NFL Week 11 Analytical Quarterback Rankings: C.J. Stroud breaks into the top 10

Quarterback is the most important position on the field, but we can often get stuck in their most recent blunders or successes, making it difficult to come up with an objective ranking.

This analysis utilizes a statistical technique called Bayesian Updating. With Bayesian Updating, we can use individual results to project PFF grades and expected points added (EPA) per play. You can find a more detailed explanation of the analysis in our Week 2 quarterback rankings.

Here is how the league's quarterbacks stack up after Week 10.

Brock Purdy completed 19 of his 26 pass attempts for 296 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, earning a league-best 90.8 passing grade and generating a fifth-ranked 0.32 expected points added (EPA) per play.

Dak Prescott finished 13-of-17 for 328 yards, three scores and zero interceptions on passes thrown 10 or more yards downfield. 73.3% of those passes were charted as accurate, the second-highest rate in the league on those throws, behind only Derek Carr.

Prescott was pressured on just 18.9% of his dropbacks in Week 10, by far the lowest rate in the league, but the Cowboys quarterback still completed six of his seven pass attempts for 125 yards on two touchdowns on those dropbacks. His 17.9 yards per pressured pass attempt led the league by a wide margin.

Purdy attempted seven passes from outside the pocket in Week 10, completing five of them for 54 yards, two touchdowns and one big-time throw. Three of his pass attempts were charted as perfectly placed (60%), the highest rate among qualifying quarterbacks.

The Packers signal-caller finished 12-of-18 for 87 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions on quick passes (less than 2.5 seconds) in Week 10. It wasn't flashy — he averaged just 4.8 yards per attempt on a 5.4-yard average depth of target — but he made two big-time throws and didn't record a single turnover-worthy play.

