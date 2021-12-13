Week 14 NFL Injury Recap & Analysis: Austin Ekeler and Lamar Jackson exit with ankle injuries

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. Maybe most importantly at this time of year — at least for some — is that injuries have a major impact on fantasy football rankings, fantasy football free-agent strategy and start/sit decisions.

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter and did not return. It did not look serious but he will get an MRI on Monday to confirm. I believe he plays in Week 15. WR Terry McLaurin came down hard on his head and shoulder trying to catch deep ball in the third quarter. He was ruled out with a concussion. McLaurin will enter the five-step concussion protocol and will need to be monitored as the week progresses.

Texans RB Rex Burkhead suffered a groin injury in the third quarter. I am not optimistic he plays in Week 15. RTP for Grade 1 strain is typically two to three weeks.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter. He was wearing low boot, which rules out a high-ankle sprain. I believe he is dealing with a low lateral ankle sprain. RTP for a Grade 1 sprain is typically one to three weeks. Swelling and image results will determine his availability, but I believe there is a chance he plays in Week 15 if results show there is no structural damage.

Panthers WR D.J. Moore suffered a knee injury in the second half. He missed some time late in the game but wanted to comeback in. I do not believe the injury is serious and I expect him ready for Week 15.

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler injured his ankle in the third quarter and did not return to the game. Looking at the replay, this is a classic mechanism for a high-ankle sprain but it sounds like he got lucky and avoided the injury. Coach Staley said Ekeler would be fine moving forward. It is hard to tell if this is coach speak or the truth. His practice activity will tell more of the story. If it is a Grade 1 high-ankle sprain then expect an absence of two to three weeks, but for now we will take Coach Staley's word and expect Ekeler to play in Week 15.

Bills QB Josh Allen was spotted wearing a high boot. These boots can be used out of precaution. There are a plethora of different injuries he can be dealing with, including turf toe, midfoot sprain or a high-ankle sprain. Considering he finished the game, I do not expect to hear he is suffering from a major injury and I believe he will be ready for Week 15.

Packers WR Equanimeous St. Brown suffered a concussion during their matchup with the Bears. He will enter the five-step protocol and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.