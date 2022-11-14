NFL Week 10: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Justin Jefferson‘s big day: The Vikings wideout finished the game with 10 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown, and he hauled in an incredible seven contested targets on the day — a single-game PFF record.

• Pat Peterson the finisher: Peterson picked off Josh Allen twice, the second coming in the end zone to secure the Vikings' win.

• Detroit Lions line doing its job: The Lions offensive line gave up just two pressures — a sack and a hurry — across 30 pass-blocking snaps.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

PFF TEAM OF THE WEEK

Offense

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

WR: Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

TE: Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FLEX: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

LT: Dan Moore Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

LG: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

RG: Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers

RT: Kelvin Beachum, Arizona Cardinals

Defense

DI: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

DI: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Edge: Melvin Ingram III, Miami Dolphins

Edge: Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers

LB: Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills

LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

CB: Antonio Hamilton, Arizona Cardinals

CB: Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

S: Andre Cisco, Jacksonville Jaguars

S: Richie Grant, Atlanta Falcons

Flex: Joshua Kalu, Tennessee Titans

Offensive Player of the Week: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings wideout came down with one of the greatest catches in NFL history on a fourth-and-18 desperation play to keep the Vikings alive. He finished the game with 10 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown, and he hauled in an incredible seven contested targets on the day — a single-game PFF record.

Defensive Player of the Week: Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Peterson picked off Josh Allen twice, the second coming in the end zone to secure the Vikings' win. The veteran had as many interceptions as first downs allowed in coverage in Week 10.

Rookie of the Week: Kader Kohou, Miami Dolphins

Kohou had another standout game to take his season-long coverage to 77.0 on the year, 16th among 123 cornerbacks. He was targeted six times but allowed only two catches and broke up two passes.

Offensive Line of the Week: Detroit Lions

The Lions offensive line gave up just two pressures — a sack and a hurry — across 30 pass-blocking snaps in Week 10, and the starting five all earned pass-blocking grades above 70.0.