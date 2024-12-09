NFL Week 14: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Puka Nacua was almost unrecoverable: The Rams wideout averaged 6.00 yards per route run in the Rams' win over the Buffalo Bills. He saw 14 of the Rams' 30 passes on the day and earned a 92.8 PFF receiving grade.

• PFF Premium Stats has everything you need: Click here to access all the grades and data that make PFF's rankings possible.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

PFF's NFL Week 14 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

To unlock full access to PFF's player grades, Premium Stats 2.0 and much more, subscribe to PFF+.

Offense

QB: Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

RB: Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

WR: Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

TE: George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Flex: WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

LT: Alaric Jackson, Los Angeles Rams

LG: Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

C: Drew Dalman, Atlanta Falcons

RG: Dominick Puni, San Francisco 49ers

RT: Rob Havenstein, Los Angeles Rams

Defense

EDGE: Josh Hines-Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

EDGE: Chase Young, New Orleans Saints

DI: Keeanu Benton, Pittsburgh Steelers

DI: Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks

LB: Jordyn Brooks, Miami Dolphins

LB: Jordan Hicks, Cleveland Browns

CB: Tykee Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB: Ugo Amadi, New Orleans Saints

S: Jonathan Owens, Chicago Bears

S: Tre'von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders

Flex: CB Tyson Campbell, Jacksonville Jaguars

Special teams

K: Matthew Wright, Kansas City Chiefs

P: Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks

K/PR: Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins

ST: Jake Hummel, Los Angeles Rams

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Nacua was almost unrecoverable on Sunday afternoon, averaging 6.00 yards per route run in the Rams' win over the Buffalo Bills. He saw 14 of the Rams' 30 passes on the day and earned a 92.8 PFF receiving grade.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE Josh Hines-Allen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Hines-Allen generated three pressures from 24 pass-rushing snaps, but on one of those, he sacked Titans quarterback Will Levis and forced a fumble. He finished the game with a 91.4 PFF pass-rushing grade.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: CB Tykee Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Rams' third-round rookie out of Georgia was impressive in their win over the Raiders, allowing just three receptions for 24 yards from seven targets and 28 coverage snaps. He finished the game with a 91.7 PFF coverage grade and recorded an interception.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are PFF’s Offensive Line of the Week for the second week in a row, with another impressive showing against the Panthers. All five starting offensive linemen earned PFF grades above 70.0 in the game, and they combined to allow just four pressures, only one of which was a sack.