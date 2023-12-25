Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL Week 16 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 22, Dallas Cowboys 20

2W96G2K Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) stands back to pass as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) is held back by offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (70) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

By Trevor Sikkema
Dec 25, 2023
Dallas Cowboys Miami Dolphins

In what was one of the most anticipated games of Christmas weekend, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Dallas Cowboys 22-20.

Offensive spotlight: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the spotlight offensive player in this game.

Tagovailoa finished the game 24-for-37 with 293 passing yards and one passing touchdown

Defensive spotlight: Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was all over the field against the Cowboys. He recorded 10 total tackles with 1.5 sacks.

Rookie spotlight: It was a quiet game for the rookies, but we’ll give a shoutout to Dolphins running back De’Von Achane, who finished the contest with 24 rushing yards on seven carries.

Box Score

Passing
Dallas Cowboys
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Dak Prescott 19.62 20 / 32 253 7.9 2 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Tua Tagovailoa 15.52 24 / 37 293 7.9 1 0
Rushing
Dallas Cowboys
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
CeeDee Lamb 28.2 2 14 7 0 9
Dak Prescott 19.62 5 25 5 0 22
Brandin Cooks 10.3 1 9 9 0 9
Tony Pollard 5.3 12 38 3.2 0 7
Hunter Luepke 2.1 2 3 1.5 0 2
KaVontae Turpin 1.8 1 4 4 0 4
Rico Dowdle 0.4 2 4 2 0 4
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Tua Tagovailoa 15.52 2 -2 -1 0 0
Raheem Mostert 12 11 46 4.2 0 15
Jaylen Waddle 6.2 1 2 2 0 2
De'Von Achane 4.1 7 24 3.4 0 9
Jeff Wilson Jr. 3.5 5 21 4.2 0 8
Receiving
Dallas Cowboys
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPR TD
CeeDee Lamb 28.2 10 6 118 19.7 1
Brandin Cooks 10.3 2 2 14 7 1
Jake Ferguson 8.5 8 4 45 11.2 0
Jalen Tolbert 7.1 2 2 51 25.5 0
Tony Pollard 5.3 1 1 5 5 0
Michael Gallup 2.4 2 2 4 2 0
Hunter Luepke 2.1 1 1 8 8 0
KaVontae Turpin 1.8 1 1 4 4 0
Luke Schoonmaker 1.4 1 1 4 4 0
Rico Dowdle 0.4 2 0 0 0 0
Peyton Hendershot 0 2 0 0 0 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPR TD
Tyreek Hill 18.9 14 9 99 11 0
Raheem Mostert 12 1 1 4 4 1
Durham Smythe 10.6 5 5 56 11.2 0
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 7.2 5 3 42 14 0
Jaylen Waddle 6.2 4 1 50 50 0
De'Von Achane 4.1 3 1 7 7 0
Jeff Wilson Jr. 3.5 1 1 4 4 0
Alec Ingold 3.2 2 2 12 6 0
Robbie Chosen 2.9 1 1 19 19 0
