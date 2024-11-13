NFL Week 11 Power Rankings: The Cardinals keep rolling

• The Bad News Bears: The Bears have dropped three straight games, and look lost.

• The Saints snap their skid: The Saints knocked off the Falcons in Week 10 under the supervision of interim head coach Darren Rizzi.

The power rankings below provide clear tiers on the market assessment of each NFL team, offering a comprehensive view of team standings and future prospects. All of the below information and more can be found in PFF’s power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.

The Chiefs are 9-0 after Mike Danna blocked a game-winning Broncos field goal as time expired. It was the first time this season that the Chiefs played a turnover-free game, which is a bonus. They’re 9-0 without having a top-10 unit in EPA per play on either side of the ball, which is an incredible feat.

The defense still raises question marks, but the unit made the big plays when it counted. When Lamar Jackson is playing this well, it’s easy to forego the concerns and just admire a transcendent talent playing at the top of his game. After all, the Ravens are 7-3 and carry a 98% chance of making the playoffs. Jackson leads all quarterbacks with a 92.5 overall grade.

Not even five Jared Goff interceptions could keep the Lions from losing. They rallied to score 13 points in the fourth quarter and ended their game in Houston with a walk-off Jake Bates 52-yard field goal as time expired to move to 8-1 on the season. They’re the standout team in the NFC and still might be the best team in the NFL — the offense is fourth in EPA per play (0.099).

The 49ers welcomed back Christian McCaffrey with a hard-fought win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road and are now above .500 for the first time since Week 1. It wasn’t pretty, but it’s a win that can help the 49ers pick up a head of steam as they fight for the top spot in the NFC West. George Kittle leads all tight ends with a 90.0 overall grade.

Turnovers are creeping back into Josh Allen’s game over the last two weeks, but the Bills still forced four takeaways against the Colts and ran out winners on the road. They’re cruising to their fifth-straight AFC East title and their six-straight season with 10 or more wins, sitting top-10 in EPA per play on both sides of the ball.

The Eagles cruised to victory over the Dak Prescott-less Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. It was never in doubt, but the fact the Eagles are playing well in all three phases of the game is a good sign. They’re now the leaders in the NFC East and take on the Commanders on Thursday night. After its slow start, the defense is now fifth in EPA per play (-0.113).

The Steelers remain atop the AFC North by half a game, setting the pace with a 28-27 win against the Washington Commanders, and winning the game by getting the Commanders to jump offside. They’ve got the second-toughest remaining schedule, but doubt them at your own risk. Cameron Heyward’s 90.1 overall grade is first among all defensive tackles.

The Chargers are the winners of three straight games, and the list of quarterbacks playing better football than Justin Herbert right now is extremely short. They’ve now got an 84% chance of making the playoffs, and Herbert can be a late-season MVP candidate with his current play. Herbert’s 85.0 overall grade is fourth among all quarterbacks.

Highest-Graded Quarterbacks Since Week 6

The Packers were on a bye in Week 10 but watched the Lions and Vikings extend their reach in the NFC North. The second half of the season will be big for the Packers, as they have the 11th-toughest remaining schedule and four divisional matchups. Can they hold on to a wild-card spot? Rookie safety Evan Williams leads all defensive first-year players with an 87.4 grade.

The Vikings escaped with a victory against the Jaguars team playing shorthanded. This team’s ceiling may be capped with how Sam Darnold is currently playing, but they’re 7-2 and have an 87% chance of making the postseason. Feel good about the Vikings long term, but they could struggle in the playoffs. However, the defense is first in EPA per play allowed (-0.154).

The Texans gave up a big lead at home to the Lions, fell to 6-4 and have now dropped their last two games. If they weren’t in the AFC South, they’d be in trouble; however, they’re two games clear of the Colts and have a 92% chance of making the playoffs. The return of Nico Collins, who leads all receivers with a 92.1 overall grade, will be a big help down the stretch.

The Commanders won’t be happy with how their Week 10 loss materialized, but they went toe-to-toe with a strong Steelers team and scored 27 points — tied for the most against the Steelers in 2024. They’re no longer at the top of the NFC East, but they’re still rolling, and the offense is second in EPA per play (0.182).

The Bengals have been somewhat unlucky, with five of their six losses — including two to the Ravens — coming by a touchdown or less. They’re still not out of the running at 4-6, especially with big implication games against the Broncos and Chargers looming, but the margin for error is near transparent at this point. Joe Burrow is second among quarterbacks with a 90.3 overall grade.

The Broncos’ playoff odds dropped to 48% after their loss to the Chiefs in Week 10. They ran the Super Bowl champions close and held them down, but the defeat puts them at 5-5 and a game-and-a-half back of the Chargers. They can still depend on a defense that ranks fourth in EPA per play allowed (-0.117).

The Falcons looked like the far superior team in their Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, but they somehow found a way to lose. The relief is they still hold a two-game lead over the Buccaneers and have an 83% chance of winning the NFC South. Bijan Robinson’s 91.6 overall grade leads all running backs — he’s arrived.

The Jets were embarrassed on the road in Week 10 and fell to 3-7 on the season. The offense didn’t score a touchdown against a poor Cardinals defense. See you in 2025, maybe. On the bright side, Garrett Wilson’s 82.0 overall grade is 13th among all receivers; his breakout looks real.

Whatever the Cowboys are going to look like between now and the end of the season, it just isn’t worth watching. The return of Micah Parsons turns them from an abject disaster defense into a somewhat functional unit, that’s how good he is. But, Dallas is still 28th in offensive EPA per play (-0.132), 30th in defensive EPA per play (0.085) and on track to pick in the top-10 in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Buccaneers ran the 49ers close and will remain competitive until the end of the season. They’re too good to fall into obscurity, even if they only have a 23% chance of making the playoffs. They’ve deserved more, but injuries have hampered a season full of promise. Bucky Irving’s 84.2 overall grade is fifth among all running backs.

The Rams offense couldn’t muster a touchdown against a desperate Dolphins team, and Los Angeles fell to 4-5. The Rams are still in the hunt for the NFC West crown, but a tough road lies ahead. They’ve got the talent to make a run at the playoffs, though, and rookie edge rusher Jared Verse’s 86.2 overall grade is 11th among all edge rushers.

The Bears have lost three straight games, and the mood surrounding the team is not good. They may be out of playoff contention based on their current run and still have the toughest remaining schedule in the NFL to come. Buckle up, Bears fans: it’s not going to get any easier — even with the third-best defense in EPA per play allowed (-0.133).

After watching the Colts on offense over the last few weeks, it’s feasible to believe that we might see Anthony Richardson under center before the end of the season. However, the Joe Flacco experience will continue for a while still, and it’s not pretty. The Colts are 20th in EPA per play (-0.055) but have the third-easiest remaining schedule.

The Seahawks are at the bottom of the NFC West after their Week 10 bye but only remain a game-and-a-half behind the Cardinals in first place. The road ahead is tough, as Seattle has the seventh-hardest remaining schedule and faces the 49ers in Week 11. Charles Cross boasts an 84.6 overall grade, the sixth-highest among offensive tackles.

The Cardinals are in the NFC West driver’s seat after an impressive win against the Jets in Week 10. They’re now 6-4, the winners of four straight games and have the 27th-toughest remaining schedule in the NFL — they’re in a good position. The offense is seventh in EPA per play (0.063).

The Dolphins picked up a strong win against the Rams on the road in Week 10 and are now 3-6 on the season. They’ll likely make a playoff push toward the end of the year but are likely just too far behind the eight ball to stand much of a chance — even with the 25th-toughest remaining schedule. Terron Armstead leads all tackles with an 89.7 overall grade.

The Jaguars defense surprisingly kept the team in the game against the Vikings in Week 10, but Jacksonville ultimately fell to 2-8 with the loss. If the season was to end today, they’d have the No. 1 overall pick for the third time in five years. Trevor Lawrence’s 80.3 overall grade is 10th among all quarterbacks.

The Browns were on a bye in Week 10 and will return to the third-toughest remaining schedule in the NFL. This season is lost, but they’ll need the offense, which is 31st in the NFL in EPA per play (-0.200), to step up to build something heading into 2025.

The Saints experienced a higher quality of play in the wake of firing Dennis Allen prior to Week 10, beating the upstart Falcons. Darren Rizzi’s men looked far more composed, and it showed. Good for them for ending a seven-game losing skid. Derek Carr’s 83.1 overall grade is sixth among quarterbacks in the NFL.

The Titans showed some fight in a losing effort against the Chargers but fell to 2-7 on the season. The offense displayed that it can be more explosive with Will Levis under center, but down-to-down, he’s still erratic. They rank 29th in EPA per play (0.147).

The Giants have lost five straight games after losing to the Carolina Panthers in Germany. The Daniel Jones ride is likely coming to an end, and members of the coaching staff could be a potential casualty, too. They’re 2-8, but Dexter Lawrence’s 89.8 overall grade is second among defensive tackles.

The Raiders were on a bye in Week 10. The defense is around league average, while the offense is dead last in EPA per play (-0.207) and in need of major upgrades.

Hey, look at that: the Panthers and Bryce Young are now winners of two straight games. The game seems to have slowed down for Young a little bit behind a strong Panthers offensive line, and things are somewhat ending on a rosy note. They’re still bottom-three in EPA on both sides of the ball, though.

The Patriots defense showed signs of life against the Bears, albeit a struggling Chicago offense. But, that’s a step in the right direction. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic in the Drake Maye era, and most of those relate to Maye himself. Jabrill Peppers’ 82.9 grade is seventh among all safeties.