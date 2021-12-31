NFL News & Analysis

NFL Week 18 COVID-19 Tracker: An up-to-date look at the COVID-19 situation for all 32 NFL teams

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks to pass Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

By PFF.com
Dec 31, 2021

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the NFL.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, a record 106 players landed on the league's COVID-19 list this past Monday, including a daily record 96 players who tested positive.

Indianapolis Colts starting quarterback Carson Wentz was placed on the list on the list the following Tuesday, joining superstars such as Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Ryan Ramczyk.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins landed on the list the following Friday, leaving him out for Week 17 due to his unvaccinated status.

Here is a list of all the players who have entered COVID-19 protocols ahead of NFL Week 18.

Last Updated: Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 6:00 p.m. EST
Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props Tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings
Best Bets Tool

Vaccinated players who test positive will be excused from team activities for at least five days. Unvaccinated players who test positive will be excused from team activities for a minimum of 10 days and must undergo daily testing.

In order to return, players will need either:

  • Two PCR tests that are either negative or produce a CT value of 35 or greater
  • One PCR test that is either negative or produces a CT value of 35 or greater and a negative Mesa test result within 24 hours of the PCR test.
  • Two negative Mesa tests
JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WFT

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Zach Kerr DI 58.8
Tanner Vallejo LB 34.9
Maxx Williams TE 78.8

ATLANTA FALCONS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Dorian Etheridge LB N/A
Jonathan Bullard DI 56.7
Jason Spriggs T 58.2

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Ar’Darius Washington CB 63.7
David Sharpe OT 65.1
Chris Streveler QB 50.8
Kevin Toliver CB N/A
Gus Edwards HB N/A
Justice Hill HB N/A
BUFFALO BILLS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Phil Hoskins DT 44.6
Daviyon Nixon DT 67.5
Jaycee Horn CB 67.8
Yetur Gross-Matos ED 63.9

CHICAGO BEARS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Xavier Su'a-Filo G 50.0
Jordan Evans LB 57.7
Vonn Bell S 74.3
Akeem Davis-Gaither LB 60.2
Trey Hendrickson ED 72.4
Trey Hopkins C 51.3
Quinton Spain G 71.5
B.J. Hill DI 70.4
Joe Mixon HB 79.5

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Tedric Thompson S 63.9
D'Ernest Johnson HB 80.9
Dexter Williams HB N/A

DALLAS COWBOYS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Francis Bernard LB 48.5
Hunter Niswander P N/A
JaQuan Hardy HB 52.7
Isaac Alarcon OG N/A
Aviante Collins OT N/A
Brandon Smith WR N/A
Josh Ball T N/A
Micah Parsons LB 88.7

DENVER BRONCOS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Barrington Wade LB 57.3
Drew Himmelman T N/A
Jonathan Harris DI 53.3
Calvin Anderson T 70.0
Sam Martin P 73.5
Brandon McManus K 77.4

DETROIT LIONS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Josh Woods LB 54.1
Austin Bryant ED 54.4
Taylor Decker T 76.5
Penei Sewell T 77.3
Joel Heath DI N/A
Hunter Bryant TE N/A
GREEN BAY PACKERS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Randy Ramsey ED N/A
Jaire Alexander CB 75.1
Billy Turner T 65.9

HOUSTON TEXANS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Cre’von LeBlanc CB 47.7
Paul Quessenberry FB 60.0
Phillip Dorsett WR 62.9
Cole Toner C 75.5
Kevin Pierre-Louis WR 70.3
Justin Reid S 51.8

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Farrod Green TE 59.7
Chris Wilcox CB N/A

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Brandon Linder C 63.0
Ben Bartch OL 62.7
Lerentee McCray ED 60.9
K’Lavon Chaisson ED 48.7
Rudy Ford CB 57.6
Dylan Moses LB N/A
Cam Robinson T 67.1
Andrew Wingard S 69.1
Shaquill Griffin CB 71.6
Dawuane Smoot DI 66.9
J.K. Scott P 56.5

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Nick Bolton LB 65.2
Lucas Niang T 65.5
Darius Harris LB 59.9

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Kendal Vickers DI 35.1
Kamaal Seymour T N/A

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Andrew Brown DI 55.8
Tristan Vizcaino K 60.5

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Darrell Henderson RB 68.7
Ernest Jones LB 58.6

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Roderick Johnson T 64.5
Adam Pankey G 60.0
Jordan Scarlett RB N/A
Noah Igbinoghene CB 52.3
Sheldrick Redwine S 27.2

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Tye Smith DB N/A
Nick Vigil LB 44.9
Camryn Bynum S 78.3
Ezra Cleveland G 67.6
Christian Darrisaw T 70.8
Eric Kendricks LB 59.3
Chris Herndon TE 52.6
Tashawn Bower ED 51.1
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Yodny Cajuste T 55.7
Myles Bryant CB 60.7

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Christian Ringo DI 67.9
Malcolm Roach DI 44.9
Jordan Mills T 48.1
Jerald Hawkins T N/A
KeiVarae Russell CB N/A
Nick Vannett TE 56.5
Jalen Dalton DI N/A
Albert Huggins DI 48.4

NEW YORK GIANTS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Dante Pettis WR 68.3

NEW YORK JETS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Freedom Akinmoladun DE 45.2
Elijah Moore WR 71.2
Jarrad Davis LB 28.6
Ryan Griffin TE 56.1
Sharrod Neasman S 53.8
Noah Dawkins LB 68.2
Lamar Jackson CB 50.4
Tanzel Smart DI 70.4
Isaiah Williams G 34.6
Jabari Zuniga ED 58.0
Zane Lewis S N/A
Kyle Phillips ED 65.0

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
John Hightower WR 60.1
Noah Togiai TE N/A
Genard Avery LB 46.3
Fletcher Cox DI 68.5
Marcus Epps S 72.8
Nate Herbig G 67.3
Jordan Howard HB 76.5
Jason Kelce C 83.9
Avonte Maddox CB 73.2
Rodney McLeod S 63.7
Boston Scott HB 72.3
Alex Singleton LB 50.7
Jack Stoll TE 54.8
Dallas Goedert TE 88.8

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Karl Joseph S 52.8
Anthony Miller WR 61.9
Steven Sims WR 60.8
Joe Haden CB 63.2

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Raheem Mostert HB 58.0
K'Waun Williams CB 63.3
Dontae Johnson CB 68.2
Jimmie Ward S 80.0
Ambry Thomas CB 41.3

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Damien Lewis G 57.3
Sidney Jones CB 65.8
Gavin Heslop S 61.7
Alton Robinson ED 51.8

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade

TENNESSEE TITANS

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Cody Hollister WR 59.3
Monty Rice LB 53.4

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Player Position 2021 PFF Grade
Deshazor Everett S 31.4
William Jackson CB 59.7
