NFL Week 18 COVID-19 Tracker: An up-to-date look at the COVID-19 situation for all 32 NFL teams

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the NFL.
, a record 106 players landed on the league's COVID-19 list this past Monday, including a daily record 96 players who tested positive. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero
Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the list on the list the following Tuesday, joining superstars such as Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Ryan Ramczyk.
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins landed on the list the following Friday, leaving him out for Week 17 due to his unvaccinated status.
Here is a list of all the players who have entered COVID-19 protocols ahead of
. NFL Week 18 Last Updated: Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 6:00 p.m. EST
Vaccinated players who test positive will be excused from team activities for at least five days. Unvaccinated players who test positive will be excused from team activities for a minimum of 10 days and must undergo daily testing.
In order to return, players will need either:
Two PCR tests that are either negative or produce a
CT value of 35 or greater One PCR test that is either negative or produces a
CT value of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result within 24 hours of the PCR test. Two negative Mesa tests
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Zach Kerr
DI
58.8
Tanner Vallejo
LB
34.9
Maxx Williams
TE
78.8
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Dorian Etheridge
LB
N/A
Jonathan Bullard
DI
56.7
Jason Spriggs
T
58.2
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Ar’Darius Washington
CB
63.7
David Sharpe
OT
65.1
Chris Streveler
QB
50.8
Kevin Toliver
CB
N/A
Gus Edwards
HB
N/A
Justice Hill
HB
N/A
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
—
—
—
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Phil Hoskins
DT
44.6
Daviyon Nixon
DT
67.5
Jaycee Horn
CB
67.8
Yetur Gross-Matos
ED
63.9
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
—
—
—
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Xavier Su'a-Filo
G
50.0
Jordan Evans
LB
57.7
Vonn Bell
S
74.3
Akeem Davis-Gaither
LB
60.2
Trey Hendrickson
ED
72.4
Trey Hopkins
C
51.3
Quinton Spain
G
71.5
B.J. Hill
DI
70.4
Joe Mixon
HB
79.5
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Tedric Thompson
S
63.9
D'Ernest Johnson
HB
80.9
Dexter Williams
HB
N/A
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Francis Bernard
LB
48.5
Hunter Niswander
P
N/A
JaQuan Hardy
HB
52.7
Isaac Alarcon
OG
N/A
Aviante Collins
OT
N/A
Brandon Smith
WR
N/A
Josh Ball
T
N/A
Micah Parsons
LB
88.7
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Barrington Wade
LB
57.3
Drew Himmelman
T
N/A
Jonathan Harris
DI
53.3
Calvin Anderson
T
70.0
Sam Martin
P
73.5
Brandon McManus
K
77.4
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Josh Woods
LB
54.1
Austin Bryant
ED
54.4
Taylor Decker
T
76.5
Penei Sewell
T
77.3
Joel Heath
DI
N/A
Hunter Bryant
TE
N/A
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Randy Ramsey
ED
N/A
Jaire Alexander
CB
75.1
Billy Turner
T
65.9
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Cre’von LeBlanc
CB
47.7
Paul Quessenberry
FB
60.0
Phillip Dorsett
WR
62.9
Cole Toner
C
75.5
Kevin Pierre-Louis
WR
70.3
Justin Reid
S
51.8
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Farrod Green
TE
59.7
Chris Wilcox
CB
N/A
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Brandon Linder
C
63.0
Ben Bartch
OL
62.7
Lerentee McCray
ED
60.9
K’Lavon Chaisson
ED
48.7
Rudy Ford
CB
57.6
Dylan Moses
LB
N/A
Cam Robinson
T
67.1
Andrew Wingard
S
69.1
Shaquill Griffin
CB
71.6
Dawuane Smoot
DI
66.9
J.K. Scott
P
56.5
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Nick Bolton
LB
65.2
Lucas Niang
T
65.5
Darius Harris
LB
59.9
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Kendal Vickers
DI
35.1
Kamaal Seymour
T
N/A
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Andrew Brown
DI
55.8
Tristan Vizcaino
K
60.5
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Darrell Henderson
RB
68.7
Ernest Jones
LB
58.6
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Roderick Johnson
T
64.5
Adam Pankey
G
60.0
Jordan Scarlett
RB
N/A
Noah Igbinoghene
CB
52.3
Sheldrick Redwine
S
27.2
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Tye Smith
DB
N/A
Nick Vigil
LB
44.9
Camryn Bynum
S
78.3
Ezra Cleveland
G
67.6
Christian Darrisaw
T
70.8
Eric Kendricks
LB
59.3
Chris Herndon
TE
52.6
Tashawn Bower
ED
51.1
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Yodny Cajuste
T
55.7
Myles Bryant
CB
60.7
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Christian Ringo
DI
67.9
Malcolm Roach
DI
44.9
Jordan Mills
T
48.1
Jerald Hawkins
T
N/A
KeiVarae Russell
CB
N/A
Nick Vannett
TE
56.5
Jalen Dalton
DI
N/A
Albert Huggins
DI
48.4
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Dante Pettis
WR
68.3
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Freedom Akinmoladun
DE
45.2
Elijah Moore
WR
71.2
Jarrad Davis
LB
28.6
Ryan Griffin
TE
56.1
Sharrod Neasman
S
53.8
Noah Dawkins
LB
68.2
Lamar Jackson
CB
50.4
Tanzel Smart
DI
70.4
Isaiah Williams
G
34.6
Jabari Zuniga
ED
58.0
Zane Lewis
S
N/A
Kyle Phillips
ED
65.0
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
John Hightower
WR
60.1
Noah Togiai
TE
N/A
Genard Avery
LB
46.3
Fletcher Cox
DI
68.5
Marcus Epps
S
72.8
Nate Herbig
G
67.3
Jordan Howard
HB
76.5
Jason Kelce
C
83.9
Avonte Maddox
CB
73.2
Rodney McLeod
S
63.7
Boston Scott
HB
72.3
Alex Singleton
LB
50.7
Jack Stoll
TE
54.8
Dallas Goedert
TE
88.8
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Karl Joseph
S
52.8
Anthony Miller
WR
61.9
Steven Sims
WR
60.8
Joe Haden
CB
63.2
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Raheem Mostert
HB
58.0
K'Waun Williams
CB
63.3
Dontae Johnson
CB
68.2
Jimmie Ward
S
80.0
Ambry Thomas
CB
41.3
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Damien Lewis
G
57.3
Sidney Jones
CB
65.8
Gavin Heslop
S
61.7
Alton Robinson
ED
51.8
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
—
—
—
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Cody Hollister
WR
59.3
Monty Rice
LB
53.4
Player
Position
2021 PFF Grade
Deshazor Everett
S
31.4
William Jackson
CB
59.7