NFL Week 14 Game Recap: Los Angeles Chargers 23, Miami Dolphins 17

The Los Angeles Chargers badly needed a win against the Miami Dolphins to stabilize their playoff odds, and they came up with the goods in a thrilling 23-17 victory on Sunday Night Football.

Offensive Spotlight: It was the Justin Herbert show in SoFi Stadium. He was as composed as can be, withstanding consistent pressure, hitting the quick underneath concepts accurately and coming up with a big throw when needed. Herbert completed 13-of-20 passes under pressure for 185 yards, and he didn’t record a single turnover-worthy play for the game.

Defensive Spotlight: Every linebacker and defensive back — along with the coaching staff — for the Chargers should get a game ball in this one. They disrupted the explosive Miami wide receivers in press coverage and eliminated the middle of the field in the intermediate and deep levels. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed just two passes over 10 yards downfield inside the numbers. For reference, he had been completing seven such passes per game since returning from injury in Week 7.

Rookie Spotlight: Chargers sixth-round rookie Ja’Sir Taylor logged his first career start for the injured Bryce Callahan and held his own. He allowed 31 yards in coverage and recorded a run stop.

First-round rookie Zion Johnson was clean in pass protection, with one pressure allowed, and he made a few big blocks out in space. He led all offensive linemen in positively graded blocks on Sunday Night.

Offensive Line Spotlight: The interior offensive line for the Chargers held strong throughout the game. Matt Feiler, Corey Linsley and Zion Johnson combined for just three pressures allowed on 56 total pass-blocking snaps, none of which were a sack or a hit.

Box Score

Passing

Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Tua Tagovailoa 12.6 10 / 28 145 5.2 1 0 2 65.3 Los Angeles Chargers Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Justin Herbert 22.5 39 / 51 367 7.2 1 0 4 102.3

Rushing

Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost Tua Tagovailoa 12.6 3 28 9.3 0 14 0 Raheem Mostert 5.4 11 37 3.4 0 13 0 Jeff Wilson Jr. 2.6 4 26 6.5 0 20 0 Salvon Ahmed 0.1 1 1 1.0 0 1 0 Los Angeles Chargers Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost Austin Ekeler 24.4 15 45 3.0 1 12 0 Justin Herbert 22.5 4 8 2.0 0 10 0 Joshua Kelley 4.5 4 29 7.2 0 22 0

Receiving