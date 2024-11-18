NFL Week 11: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Jared Goff was outstanding: The Lions quarterback finished the game with a 91.8 PFF passing grade and a 92.6% adjusted completion percentage.

• Kamren Kinchens with a game to remember: The third-round draft pick out of Miami had his best game in the NFL to date, earning a 92.6 PFF grade to lead all defensive players in the NFL in Week 11.

PFF's NFL Week 11 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

Offense

QB: Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

RB: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

WR: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

TE: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Flex: WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

LT: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles

LG: Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles

C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

RG: Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos

RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Defense

EDGE: Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos

EDGE: Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles

DI: Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

DI: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

LB: Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints

LB: Blake Cashman, Minnesota Vikings

CB: Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

CB: Mike Sainristil, Washington Commanders

S: Kamren Kinchens, Los Angeles Rams

S: Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions

Flex: CB Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Special teams

K: Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

P: Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars

K/PR: Dante Pettis, New Orleans Saints

ST: Chazz Surratt, New York Jets

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

ROOKIE AND DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: S Kamren Kinchens, Los Angeles Rams

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers' offensive line was incredible against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. The unit allowed just six pressures in the game, with just one resulting in a sack.