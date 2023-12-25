NFL Week 16 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 22, Dallas Cowboys 20

In what was one of the most anticipated games of Christmas weekend, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Dallas Cowboys 22-20.

Offensive spotlight: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the spotlight offensive player in this game.

50 yards from Tua to Waddle like poetry in motion ????: #DALvsMIA on FOX

????: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/UIg1XAk0MB pic.twitter.com/N4HaD8KerO — NFL (@NFL) December 24, 2023

Tagovailoa finished the game 24-for-37 with 293 passing yards and one passing touchdown

Defensive spotlight: Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was all over the field against the Cowboys. He recorded 10 total tackles with 1.5 sacks.

Rookie spotlight: It was a quiet game for the rookies, but we’ll give a shoutout to Dolphins running back De’Von Achane, who finished the contest with 24 rushing yards on seven carries.

Box Score

Passing

Dallas Cowboys Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Dak Prescott 19.62 20 / 32 253 7.9 2 0 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Tua Tagovailoa 15.52 24 / 37 293 7.9 1 0

Rushing

Receiving