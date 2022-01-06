NFL Week 18 Injury Report: All 16 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran
Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos (+10.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Drew Lock
|QB
|DEN
|Shoulder
|QB31
|14.3
|LP
|LP
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|DEN
|Knee
|RB19
|10.7
|LP
|LP
|Noah Fant
|TE
|DEN
|Quadriceps
|TE12
|9.6
|LP
|LP
|Melvin Gordon III
|RB
|DEN
|Thumb/Hip
|RB25
|9.5
|LP
|LP
|Teddy Bridgewater
|QB
|DEN
|Concussion (placed on IR)
|1.6
|DNP
|DNP
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|KC
|Shoulder
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5 PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (+7)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|PHI
|Ankle
|QB15
|20.6
|LP
|LP
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|DAL
|Foot
|RB32
|8.4
|LP
|LP
|Quez Watkins
|WR
|PHI
|Knee
|WR101
|5.1
|LP
|FP
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|PHI
|Hand
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings (-2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Justin Fields
|QB
|CHI
|Ankle
|QB11
|18.5
|FP
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|MIN
|NIR – Rest
|QB14
|17.5
|LP
|Jimmy Graham
|TE
|CHI
|NIR – Rest
|TE39
|2.2
|DNP
|Luke Stocker
|TE
|MIN
|Elbow
|0.6
|DNP
|Kene Nwangwu
|RB
|MIN
|Hamstring
|RB78
|0.4
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+15.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|IND
|Ribs
|WR19
|14.9
|FP
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|WR
|JAX
|NIR – Rest
|WR50
|11.3
|DNP
|James O'Shaughnessy
|TE
|JAX
|Hip
|TE31
|6.4
|DNP
|Ryquell Armstead
|RB
|JAX
|Knee
|RB61
|6.2
|FP
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|IND
|Knee
|TE26
|6.0
|FP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 44. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans (+10.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Julio Jones
|WR
|TEN
|Hamstring
|WR58
|10.6
|LP
|Chris Conley
|WR
|HST
|Knee
|WR75
|6.0
|DNP
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|HST
|NIR
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 43. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens (-5.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|BLT
|Illness
|QB23
|18.2
|FP
|Ben Roethlisberger
|QB
|PIT
|Pectoral/Right shoulder
|QB22
|14.5
|LP
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|BLT
|Ankle
|QB20
|1.8
|DNP
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|BLT
|Knee
|1.2
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 41.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns (+3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Nick Chubb
|RB
|CLV
|Chest/Ribs
|RB11
|13.4
|LP
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|CIN
|NIR – Rest/Knee
|9.4
|DNP
|Evan McPherson
|K
|CIN
|Groin
|K16
|8.9
|LP
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|CLV
|Ankle
|RB34
|8.3
|LP
|C.J. Uzomah
|TE
|CIN
|Knee/Hip
|TE21
|7.6
|DNP
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|CLV
|Hand
|TE25
|6.9
|FP
|David Njoku
|TE
|CLV
|Shoulder
|TE24
|6.6
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 41. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions (+2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|GB
|Toe
|QB12
|22.5
|DNP
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|GB
|Knee
|RB26
|13.7
|LP
|Jared Goff
|QB
|DET
|Knee
|QB27
|13.0
|LP
|Jason Cabinda
|RB
|DET
|Knee
|2.3
|DNP
|Brock Wright
|TE
|DET
|Groin
|TE44
|2.3
|LP
|Dominique Dafney
|TE
|GB
|Ankle
|0.4
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Washington Football Team @ New York Giants (+7)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NYG
|Ankle
|RB22
|16.4
|LP
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|WAS
|Hip
|RB16
|14.1
|LP
|Mike Glennon
|QB
|NYG
|Wrist
|QB35
|11.5
|DNP
|Darius Slayton
|WR
|NYG
|Shoulder/COVID Ramp Up
|WR118
|6.9
|LP
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|NYG
|Shoulder
|WR72
|5.7
|LP
|Kyle Rudolph
|TE
|NYG
|Ankle
|TE46
|5.1
|LP
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|TE
|WAS
|Concussion
|TE42
|3.7
|DNP
|John Ross
|WR
|NYG
|Knee
|1.1
|DNP
|Cullen Gillaspia
|RB
|NYG
|Knee
|0.0
|DNP
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|WAS
|Hamstring
|0.0
|DNP
|Collin Johnson
|WR
|NYG
|Hamstring
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 38. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Mike Evans
|WR
|TB
|Hamstring
|WR9
|14.5
|LP
|Robby Anderson
|WR
|CAR
|Quadriceps
|WR56
|8.6
|DNP
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn
|RB
|TB
|Ribs
|RB37
|8.5
|FP
|Shi Smith
|WR
|CAR
|Illness
|2.0
|DNP
|Jaelon Darden
|WR
|TB
|Illness
|0.7
|LP
|Antonio Brown
|WR
|TB
|NIR – Rest
|0.0
|DNP
|Justin Watson
|WR
|TB
|Quadriceps
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 41.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
New Orleans Saints @Atlanta Falcons (+4.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|NO
|Right Finger
|QB7
|20.4
|FP
|Kyle Pitts
|TE
|ATL
|Hamstring
|TE8
|13.8
|DNP
|Tre'Quan Smith
|WR
|NO
|Chest
|WR82
|8.9
|LP
|Mark Ingram II
|RB
|NO
|Knee
|RB64
|5.6
|LP
|Frank Darby
|WR
|ATL
|Shoulder
|3.0
|LP
|Ty Montgomery
|WR
|NO
|Back
|0.8
|LP
|Qadree Ollison
|RB
|ATL
|Quadriceps
|RB86
|0.7
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 40. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins (+6.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|MIA
|NIR – Rest
|WR32
|11.7
|LP
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|NE
|Thigh
|WR36
|11.3
|LP
|Nick Folk
|K
|NE
|Left Knee
|K1
|8.7
|LP
|Damien Harris
|RB
|NE
|Hamstring
|RB20
|8.6
|LP
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|NE
|Concussion
|WR105
|4.7
|LP
|Phillip Lindsay
|RB
|MIA
|Ankle
|RB62
|1.6
|FP
|Isaiah Ford
|WR
|MIA
|Knee
|1.6
|FP
|Preston Williams
|WR
|MIA
|Illness
|0.0
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 40. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills (-16.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|BUF
|NIR – Rest
|WR40
|11.2
|LP
|Michael Carter
|RB
|NYJ
|Concussion
|RB23
|7.5
|DNP
|Emmanuel Sanders
|WR
|BUF
|Knee
|WR98
|7.5
|DNP
|Braxton Berrios
|WR
|NYJ
|Quadriceps
|WR45
|7.5
|DNP
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|NYJ
|Calf
|WR77
|7.1
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 43. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (-4.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|SF
|Knee
|RB10
|9.6
|DNP
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|SF
|Right Thumb
|1.3
|LP
|Cam Akers
|RB
|LA
|Achilles
|RB71
|0.0
|FP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 44.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals (-6.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|D.K. Metcalf
|WR
|SEA
|Foot
|WR15
|16.7
|LP
|Chase Edmonds
|RB
|ARZ
|Ribs/Toe
|RB9
|14.6
|DNP
|Rashaad Penny
|RB
|SEA
|Groin
|RB13
|13.4
|FP
|Zach Ertz
|TE
|ARZ
|NIR – Rest
|TE6
|11.7
|DNP
|James Conner
|RB
|ARZ
|Heel
|RB69
|7.2
|LP
|Freddie Swain
|WR
|SEA
|Ankle
|WR96
|5.1
|FP
|Will Dissly
|TE
|SEA
|Heel
|TE53
|3.1
|DNP
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|SEA
|Quadriceps
|RB72
|0.9
|FP
|Demetrius Harris
|TE
|ARZ
|Shoulder
|0.0
|DNP
|Rondale Moore
|WR
|ARZ
|Ankle
|WR106
|0.0
|LP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.
Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders (+3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|LV
|Ribs
|RB14
|15.6
|LP
|Darren Waller
|TE
|LV
|Knee
|TE20
|14.9
|LP
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|LV
|Abdomen
|TE32
|4.1
|FP
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|LV
|NIR-Rest
|WR84
|3.9
|DNP
|Daniel Helm
|TE
|LV
|Knee
|0.1
|FP
|Sutton Smith
|RB
|LV
|Heel
|0.0
|FP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 49.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.