FP
Kirk Cousins QB MIN NIR – Rest QB14 17.5 LP
Jimmy Graham TE CHI NIR – Rest TE39 2.2 DNP
Luke Stocker TE MIN Elbow 0.6 DNP
Kene Nwangwu RB MIN Hamstring RB78 0.4 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5.

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+15.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Michael Pittman Jr. WR IND Ribs WR19 14.9 FP
Marvin Jones Jr. WR JAX NIR – Rest WR50 11.3 DNP
James O'Shaughnessy TE JAX Hip TE31 6.4 DNP
Ryquell Armstead RB JAX Knee RB61 6.2 FP
Mo Alie-Cox TE IND Knee TE26 6.0 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans (+10.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Julio Jones WR TEN Hamstring WR58 10.6 LP
Chris Conley WR HST Knee WR75 6.0 DNP
Deshaun Watson QB HST NIR 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 43.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens (-5.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Tyler Huntley QB BLT Illness QB23 18.2 FP
Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pectoral/Right shoulder QB22 14.5 LP
Lamar Jackson QB BLT Ankle QB20 1.8 DNP
Patrick Ricard RB BLT Knee 1.2 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 41.5.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns (+3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Nick Chubb RB CLV Chest/Ribs RB11 13.4 LP
Joe Burrow QB CIN NIR – Rest/Knee 9.4 DNP
Evan McPherson K CIN Groin K16 8.9 LP
Kareem Hunt RB CLV Ankle RB34 8.3 LP
C.J. Uzomah TE CIN Knee/Hip TE21 7.6 DNP
Austin Hooper TE CLV Hand TE25 6.9 FP
David Njoku TE CLV Shoulder TE24 6.6 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 41.

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions (+2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Aaron Rodgers QB GB Toe QB12 22.5 DNP
Aaron Jones RB GB Knee RB26 13.7 LP
Jared Goff QB DET Knee QB27 13.0 LP
Jason Cabinda RB DET Knee 2.3 DNP
Brock Wright TE DET Groin TE44 2.3 LP
Dominique Dafney TE GB Ankle 0.4 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5.

Washington Football Team @ New York Giants (+7)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Saquon Barkley RB NYG Ankle RB22 16.4 LP
Antonio Gibson RB WAS Hip RB16 14.1 LP
Mike Glennon QB NYG Wrist QB35 11.5 DNP
Darius Slayton WR NYG Shoulder/COVID Ramp Up WR118 6.9 LP
Kadarius Toney WR NYG Shoulder WR72 5.7 LP
Kyle Rudolph TE NYG Ankle TE46 5.1 LP
Ricky Seals-Jones TE WAS Concussion TE42 3.7 DNP
John Ross WR NYG Knee 1.1 DNP
Cullen Gillaspia RB NYG Knee 0.0 DNP
Curtis Samuel WR WAS Hamstring 0.0 DNP
Collin Johnson WR NYG Hamstring 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 38.

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Mike Evans WR TB Hamstring WR9 14.5 LP
Robby Anderson WR CAR Quadriceps WR56 8.6 DNP
Ke'Shawn Vaughn RB TB Ribs RB37 8.5 FP
Shi Smith WR CAR Illness 2.0 DNP
Jaelon Darden WR TB Illness 0.7 LP
Antonio Brown WR TB NIR – Rest 0.0 DNP
Justin Watson WR TB Quadriceps 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 41.5.

New Orleans Saints @Atlanta Falcons (+4.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Taysom Hill QB NO Right Finger QB7 20.4 FP
Kyle Pitts TE ATL Hamstring TE8 13.8 DNP
Tre'Quan Smith WR NO Chest WR82 8.9 LP
Mark Ingram II RB NO Knee RB64 5.6 LP
Frank Darby WR ATL Shoulder 3.0 LP
Ty Montgomery WR NO Back 0.8 LP
Qadree Ollison RB ATL Quadriceps RB86 0.7 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 40.

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins (+6.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
DeVante Parker WR MIA NIR – Rest WR32 11.7 LP
Jakobi Meyers WR NE Thigh WR36 11.3 LP
Nick Folk K NE Left Knee K1 8.7 LP
Damien Harris RB NE Hamstring RB20 8.6 LP
Nelson Agholor WR NE Concussion WR105 4.7 LP
Phillip Lindsay RB MIA Ankle RB62 1.6 FP
Isaiah Ford WR MIA Knee 1.6 FP
Preston Williams WR MIA Illness 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 40.

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills (-16.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Cole Beasley WR BUF NIR – Rest WR40 11.2 LP
Michael Carter RB NYJ Concussion RB23 7.5 DNP
Emmanuel Sanders WR BUF Knee WR98 7.5 DNP
Braxton Berrios WR NYJ Quadriceps WR45 7.5 DNP
Jamison Crowder WR NYJ Calf WR77 7.1 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 43.

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (-4.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Elijah Mitchell RB SF Knee RB10 9.6 DNP
Jimmy Garoppolo QB SF Right Thumb 1.3 LP
Cam Akers RB LA Achilles RB71 0.0 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5.

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals (-6.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
D.K. Metcalf WR SEA Foot WR15 16.7 LP
Chase Edmonds RB ARZ Ribs/Toe RB9 14.6 DNP
Rashaad Penny RB SEA Groin RB13 13.4 FP
Zach Ertz TE ARZ NIR – Rest TE6 11.7 DNP
James Conner RB ARZ Heel RB69 7.2 LP
Freddie Swain WR SEA Ankle WR96 5.1 FP
Will Dissly TE SEA Heel TE53 3.1 DNP
DeeJay Dallas RB SEA Quadriceps RB72 0.9 FP
Demetrius Harris TE ARZ Shoulder 0.0 DNP
Rondale Moore WR ARZ Ankle WR106 0.0 LP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 48.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders (+3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Josh Jacobs RB LV Ribs RB14 15.6 LP
Darren Waller TE LV Knee TE20 14.9 LP
Foster Moreau TE LV Abdomen TE32 4.1 FP
DeSean Jackson WR LV NIR-Rest WR84 3.9 DNP
Daniel Helm TE LV Knee 0.1 FP
Sutton Smith RB LV Heel 0.0 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49.5.

