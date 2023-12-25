NFL Week 16 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 22, Dallas Cowboys 20

In what was one of the most anticipated games of Christmas weekend, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Dallas Cowboys 22-20.
Offensive spotlight: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the spotlight offensive player in this game.
Tagovailoa finished the game 24-for-37 with 293 passing yards and one passing touchdown
Defensive spotlight: Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was all over the field against the Cowboys. He recorded 10 total tackles with 1.5 sacks.
Rookie spotlight: It was a quiet game for the rookies, but we’ll give a shoutout to Dolphins running back De’Von Achane, who finished the contest with 24 rushing yards on seven carries.
