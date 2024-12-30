NFL Week 17: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

PFF's NFL Week 17 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

Offense

QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

RB: Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

WR: Malik Nabers, New York Giants

WR: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

TE: Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Flex: DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

LT: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens

LG: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders

C: Bradley Bozeman, Los Angeles Chargers

RG: Dalton Risner, Minnesota Vikings

RT: Broderick Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers

Defense

EDGE: Nolan Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

DI: John Franklin-Myers, Denver Broncos

DI: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

LB: Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals

LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars

CB: Kyler Gordon, Chicago Bears

CB: Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs

S: Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals

S: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Flex: CB Garrett Williams, Arizona Cardinals

Special teams

K: Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

P: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

K/PR: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, New York Giants

ST: Cam Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Burrow earned his highest single-game grade of the season as the Bengals kept their season alive with a win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday evening. Burrow finished 39-for-49 for 412 yards, with three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Edge Nolan Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Smith was dominant against the run as the Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, earning a 93.6 run-defense grade. He was solid as a pass-rusher, too, racking up three hurries from 20 pass-rushing snaps.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Nabers had the best game of his young career as the Giants ended the Indianapolis Colts‘ postseason hopes on Sunday. He averaged 7.13 yards per route run, pulling in seven of the eight targets thrown his way for 171 yards, and he forced four missed tackles.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Denver Broncos

Despite the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night, the Broncos' offensive line had another impressive game. The line combined to allow just six pressures from 60 dropbacks.