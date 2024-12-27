NFL Week 17 Power Rankings

The power rankings below provide clear tiers on each NFL team's market assessment, offering a comprehensive view of team standings and future prospects. All of the information below and more can be found in PFF’s power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.

It’s important to note that these rankings consider more than just win-loss records and playoff seeding. Factors like player and team-level grades, offensive and defensive efficiency, prior performance from past seasons, and strength of schedule all play a role. This is why teams with worse records and slimmer playoff hopes may rank higher than those with better records who have managed wins against weaker opponents or delivered inconsistent performances from key players.

Strength of schedule to date: 23

Strength of schedule remaining: 4

Projected avg. wins: 15.60

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.00

% chance of winning the division: 100.00

% chance of winning the conference: 40.67

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 20.45

The Chiefs aren’t a normal 15-1 team. They’ve yet to score 30 points in a game and the defense has been hot and cold — though it’s knuckled down in recent weeks — but Kansas City is proving to be more unbeatable than ever. Center Creed Humphrey’s 93.3 grade is second among centers.

Strength of schedule to date: 24

Strength of schedule remaining: 27

Projected avg. wins: 13.71

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.00

% chance of winning the division: 99.20

% chance of winning the conference: 23.58

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 12.78

The Eagles lost Jalen Hurts to an early concussion against the Commanders in Week 16, leaving Kenny Pickett to guide the offense. While he led six scoring drives, it wasn’t enough to hold off a late surge. Philadelphia surrendered 22 fourth-quarter points and fell 36-33. The loss keeps the NFC East title up for grabs, and Hurts’ status remains uncertain for Week 17. A.J. Brown’s 91.1 grade is third among receivers.

Strength of schedule to date: 19

Strength of schedule remaining: 7

Projected avg. wins: 14.26

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.00

% chance of winning the division: 71.99

% chance of winning the conference: 34.94

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 18.86

The Lions rebounded from their Week 15 loss to the Bills in dominant fashion, cruising to a 34-17 road victory over the Bears to improve to 13-2. It marks the first time in franchise history that Detroit has reached 13 wins, solidifying their status as NFC favorites despite numerous injuries. No team plays harder than Dan Campbell’s squad. The Lions’ 93.1 team grade leads the NFL.

Strength of schedule to date: 14

Strength of schedule remaining: 26

Projected avg. wins: 13.62

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.00

% chance of winning the division: 100.00

% chance of winning the conference: 20.55

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 10.29

The Bills overcame an early 14-0 deficit to avoid an upset against the Patriots, leaning on their defense and ground game to secure a hard-fought victory. While it wasn’t Josh Allen’s best performance, the win keeps him on track for his first MVP award. Allen’s 90.9 grade ranks third among quarterbacks.

Strength of schedule to date: 1

Strength of schedule remaining: 31

Projected avg. wins: 11.87

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.00

% chance of winning the division: 92.63

% chance of winning the conference: 20.26

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 10.85

The Ravens’ Week 16 victory over the Steelers brought both teams to 10-5 in the AFC North, but Baltimore still needs Pittsburgh to lose at least one more game to claim the division. It marked the Ravens’ first win over their rivals since 2022 and Lamar Jackson’s first since 2019. However, it was Derrick Henry who dominated, racking up 162 rushing yards and earning a league-best 92.5 grade among running backs.

Lamar Jackson then etched his name in the NFL record books in Week 17, breaking the league's career rushing record for quarterbacks in the Baltimore Ravens‘ dominant 31-2 victory over the Houston Texans. Jackson rushed for 87 yards and a score while throwing for 168 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Ravens’ commanding performance. With his efforts, Jackson surpassed Michael Vick’s long-standing record of 6,109 career rushing yards, bringing his total to 6,110 and solidifying his place as one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in NFL history.

Strength of schedule to date: 31

Strength of schedule remaining: 1

Projected avg. wins: 13.93

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.00

% chance of winning the division: 28.01

% chance of winning the conference: 15.71

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 7.89

Justin Jefferson’s late touchdown sealed a back-and-forth victory for the Vikings over the Seahawks, keeping them level with the Lions atop the NFC North at 13-2. Minnesota looks like a formidable playoff contender, excelling on both sides of the ball and finding ways to win in key moments. Sam Darnold has been outstanding down the stretch, earning an 86.0 grade — the sixth-highest among quarterbacks.

Strength of schedule to date: 12

Strength of schedule remaining: 16

Projected avg. wins: 12.23

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.00

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 8.67

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 4.15

The Packers dominated the Saints on Monday night, rolling to a 34-0 victory behind a powerful ground game and a stifling defensive performance. The win clinched a playoff spot for Green Bay, solidifying them as a team to watch in the postseason. Josh Jacobs’ 91.1 grade ranks third among running backs this season.

Strength of schedule to date: 11

Strength of schedule remaining: 17

Projected avg. wins: 10.57

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.00

% chance of winning the division: 7.37

% chance of winning the conference: 4.85

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 1.96

The Steelers were outclassed in their 17-point loss to the Ravens in Week 16 and fell 29-10 to the Chiefs in Week 17. The Steelers now need to lock in and take care of business. T.J. Watt’s 92.1 grade ranks third among edge rushers this season.

Strength of schedule to date: 15

Strength of schedule remaining: 29

Projected avg. wins: 9.70

% chance of making the playoffs: 100.00

% chance of winning the division: 100.00

% chance of winning the conference: 5.45

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 2.07

Tank Dell’s serious knee injury will overshadow most of the discourse following the loss to the Chiefs in Week 16. Dell dislocated his kneecap on a touchdown catch early in the game, and the Texans’ offense just wasn’t the same without him on the field — it’s a big blow for a player who’s already had some injury struggles early in his career. And for a team that needed an injection on offense, though Nico Collins’ 91.6 grade is second among receivers.

Strength of schedule to date: 28

Strength of schedule remaining: 2

Projected avg. wins: 9.89

% chance of making the playoffs: 79.15

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 3.57

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 1.51

The Broncos remain secure at 9-6 despite their Thursday night loss to the Chargers, staying on track for their first playoff berth since their Super Bowl win in 2015. After years of struggles, Denver is finally on the cusp of returning to postseason relevancy. Pat Surtain’s 84.0 grade leads all cornerbacks this season.

Strength of schedule to date: 8

Strength of schedule remaining: 23

Projected avg. wins: 10.29

% chance of making the playoffs: 85.94

% chance of winning the division: 85.94

% chance of winning the conference: 6.44

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 2.85

The Rams scored 13 unanswered points in the second half to secure a 19-9 victory over the Jets, improving to 9-6 and inching closer to a playoff berth. Winners of eight of their last 10, the Rams now hold a 76% chance of claiming the NFC West after Week 16’s outcomes. Sean McVay’s squad is heating up at the perfect time and has the talent to make waves in the postseason. Puka Nacua leads all receivers with a 92.3 grade.

Strength of schedule to date: 5

Strength of schedule remaining: 30

Projected avg. wins: 9.50

% chance of making the playoffs: 57.18

% chance of winning the division: 51.11

% chance of winning the conference: 3.67

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 1.54

Things are tightening up in the NFC South after the Buccaneers' loss and the Falcons' win in Week 16. Both teams sit at 8-7, leaving Tampa Bay with a roughly 50% chance of capturing the division title with two games left. With matchups against the Panthers and Saints to close out the season, the Buccaneers still seem like the team to beat. One way or another, this race will be one to watch. Bucky Irving’s 87.8 grade ranks sixth among running backs.

Strength of schedule to date: 21

Strength of schedule remaining: 28

Projected avg. wins: 10.37

% chance of making the playoffs: 95.04

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 4.01

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 1.59

Three losses in four games had caused questionable doubts over the Chargers, but they responded last Thursday night with an impressive 34-27 victory over the Broncos, boosting their record to 9-6 and their playoff odds to an almost certain 95%. The defense is 24th in EPA allowed per play over the last six weeks, and that’s a worry, but Justin Herbert has been lifting the team, and his 89.5 grade is fourth among quarterbacks.

Strength of schedule to date: 32

Strength of schedule remaining: 19

Projected avg. wins: 11.25

% chance of making the playoffs: 93.93

% chance of winning the division: 0.80

% chance of winning the conference: 4.64

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 2.04

Despite committing five turnovers, the Commanders pulled off a stunning upset over the Eagles, keeping their divisional hopes alive and boosting their playoff odds to 94%. Washington repeatedly fought back, led by Jayden Daniels’ electrifying five-touchdown performance. Daniels, whose 88.8 grade ranks fifth among quarterbacks, orchestrated a 22-point fourth quarter to complete the remarkable comeback and all but secure a playoff berth.

Strength of schedule to date: 4

Strength of schedule remaining: 12

Projected avg. wins: 6.91

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.00

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 0.00

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.00

The 49ers were officially eliminated from playoff contention before stepping on the field, but the 29-17 loss against the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon rubber-stamped it. The 2024 season has been a slog for the 49ers, but just as there have been things out of their control, they’ve also just not been quite good enough at times. They’ll look to reassess and come back stronger in 2025. George Kittle’s 91.4 grade is first among tight ends.

Strength of schedule to date: 27

Strength of schedule remaining: 10

Projected avg. wins: 7.94

% chance of making the playoffs: 4.42

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 0.18

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.08

The Bengals delivered a balanced performance in their win over the Browns, improving to 7-8 and keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. With just a 4% chance of reaching the postseason, the path forward is steep, but continued efforts like this give them a shot at staying in contention. Joe Burrow’s 91.9 grade ranks second among all NFL quarterbacks, highlighting his elite play this season.

Strength of schedule to date: 17

Strength of schedule remaining: 15

Projected avg. wins: 8.93

% chance of making the playoffs: 14.06

% chance of winning the division: 14.06

% chance of winning the conference: 0.53

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.26

The Seattle Seahawks kept their playoff hopes alive with a gritty 6-3 victory over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. The win positions Seattle to potentially clinch the NFC West in Week 18, but their path to the division title remains uncertain. The Los Angeles Rams could still claim the NFC West this weekend by securing the strength of victory tiebreaker.

In one of the most complicated playoff scenarios of Week 17, the Rams' chances hinge on help from multiple AFC teams, including the Bills and Bengals.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba continues to shine, with his 83.2 grade ranking 12th among receivers.

Strength of schedule to date: 30

Strength of schedule remaining: 24

Projected avg. wins: 8.16

% chance of making the playoffs: 7.40

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 0.28

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.15

The Dolphins remain alive in the AFC playoff race by the skin of their teeth after a 29-17 win against the 49ers. Their playoff chances sit at 8%, and the Dolphins need too many things to go right to ensure safe passage to the playoffs. Stranger things have happened, but the Dolphins have been blowing hot and cold for a month. Calais Campbell’s 83.0 grade is sixth among interior defenders.

Strength of schedule to date: 21

Strength of schedule remaining: 3

Projected avg. wins: 7.60

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.00

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 0.00

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.00

The Cowboys were officially eliminated from playoff contention following the Commanders' Week 16 win, but they still put together a strong showing in their 26-24 victory over the Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. While Dallas has played significantly better over the past month, the improvement came too late to salvage their season. Micah Parsons remains a standout, with his 90.0 grade ranking sixth among edge rushers.

Strength of schedule to date: 18

Strength of schedule remaining: 22

Projected avg. wins: 9.02

% chance of making the playoffs: 48.89

% chance of winning the division: 48.89

% chance of winning the conference: 1.82

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.63

The Michael Penix Jr. era began in style as the Falcons rolled to a convincing 34-7 victory over the New York Giants. Raheem Morris' squad leaned on a smothering defensive performance, highlighted by two pick-sixes and the electric rushing of Bijan Robinson. Penix displayed poise in his first NFL start, keeping Atlanta firmly in the playoff hunt at 8-7. Robinson continues to shine, with his 91.5 grade ranking second among running backs.

Strength of schedule to date: 16

Strength of schedule remaining: 32

Projected avg. wins: 8.37

% chance of making the playoffs: 13.99

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 0.18

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.05

Anthony Richardson threw just 11 passes as the Colts leaned on their ground game to secure a 38-30 victory over the Titans, improving to 7-8 on the season. Richardson and Jonathan Taylor combined for an impressive 288 rushing yards and four touchdowns, powering the offense and keeping Indianapolis' slim playoff hopes alive. Taylor performed well, earning a 77.0 rushing grade in the win.

Strength of schedule to date: 25

Strength of schedule remaining: 5

Projected avg. wins: 4.65

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.00

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 0.00

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.00

The Jets dropped to 4-11, but the connection between Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers continues to flash glimpses of their past glory. The veteran duo accounted for the Jets' lone touchdown, offering a rare highlight in another lackluster season. As always, the Jets remain consistent in one way: being entertaining for all the wrong reasons.

Strength of schedule to date: 7

Strength of schedule remaining: 13

Projected avg. wins: 7.81

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.00

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 0.00

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.00

Things were rosy for the Cardinals two months ago when they were 6-4 heading into their bye week and atop the NFC West. Now, seven weeks later, they’ve just been eliminated from playoff contention after losing four of their last five games, including the 36-30 overtime loss to the Panthers in Week 16.

Strength of schedule to date: 20

Strength of schedule remaining: 21

Projected avg. wins: 5.86

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.00

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 0.00

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.00

The Saints were embarrassed in the Lambeau Field cold, losing 34-0 on Monday night. Spencer Rattler was pressured continuously throughout the game, and the Saints just couldn’t stop the rush. This was one to forget for the Saints, but they’ll go back to the drawing board. Erik McCoy’s 94.2 grade leads all centers.

Strength of schedule to date: 10

Strength of schedule remaining: 11

Projected avg. wins: 4.66

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.00

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 0.00

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.00

The vibes aren’t good in Chicago right now, and the only encouraging outcome was that Caleb Williams is showing flashes. However, most Bears fans are just begging for the sweet release of the offseason at this point.

Strength of schedule to date: 3

Strength of schedule remaining: 6

Projected avg. wins: 3.52

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.00

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 0.00

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.00

There’s nothing left but draft order to play for, but the Browns' offense really struggled with Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback. The Browns have the Dolphins and Ravens up next, and they are currently slated to pick No. 5 in the 2025 draft.

Strength of schedule to date: 13

Strength of schedule remaining: 25

Projected avg. wins: 3.82

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.00

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 0.00

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.00

Jacksonville has found its star receiver in Brian Thomas Jr. The standout rookie caught nine passes for 132 yards and a touchdown in the loss, breaking the franchise record for most receptions by a rookie with 73. The Jaguars are currently slated for the No. 3 pick in the draft, setting the stage for significant changes in the offseason, possibly including a new head coach and front office. Thomas Jr.’s 81.5 receiving grade ranks second among rookie receivers.

Strength of schedule to date: 26

Strength of schedule remaining: 14

Projected avg. wins: 4.55

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.00

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 0.00

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.00

The Panthers have shown promise since Bryce Young took over as the starter, and their efforts finally paid off with a win against a team over .500 for the first time since Week 3. Young, Chuba Hubbard and the offense could form a formidable unit with a few smart offseason additions. While the defense requires significant attention, there’s genuine hope in Carolina. Young’s 91.7 grade led all quarterbacks in Week 16.

Strength of schedule to date: 2

Strength of schedule remaining: 18

Projected avg. wins: 3.73

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.00

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 0.00

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.00

The Raiders snapped a ten-game losing streak with a narrow 19-14 victory, but the win came at a cost. Starting the day in line for the No. 2 overall pick, they now sit at No. 6, a less-than-ideal position for a team needing a quarterback in a draft thin on top-tier options. Brock Bowers’ 85.8 grade is second among tight ends.

Strength of schedule to date: 30

Strength of schedule remaining: 2

Projected avg. wins: 3.50

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.00

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 0.00

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.00

The Patriots put up a fight against the Bills, with Drake Maye delivering another strong showing at quarterback, but they ultimately fell short, suffering their fifth-straight loss to drop to 3-12. They now join four other teams with the same record but would hold the No. 2 overall pick if the season ended today. Maye’s 89.4 rushing grade ranks fifth among quarterbacks.

Strength of schedule to date: 6

Strength of schedule remaining: 20

Projected avg. wins: 3.76

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.00

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 0.00

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.00

The Titans made a late push with 22 unanswered points to close within a touchdown of the Colts, but their comeback fell short. Now sitting at 3-12 with Mason Rudolph under center, the focus appears to have shifted to the 2025 NFL Draft and the possibility of securing a top-five pick. Could a new quarterback be in Tennessee’s future? Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has been a bright spot, with his nine touchdowns ranking fifth among receivers.

Strength of schedule to date: 14

Strength of schedule remaining: 11

Projected avg. wins: 2.44

% chance of making the playoffs: 0.00

% chance of winning the division: 0.00

% chance of winning the conference: 0.00

% chance of winning the Super Bowl: 0.00

The Giants’ offensive struggles continued as they failed to score double digits for the fifth time this season in a 34-7 loss to the Falcons. Drew Lock’s two pick-sixes further sealed their fate, keeping New York on track for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. There’s little left to analyze for this season— here’s to brighter days ahead. Malik Nabers’ 82.9 grade leads all rookie receivers.