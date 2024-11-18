NFL Week 11: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Jared Goff was outstanding: The Lions quarterback finished the game with a 91.8 PFF passing grade and a 92.6% adjusted completion percentage.
PFF's NFL Week 11 Team of the Week is live!
Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.
Offense
QB: Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
RB: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
WR: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
TE: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Flex: WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers
LT: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles
LG: Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles
C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
RG: Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos
RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
Defense
EDGE: Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos
EDGE: Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles
DI: Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
DI: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
LB: Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints
LB: Blake Cashman, Minnesota Vikings
CB: Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
CB: Mike Sainristil, Washington Commanders
S: Kamren Kinchens, Los Angeles Rams
S: Kerby Joseph, Detroit Lions
Flex: CB Joey Porter Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers
Special teams
K: Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers
P: Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars
K/PR: Dante Pettis, New Orleans Saints
ST: Chazz Surratt, New York Jets
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions
Goff was outstanding as the Lions took down the Jacksonville Jaguars in emphatic fashion. He finished the game with a 91.8 PFF passing grade and a 92.6% adjusted completion percentage.
ROOKIE AND DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: S Kamren Kinchens, Los Angeles Rams
The third-round draft pick out of Miami had his best game in the NFL to date, earning a 92.6 PFF grade to lead all defensive players in the NFL in Week 11. Along with an interception, he also finished the game with a forced fumble and two defensive stops.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers' offensive line was incredible against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football. The unit allowed just six pressures in the game, with just one resulting in a sack.