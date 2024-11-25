NFL Week 12: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Saquon Barkley delivered the best performance by a running back this season: Barkley racked up 255 yards on 26 carries, including 140 yards on just two touchdown runs.

• Philadelphia Eagles dominate the trenches: Along with helping Saquon Barkley rack up over 250 yards on the ground, the Eagles offensive line also did a good job keeping quarterback Jalen Hurts upright, with their five starting linemen combining to allow just eight pressures in the game.

PFF's NFL Week 12 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

Offense

QB: Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

RB: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

WR: Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

TE: Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Flex: WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

LT: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles

LG: Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers

C: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

RG: Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos

RT: Zach Tom, Green Bay Packers

Defense

EDGE: Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh Steelers

EDGE: Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins

DI: Zach Sieler, Miami Dolphins

DI: Gervon Dexter Sr., Chicago Bears

LB: Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers

LB: Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB: Kyler Gordon, Chicago Bears

CB: Garrett Williams, Arizona Cardinals

S: Javon Bullard, Green Bay Packers

S: Jimmie Ward, Houston Texans

Flex: CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Special teams

K: Nick Folk, Tennessee Titans

P: Jack Fox, Detroit Lions

K/PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

ST: Tarvarius Moore, Chicago Bears

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: HB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Barkley delivered the best performance by a running back this season, amassing 255 yards on 26 carries, including 140 yards on just two touchdown runs. He was equally impactful as a receiver, averaging 2.76 yards per route run on the day.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh Steelers

Herbig was outstanding in the Steelers’ loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football, earning an elite 94.6 PFF pass-rush grade. He registered four total pressures, forced a fumble and recorded four tackles that resulted in defensive stops.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: EDGE Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins

Robinson had been trending up recently, but he delivered his best NFL performance to date in the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots on Sunday. On 28 pass-rushing snaps, he generated 10 pressures, including two sacks.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Philadelphia Eagles

Along with helping Saquon Barkley rack up over 250 yards on the ground, the Eagles offensive line also did a good job keeping quarterback Jalen Hurts upright, with their five starting linemen combining to allow just eight pressures in the game.