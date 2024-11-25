NFL Week 12: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Saquon Barkley delivered the best performance by a running back this season: Barkley racked up 255 yards on 26 carries, including 140 yards on just two touchdown runs.
• Philadelphia Eagles dominate the trenches: Along with helping Saquon Barkley rack up over 250 yards on the ground, the Eagles offensive line also did a good job keeping quarterback Jalen Hurts upright, with their five starting linemen combining to allow just eight pressures in the game.
PFF's NFL Week 12 Team of the Week is live!
Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.
Offense
QB: Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RB: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
WR: Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
WR: Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
TE: Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Flex: WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
LT: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles
LG: Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers
C: Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
RG: Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos
RT: Zach Tom, Green Bay Packers
Defense
EDGE: Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh Steelers
EDGE: Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins
DI: Zach Sieler, Miami Dolphins
DI: Gervon Dexter Sr., Chicago Bears
LB: Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers
LB: Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB: Kyler Gordon, Chicago Bears
CB: Garrett Williams, Arizona Cardinals
S: Javon Bullard, Green Bay Packers
S: Jimmie Ward, Houston Texans
Flex: CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys
Special teams
K: Nick Folk, Tennessee Titans
K/PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
ST: Tarvarius Moore, Chicago Bears
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: HB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Barkley delivered the best performance by a running back this season, amassing 255 yards on 26 carries, including 140 yards on just two touchdown runs. He was equally impactful as a receiver, averaging 2.76 yards per route run on the day.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh Steelers
Herbig was outstanding in the Steelers’ loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football, earning an elite 94.6 PFF pass-rush grade. He registered four total pressures, forced a fumble and recorded four tackles that resulted in defensive stops.
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: EDGE Chop Robinson, Miami Dolphins
Robinson had been trending up recently, but he delivered his best NFL performance to date in the Dolphins’ win over the Patriots on Sunday. On 28 pass-rushing snaps, he generated 10 pressures, including two sacks.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Philadelphia Eagles
Along with helping Saquon Barkley rack up over 250 yards on the ground, the Eagles offensive line also did a good job keeping quarterback Jalen Hurts upright, with their five starting linemen combining to allow just eight pressures in the game.