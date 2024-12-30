NFL Week 17: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

PFF's NFL Week 17 Team of the Week is live!
Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.
Offense
QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
RB: Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens
WR: Malik Nabers, New York Giants
WR: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
TE: Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Flex: DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
LT: Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens
LG: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders
C: Bradley Bozeman, Los Angeles Chargers
RG: Dalton Risner, Minnesota Vikings
RT: Broderick Jones, Pittsburgh Steelers
Defense
EDGE: Nolan Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
DI: John Franklin-Myers, Denver Broncos
DI: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
LB: Germaine Pratt, Cincinnati Bengals
LB: Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars
CB: Kyler Gordon, Chicago Bears
CB: Trent McDuffie, Kansas City Chiefs
S: Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals
S: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
Flex: CB Garrett Williams, Arizona Cardinals
Special teams
K: Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars
K/PR: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, New York Giants
ST: Cam Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Burrow earned his highest single-game grade of the season as the Bengals kept their season alive with a win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday evening. Burrow finished 39-for-49 for 412 yards, with three big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Edge Nolan Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
Smith was dominant against the run as the Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, earning a 93.6 run-defense grade. He was solid as a pass-rusher, too, racking up three hurries from 20 pass-rushing snaps.
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants
Nabers had the best game of his young career as the Giants ended the Indianapolis Colts‘ postseason hopes on Sunday. He averaged 7.13 yards per route run, pulling in seven of the eight targets thrown his way for 171 yards, and he forced four missed tackles.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Denver Broncos
Despite the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night, the Broncos' offensive line had another impressive game. The line combined to allow just six pressures from 60 dropbacks.