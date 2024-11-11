NFL Week 10: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• WR Ja'Marr Chase dominates against the Ravens for the second time: Chase averaged 4.47 yards per route run on Thursday Night Football. He turned 16 targets into 11 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

• Giants CB Andru Phillips continues to shine: Phillips earned an 88.2 PFF grade in Munich on Sunday, with just 6 yards allowed from five targets and 22 snaps in coverage.

PFF's NFL Week 10 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

Offense

QB: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

RB: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

WR: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

WR: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, New Orleans Saints

TE: Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Flex: WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

LG: Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers

C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

RT: Trevor Penning, New Orleans Saints

Defense

EDGE: Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills

EDGE: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

DI: Sheldon Day, Washington Commanders

DI: Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens

LB: Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

LB: T.J. Edwards, Chicago Bears

CB: Ronald Darby, Jacksonville Jaguars

CB: Carlton Davis III, Detroit Lions

S: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

S: Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

Flex: CB Byron Murphy Jr., Minnesota Vikings

Special Teams

K: Eddy Pineiro, Carolina Panthers

P: Braden Mann, Philadelphia Eagles

K/PR: KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

ST: Leo Chenal, Kansas City Chiefs

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase dominated against the Ravens for the second time this season, averaging 4.47 yards per route run on Thursday Night Football. He turned 16 targets into 11 receptions for 264 yards and three touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: EDGE Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys might have struggled against the Eagles, but Parsons didn’t. He earned a 92.1 PFF pass-rushing grade, with two sacks and three quarterback hurries from 23 pass-rushing snaps.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: CB Andru Phillips, New York Giants

Phillips earned an 88.2 PFF grade in Munich on Sunday, with just 6 yards allowed from five targets and 22 snaps in coverage. He also registered four defensive stops in the game.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons were solid in pass protection in the loss to the Saints, with quarterback Kirk Cousins pressured eight times in total. The unit also paved the way for an impressive ground attack, with the Falcons averaging 5.7 yards per carry.