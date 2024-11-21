NFL Week 12 Preview: Schedule, storylines and matchups to watch

• Sorting things out in the NFC West: The Cardinals travel to battle the Seahawks in a massive game to determine the division's lead.

• A Harbaugh bowl to close out the week: The Ravens and Chargers square off on Monday Night Football in a battle between likely playoff teams.

Storyline of the game: Can the Browns catch the Steelers napping?

After impressive back-to-back wins against top teams from both conferences, the Steelers head into the teeth of their schedule with serious momentum. Pittsburgh has rattled off five straight wins on its way to first place in the AFC North, including a close win against the divisional rival in the Ravens this past weekend — in which they held one of the most potent offenses in the NFL to just 16 points.

While the Browns’ successes this season are few and far between — particularly after dropping last week’s matchup to New Orleans by 21 points despite being one-point road favorites — this team isn’t too far removed from also taking down the vaunted Ravens after their 29-24 victory in Week 8.

Although there is a clear disparity between these two teams as they currently stand, AFC North matchups are often contentious and hard-fought. If the Steelers are looking past the Brows to their tough schedule ahead, this one could be closer than anticipated.

Matchups to watch: Browns LT Germain Ifedi vs Steelers Edge Nick Herbig

Issues in protection and a revolving door of injuries on the offensive line have stuck this Browns offense behind the proverbial eight-ball all season long, including the news this week that Cleveland will be without LT Dawand Jones and RT Jedrick Wills Jr. due to injuries. Ifedi filled in for Jones at left tackle this past week, where he earned just a 49.6 PFF pass-blocking grade after allowing a pair pressures and being beaten five additional times.

Herbig also returned to the lineup this past week after nursing a hamstring injury since Week 5. Although he found some success rushing the passer in his return, he largely struggled in other facets, giving way to his lowest-graded game of the season: 36.7, a performance the young defender will be looking to improve in this plus matchup.

Additional news:

Browns OT Dawand Jones (leg) will require surgery to repair fracture, will miss the remainder of the season.

Tension rise after Browns Edge Myles Garrett made comments regarding perceived disrespect from Steelers Edge T.J. Watt following the former’s Defensive Player of the Year win last year.

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy seemingly rejected the notion on social media that Jets owner Woody Johnson vetoed a trade for the receiver this past offseason.

Storyline of the game: Kansas City looking to rebound after first loss of 2024

After nine straight wins to start the season, the Chiefs finally fell in Week 11. The Bills were able to push Kansas city to the brink in a back-and-forth game, but ultimately had the scales tip in their favor with a late interception of Patrick Mahomes, ending the Chiefs’ comeback hopes. While that may be disappointing for Kansas City, the luck had to run out eventually. Now with the mounting pressure of an undefeated season gone, the reigning champs can focus on the path in front of them.

Carolina comes into this one with something the Panthers have lacked all season long: momentum. Coming off of its Week 11 bye and a pair of wins in the weeks prior, this Panthers team should be motivated in this one. While they are largely outmatched in nearly every metric we can pull on both sides of the ball, expect the Panthers to compete at home, where they’ve captured two straight wins as underdogs.

Matchups to watch: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard vs. Chiefs front seven

Even though second-round rookie Jonathon Brooks is expected to make his NFL debut in Week 12, don’t expect this workload to shift massively after the incredible performances Hubbard has put together in recent weeks. Over the last two games, Hubbard has racked up 5.2 yards per carry on his way to the highest rushing grade by a back since Week 9 (84.1).

However, Kansas City is a different beast compared to the level of defense Hubbard saw over that span. This Chiefs defense ranks fourth in team run defense grade (76.3). Sure tackling has been a calling card of this defense all season, as Kansas City ranks third in fewest missed tackles on run downs (27).

Additional news:

Panthers WR Adam Thielen (hamstring) expected to return this week.

Chiefs RB Isiah Pacheco and Charles Omenihu possible to return this week, but not confirmed as of yet.

Storyline of the game: Battle in the NFC North

The Bears’ sweeping changes on offense netted them a marginally better performance, enough to put them into position to attempt a game-winning field goal. But Chicago was left distraught when Green Bay secured a block on a game-winning kick and the win.

On the positive side, Caleb Williams looked much-improved in the outing, generating his second 85.0-plus offensive grade of the season. The first-year quarterback made it happen on the ground, totaling 70 rushing yards — a new career-high for the young signal-caller.

That will come in handy taking on an aggressive and stingy defense like Minnesota. Brian Flores’ unit is known for putting young quarterbacks in the blender. Since Week 9, the Vikings have allowed a scoring drive on just over 16% of drives — the best rate in the NFL over that span.

Matchups to watch: Bears RT Darnell Wright vs. Vikings Edge Andrew Van Ginkel

A big piece of the Vikings’ success rushing the passer has been the versatility and energy Van Ginkel has brought in his first year with the team. While the veteran pass-rusher’s grades haven’t been overly impressive, he is coming off his best performance in purple and gold, earning an 81.1 PFF pass-rushing grade while piling up a pair of sacks and two quarterback hits.

Wright will need to channel some of his best play into this matchup if he wants to keep his young passer off the ground, a task that may prove difficult not too far removed from a knee injury that sidelined the tackle in Week 10. However, the Bears’ right tackle managed to look solid in his return this past week, posting a 67.4 PFF pass-blocking grade.

Additional news:

Bears HC Matt Eberflus told reporters the team plans to send video of Green Bay’s blocked field goal to the league office asking for a review on illegal Packers contact to the team’s long snapper.

Storyline of the game: AFC South divisional action

In Week 11, Houston took out its frustrations losing three of four heading on the Cowboys, compiling one of its most impressive wins of the year — albeit against an opponent on its last legs. This Texans defense is clicking at the right time and gives this team chances to win by racking up turnovers at a staggering rate. Over just their last two matchups, the Texans have generated seven turnovers, the most in the NFL over that span.

That will be a problem for this Tennessee offense that has been careless with the ball all season, currently tied for third-most giveaways (18) in the NFL this season. Combine that with fact the Titans commit a penalty on 6.4% of their plays, ranking in the bottom third of the league.

Matchups to watch: Texans WR Nico Collins vs. Titans CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr.

After going down in Week 5 and missing the next five games, Collins returned in Week 11 and hardly skipped a beat. On the Texans’ first offensive play of the night, Collins took a screen 77 yards to the house, but the score was called back for a penalty. Although he didn’t finish with a massive day (four catches for 54 yards), that’s an encouraging sign for an offense that has been lacking consistent big-play ability in the passing game.

Collins would prove to be a difficult cover for even the most savvy and experienced corners in the game, so a fifth-round rookie will undoubtedly have his work cut out for him. While Brownlee put together some solid outings to start the year, he has struggled to regain his footing in recent weeks, producing the 104th ranked coverage grade (40.9) at the position since Week 7.

Additional news:

Tennessee was upset after a number of controversial penalties were assessed to the team in their loss this past week.

Texans Edge Will Anderson Jr. (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past two games.

Storyline of the game: Lions putting up video game numbers

Not only are the Lions standing atop the NFL — tied for the league’s best record — but they are performing at an absolutely insane level, evidenced by their stomping of the Jags last Sunday — a game which they won by over 40 points. Detroit racked up 645 yards of offense behind an exceptional day from Jared Goff, who earned a 93.5 overall offensive grade — his highest since Week 5 of last season.

The Colts made the switch back to Anthony Richardson last week, and it resulted in the spark they needed to capture their first win in four games. This iteration of Richardson looked far more poised than the previous version, resulting in the highest single-game grade (80.1) of the quarterback's young career.

It's not often that we get to see as high-profile a matchup in the receiving game as this one. Both Moore and St. Brown hold top-four overall grades at their respective positions and are set to cross paths all over the field this week.

The Lions’ All-Pro receiver is coming off his best game as a pro, amassing career-highs in receiving yardage (161) and PFF receiving grade (92.8). The Sun God is adept in all alignments and route concepts, making him one of the most difficult covers in the NFL, no matter what George Pickens says.

Moore will need to prove he's up to the challenge as a versatile corner that will undoubtedly meet St. Brown both in the slot and out wide. The veteran corner maintains the fourth-highest coverage grade (80.6) at his position this season, highlighted with just 0.89 yards allowed per coverage snap.

Additional news:

Lions LB Alex Anzalone (forearm) expected to miss six to eight weeks after fracturing his arm; possible to return for postseason.

Storyline of the game: Signs of life at the bottom of the AFC East

After a tumultuous first half of 2024, the tides are starting to turn in favor of these franchises.

The Fins have finally started to hit their stride for the first time since losing Tua Tagovailoa for an extended period early in the year. Miami has strung together two straight weeks in which this team scored more than 30 points for the first time this season, including a dismantling of the Raiders this past week.

Similarly, a shift in signal-caller has also sparked new life into this Pats team and despite losing in Week 11 to the Rams, New England has managed to capture a 2-2 record over its last four contests.

Matchups to watch: Dolphins RT Kendall Lamm vs. Patriots Edge Keion White

Since the return of Tagovailoa, Miami’s pass protection has buckled down and kept the team’s quarterback clean at an exceptional level, allowing the fourth-best knockdown percentage (7.9%) in the NFL since Week 8. Part of that credit lies with the performance of veteran tackle Kendall Lamm, who has stepped in as the swing tackle at various points this season.

Lamm currently finds himself playing well in the stead of Austin Jackson at right tackle, who was recently placed on IR. The veteran has allowed just seven pressures and zero sacks across 124 pass sets this season, resulting in a 79.2 PFF pass-blocking grade.

White has been a productive edge rusher for this Pats defense, generating a pass-rush win on 14.3% of his reps and earning him a top-12 pass-rushing grade (82.9) at the position. However, he hasn’t been able to convert pressures into sacks with much frequency in recent weeks, recording just one sack since Week 2.

Additional news:

Pats LG Cole Strange (knee) returned to practice this week after being out since December 2023.

Storyline of the game: Giants opt to sit down QB Daniel Jones

After extensive offensive struggles this season, Giants HC Brian Daboll has opted to bench starter Daniel Jones, deciding to instead roll with Tommy DeVito under center. The second-year quarterback inherits the 25th-graded offense (67.9) in the league and is looking to build on his middling performance in 2023, in which he earned just a 64.4 PFF passing grade. DeVito surpassed 8.0 pass yards per attempt just once in his six full games of action.

The Bucs are also attempting to stop a skid that has left this team staring down a 1-5 record since the start of October. Injuries to key playmakers have played a large role in this team’s fall-off, but a Week 11 bye allowed Tampa Bay an opportunity to get healthier and return some talent to the lineup the Bucs desperately need — namely WR Mike Evans.

Matchups to watch: Giants RT Evan Neal vs. Bucs ED Yaya Diaby

The injury to LT Andrew Thomas has forced this Giants offense to afford a second chance for former first-rounder Evan Neal at the right tackle spot, with Jermaine Eluemunor moving to the left side. Neal was a mixed bag in his lone start this season in Week 10, coming away with an impressive 93.4 run blocking grade — by far the best of his career — but also only putting together a troubling 49.4 pass-blocking grade.

That may pose a problem with Diaby teeing off on him in the passing game. The second-year pass-rusher has produced the 17th-highest PFF pass rush grade (79.3) at the position, powered by 38 total pressures and a 20.6% pass-rush win rate. This past week, he tallied five pressures, the most he’s had in a single game since September.

Additional news:

Giants QB Drew Lock taken aback after not being named the starter following benching of Daniel Jones , stating, “It was expressed to me that I was going to be QB2 .”

Giants DI Dexter Lawrence voiced his discontent surrounding the benching of Daniel Jones .

Bucs WR Mike Evans (hamstring) likely to return on Sunday after missing the last three games.

Storyline of the game: NFC East teams looking to rebound

Things continue to look more and more bleak in Dallas following the team’s decisive 24-point home loss at the hands of the Texans in primetime this past week, the Cowboys’ fifth straight loss.

Since losing Dak Prescott in Week 9, this team has gone from a struggling offense to the NFL’s worst unit, ranking dead last in both team offensive grade (57.6) and EPA per play. Just to add fuel to the fire, rumors have started to swirl around league circles on who will be the next head coach of the Cowboys, all while Mike McCarthy still has an office in the building.

Conversely, the Commanders are hoping to bounce back after dropping their last two matchups. Having last played on Thursday night, this Commanders team will be rested and motivated to redeem its divisional loss to the Eagles in that one.

Matchups to watch: Commanders RB Brian Robinson vs. Dallas’ front seven

Struggles tackling backs and fitting the run have been the overarching theme for this Cowboys defense all season long. They lay claim to the league’s worst mark in EPA per rush allowed and have permitted 80-or-more rushing yards to a back in six of their 10 games this season.

That presents a solid opportunity for Robinson to continue getting reacclimated following an injury that knocked him out of Weeks 9 and 10. Robinson is a hard runner that fights through first contact for yardage at a high level, tallying 3.57 yards after contact per attempt — eighth-highest among qualifying backs.

Additional news:

Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) to be evaluated at practice Thursday and Friday for availability this week.

Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks ’ (knee) 21-day practice window has been opened.

Storyline of the game: AFC West showdown

The last time these two teams met came back in Week 5 in a game that Denver won handedly, prevailing 34-18. Seven weeks ago, Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby mocked Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix at the line — a moment that went viral. The last laugh went to Nix that day, and it continues to over his recent stretch. Over the last four games, Nix carries a top-eight passing grade (80.7), highlighted by zero turnover-worthy plays.

On the flip side, the Raiders continue to struggle even after a slew of coaching changes heading into the bye. Week 11’s loss marked their sixth in a row — their second straight by 14-or-more points — a slide that started at the hands of this very same opponent.

Matchups to watch: Raiders TE Brock Bowers vs. Broncos LB Cody Barton

In the first matchup between these two teams, Bowers had himself a day, racking up eight receptions for 97 yards and a score. Week 5 proved an impressive afternoon that the Raiders first-year tight end continues to find ways to beat, including setting career-highs in receptions (13) and yardage (126) this past week.

Although Bowers performed well in the Week 5 matchup, he didn't get much separation when running through Barton’s territory, with the linebacker allowing just 13 yards to Bowers on three catches into his coverage. The talented ILB is also coming off a good performance this past week in which he picked off Kirk Cousins for his first interception of the year.

Additional news:

Broncos QB Bo Nix was named Offensive Rookie of the Week for Week 11.

Raiders owner Mark Davis agrees to a pair of deals that would sell another 15% of the team just a month after Tom Brady ’s deal was fully approved.

Highest-Graded Passers Since Week 8

Storyline of the game: Kyle Shanahan vs. Matt LaFleur

Two of the NFL’s most respected offensive minds in Kyle Shanahan and Matt LaFleur are set to square off in a rematch of 2023’s NFC divisional matchup, a game in which the Niners secured a 24-21 win to advance. That loss marked LaFleur’s third against his former mentor in the playoffs, leaving him with just a 2-4 record against Shanahan.

This time around, the Packers are riding the momentum of an improbable divisional win this past week, where they blocked the Bears’ game-winning field goal attempt to pick up their fifth win in six games. On the other hand, the Niners are coming off a gut-punching divisional loss at home to Seattle that was lost on a clutch drive by Geno Smith to close it out.

Matchups to watch: Packers WR Christian Watson vs. 49ers CB Renardo Green

Watson erupted in Week 11 to the tune of 150 yards on just four catches, netting a career-high 92.7 PFF receiving grade. All four of Watson’s catches resulted in explosive plays of 15 or more yards, doubling his total through the first nine games.

After limited playing time to start the year, Green was tabbed to play a larger role starting in Week 6, to which he’s answered the call with glowing success. Over that time, the first-year corner has amassed an 86.0 PFF coverage grade — second among qualifying corners — having notched three forced incompletions in just the past two weeks.

Additional news:

Packers CB Jaire Alexander (knee) avoided serious injury and is expected to be OK; unclear on status this week.

49ers ED Nick Bosa (oblique) suffers new injury; status unclear moving forward.

Storyline of the game: NFC West divisional battle

Coming out of their Week 10 bye, the Seahawks captured a close divisional win on the road against the 49ers via some last second heroics by Geno Smith, which saw the veteran scramble for the game-winning score to cap off an 80-yard drive. That’s a much-needed positive turn for a team that ranks 26th in EPA per play since the start of October.

Arizona comes into this one well-rested after its Week 11 bye. The Cardinals find themselves amid a four-game win streak and playing their best football. Since the start of November, this team has produced top-three EPA per play marks on both sides of the ball.

Matchups to watch: Cardinals TE Trey McBride vs. Seahawks S Julian Love

The Cardinals’ second-year tight end has established himself among the position’s best and has been proving that immensely in recent weeks. Since Week 8, McBride has racked up nine receptions of 15-or-more yards, three more than any tight end. Plus, he’s played one fewer game.

The task of trying to slow down McBride will fall, in part, to Julian Love on the back-end. Although Love remains a key cog to this defense, his performance in coverage has taken a dip recently, earning just a 51.6 PFF coverage grade over his last three games. That’s due in part to surrendering a 101.5 passer rating into his coverage.

Additional news:

Cardinals RT Jonah Williams (knee) has been activated from IR after last playing in Week 1.

Seahawks S Rayshawn Jenkins (hand) returned to practice after missing four games.

Storyline of the game: Eagles poised amid win streak

Philadelphia has ascended to the upper echelon of the NFC off of the back of an impressive six-game win streak. Over that span, the Eagles possess top-four units in EPA per play on both sides of the ball. If that didn’t make them a dangerous enough team, the Birds also come into this one well-rested after last playing on Thursday night.

The Rams enter Sunday night’s matchup looking for their fifth win in six games. While they did manage to bounce back this past week, the last time this team played in LA, the Rams managed just 15 points against the Dolphins in what was also a primetime matchup.

Matchups to watch: Eagles LT Jordan Mailata vs. Rams Edge Jared Verse

After landing on IR following his hamstring injury in Week 6, Mailata returned to the lineup this past week to produce his highest-graded performance (89.5) since Week 2 of the 2023 season. In Week 11, Mailata earned a perfect 100.0 pass-block efficiency rating, surrendering zero losses on 35 pass sets.

The Rams’ first-year edge rusher is amid the best stretch of his young career. Over the last four games, Verse has generated not only the best defensive grade by a rookie (86.1), but also a top-11 mark among all defenders. Verse’s play has been highlighted by five sacks and three tackles for loss or no gain.

Additional news:

Eagles DeVonta Smith (hamstring) missing from practice to start the week.

Rams S Kamren Kinchens named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Highest-Graded Defensive Rookies

Storyline of the game: Harbaugh brothers face off in primetime

The third meeting between Jim and John Harbaugh goes down in primetime to cap off the Week 12 slate. Jim’s Chargers play host to John’s Ravens in a matchup that has generally swung in the favor of the latter, with John holding a 2-0 record against his younger brother.

Both teams come into this matchup with solid records and metrics, but momentum has been surging in different directions for these teams. The Ravens have lost two of their last four contests, both of which came against divisional opponents. That included this past week in Pittsburgh, where they scored just 16 points.

The Chargers, on the other hand, have pulled off four straight wins behind the arm of Justin Herbert. Over that span, the Chargers’ signal-caller has amassed a league-leading 92.3 PFF passing grade, a mark nearly nine points above the next qualifying passer.

Matchups to watch: Chargers WR Ladd McConkey vs. Ravens S Kyle Hamilton

This matchup in the slot will undoubtedly prove to be a crucial one, should it actually play out on the field. McConkey was banged up in the team’s Week 11 matchup and subsequently missed practice early in the week. If the rookie isn’t able to go, this offense will have to contend with losing a top-14 graded receiver (81.9 PFF receiving grade).

If McConkey were to play, he would draw the attention of Kyle Hamilton in the slot, one of the league’s highest-graded defenders. The Ravens safety possesses a top-five coverage grade (78.6) among qualifying slot defenders, powered by his three forced incompletions and seven coverage stops when lined up there.

Additional news: