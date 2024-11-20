NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: The Seattle Seahawks rise

• The Chiefs finally lose: The Chiefs lost their first game of the season, as they fell 30-21 to the Bills.

• Parity in the NFC West: It’s carnage in the NFC West, as only one win separates all four teams.

The power rankings below provide clear tiers on each NFL team's market assessment, offering a comprehensive view of team standings and future prospects. All of the information below and more can be found in PFF’s power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.

And down they fall. The Chiefs' status as the last remaining undefeated team in the NFL was quashed in a 30-21 loss against the Bills on Sunday. Two Patrick Mahomes interceptions were costly, including a game-sealing pick in the fourth quarter. KC’s defense allowed 30 points in somewhat of a down performance. But, they’re the Chiefs, and they’re 9-1. They just lost to a very good Bills team, so it’s not time to panic.

The Lions haven’t lost since Week 2 and just scored 50 points for the second time this season, albeit against a down-and-out Jaguars squad. At 9-1, they’re now tied for the best record in the NFL and have scored more points than any other team.

The Bills knocked off the Chiefs in a close game at home and moved to 9-2 on the season, flaunting everything that makes them a Super Bowl contender. Josh Allen? Great. Defense? Great. Despite maybe starting the season on the hot seat, Sean McDermott has done an excellent job putting the Bills in a position to succeed in 2024. They’re in the top 10 in EPA per play on both sides of the ball.

The Week 11 loss to the Steelers is a big blow for the Ravens. It puts them a game-and-a-half behind Pittsburgh in the AFC North standings; Baltimore’s lack of offensive production came as a surprise, even against a good Steelers defense. The offense still leads the NFL in EPA per play (0.174), but the defense still hasn’t found its groove in the post-Mike Macdonald era.

Highest-Graded Ravens Defenders

The Eagles opened up a two-game lead over the Commanders in the NFC East with a big win on Thursday Night Football. The defense, which has been so good since the bye week, held the Commanders' passing game in check before the Eagles’ offense took over in the fourth quarter. There’s a feeling of optimism growing in Philly, and for good reason: the Eagles are top-10 in EPA per play on both sides of the ball.

The 49ers fell back to 5-5 after their 20-17 loss to the Seahawks in Week 11, and they haven’t won two games in a row all season. Despite being fifth in EPA per play on offense (0.080), their inconsistencies mean that the 49ers now have just a 37% chance of making the playoffs. They’re 1-3 in divisional games and need to put it together fast.

The Steelers have won five straight games and just held the Ravens to 16 points in an impressive defensive effort. They’re legit and just know how to win games with Mike Tomlin at the helm. Pittsburgh is now 8-2 and has a 68% chance of winning the AFC North, even with the third-toughest remaining schedule in the NFL. T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward are two of the five highest-graded defensive players in the league.

The Vikings have won three straight games and held opponents to just 11 points per game in that time. The defense, which ranks first in the NFL in EPA per play allowed (-0.162), keeps on carrying an offense that can go either way on a weekly basis. Thankfully, Sam Darnold was great in the win versus Tennessee, posting a season-high 90.8 overall grade. The Vikings are now 8-2 and not letting the Lions out of their sight.

Highest-Graded Quarterbacks in Week 11

The Chargers held off a Bengals comeback to win 34-27 and move to 7-3 on the season. They’ve won four straight games, and Justin Herbert is playing some of the best football of his career in a new offense. His 85.6 overall grade is fifth among qualified quarterbacks in the NFL. The Chargers are playoff bound and on pace for 10 wins.

The Texans are 7-4 and ended a two-game losing skid with a win against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. It was a game the Texans needed to win with the Colts slowly creeping back into the AFC South picture, and the presence of Nico Collins definitely had a positive impact on the offense. His 92.3 overall grade is still tops among all receivers in the NFL.

The Broncos continue to battle and surprise. Denver’s blowout 38-6 win against the Falcons was a genuine shock, and at 6-5, the Broncos aren’t leaving the playoff hunt quietly. They currently own the No. 7 seed in the AFC, and the defense remains one of the best in the league, holding the No. 2 spot in EPA per play allowed (-0.122).

The Packers extended their winning streak to 11 against the Bears while sucking all life and hope out of Soldier Field. A potential game-winning field goal was blocked to give the Packers a 20-19 win, and Green Bay is now 7-3 with a 75% chance of making the playoffs. Zach Tom’s 84.0 overall grade is seventh among all tackles.

Losses like this will be a learning curve for a young Commanders team. The offense struggled to consistently move the ball against a good Eagles defense, but they’re still 7-4 and heading toward the playoffs via a wild-card spot. No matter the outcome, Washington is going to be fun to watch, especially as long as the offense is second in EPA per play (0.156).

The Seahawks evened up their record to 5-5 with a 20-17 win against the 49ers in Week 11, and now, they’re just a game back from the Cardinals in the NFC West. They’ve got just a 20% chance of making the playoffs, but a win against the Cardinals in Week 12 could kickstart a late playoff push. Kenneth Walker III’s 85.6 overall grade is third among running backs.

The Bengals offense showed up again, scoring 27 points against a legitimately excellent defense. They’re the real deal, but the loss drops Cincinnati to 4-7; now, the Bengals have just a 10% chance of making the playoffs. The margin for error gets even smaller, and they need more from a defense that’s 27th in EPA per play (0.050).

The Cardinals are a game clear of everyone in the NFC West, but this race is coming down to the wire. They return from the bye to take on the Seahawks in Week 12, and another divisional win will go a long way to helping secure a playoff berth. Trey McBride’s 81.7 overall grade is third among all tight ends in the NFL.

The Falcons' loss gave the Buccaneers hope on their bye week, and they have the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL. But, there is a lot of work to be done if the Buccaneers want a sniff at the playoffs in 2024. The offense, which has been performing well and should have Mike Evans back soon, isn’t the worry. It’s the defense — which ranks 29th in EPA per play allowed (0.067) — that needs to step up its game.

The Dolphins were the winners of two straight games and moved to 4-6 on the season. A surge to the playoffs isn’t out of the question, but there isn’t too much room for error while the Broncos and Chargers keep winning. Jalen Ramsey’s 84.3 overall grade is second among all qualified cornerbacks in 2024, as Miami’s defense has impressed.

The Rams kept within reach of the NFC West crown with a 28-22 win over the Patriots in Week 11, and the offense showed yet again that it can be one of the best in the NFL. Los Angeles is now 5-5 but has the fifth-toughest remaining schedule in the league. The Rams are going to need to be excellent on offense to stand a chance of making the playoffs, and the play of Puka Nacua — whose 84.3 overall grade is ninth among qualified receivers — will be key.

Anthony Richardson delivered an excellent performance in his return to the starting lineup, and the Colts will hope that the second-year quarterback can kick on from there. But, it will likely still be a game-by-game process for Richardson. Strong showings and wins like the 28-27 effort against the Jets will do no harm, though. Josh Downs’ 86.6 overall grade is sixth among qualified receivers.

Just as the Falcons were picking up some momentum and showing some real consistency on offense, they failed to score a touchdown against the Broncos. Sure, the Broncos have a great defense, and the Falcons still have a 72% chance of winning the NFC South, but this Sunday was a disappointing showing. Bijan Robinson still leads all running backs with a 91.6 overall grade.

The Jets are 3-8 after a one-point loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and well, that’s that for the 2024 season. Does Aaron Rodgers return in 2025? Do the Jets want Rodgers to return in 2025? Who knows. They’re 18th in EPA per play on defense and 19th on offense.

Darren Rizzi’s men have picked up two straight wins with a victory against the Browns in Week 11. While there will be major changes on the team and coaching staff in the offseason, at least there’s some goodwill building around a franchise that absolutely needed some. Admittedly, though, too many wins aren’t good for a team that needs some franchise building blocks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Derek Carr’s 86.2 overall grade is third among qualified quarterbacks.

The Bears drove down the field with a chance to win the game against the Packers on Sunday, and there was a sense of hope and electricity in the air. Maybe one kick could offer a season-defining win against a Packers team that has had their number forever. However, it wasn’t, and any sense of hope was blocked at the 46-yard line. Chicago has now lost four straight games and has just a 2% chance of making the postseason.

Like the Jets, the Cowboys will remain on our TV screens for the rest of the season because of their big market. But it feels like this team is simply being dragged to the finish line. The Cowboys aren’t competitive with Cooper Rush under center, and there will be some long, hard conversations over the next few weeks in Dallas. The defense is 31st in EPA per play allowed (0.091).

The Jaguars are a sad football team to watch without Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. That’s the skinny of it. They were demolished by the Lions in Week 11 and are currently positioned to have the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. It’s probably best to shut Lawrence down for the season, although his 80.3 grade is 11th among qualified quarterbacks.

The Giants decided to bench Daniel Jones, so it’s back to Tommy DeVito for Big Blue — and presumably the start of a new era under center. They’ve lost five straight games and have the 12th-toughest remaining schedule. The Giants offense ranks 27th in EPA per play.

The Browns fell to 2-8 after a 35-14 loss to the Saints in Week 11, and now the clock will continue to tick down to the end of the season. Cleveland’s front office has decisions to make in the offseason, namely where to go at quarterback. For now, the offense is 30th in EPA per play (-0.173).

The Titans continue to put up a fight in most games, but they just don’t have the talent to get the job done. A 23-13 loss to the Vikings doesn’t mean much in the grand scheme of things for Tennessee, but now should just be a time dedicated to evaluating the roster and building for the future. The Titans offense is 29th in EPA per play (-0.155).

The Patriots ran the Rams close, and Drake Maye continues to shine in moments. That’s what the Patriots should hang their hat on for the rest of the season. How can they put him in a position to succeed? The options are endless, but fixing an offensive line whose pass-blocking grade is 32nd will go a long way.

The Raiders have a star in Brock Bowers. He might legitimately already be the best tight end in the NFL, and he’s on pace to break the rookie receiving record… As a tight end. Las Vegas is 2-8 and in the running for the No. 1 overall pick, and the plan now should be finding the quarterback of the future. The offense is 31st in EPA per play (-0.177).

The Panthers were on a Week 11 bye after their win in Germany and are now on a two-game winning streak, the longest in the NFC South. Where they go from here remains to be seen, but the recent play of Bryce Young has to give them at least something to think about heading into 2025. Sure, they’re last in EPA per play on offense, but Young has posted at least a 68.5 passing grade in each of his last two starts.