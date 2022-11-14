NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL Week 10: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson spins away from Bills Christian Benford after a catch.

By PFF.com
Nov 14, 2022

Justin Jefferson‘s big day: The Vikings wideout finished the game with 10 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown, and he hauled in an incredible seven contested targets on the day — a single-game PFF record.

Pat Peterson the finisher: Peterson picked off Josh Allen twice, the second coming in the end zone to secure the Vikings' win.

Detroit Lions line doing its job: The Lions offensive line gave up just two pressures — a sack and a hurry — across 30 pass-blocking snaps.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

PFF TEAM OF THE WEEK

Offense

QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
WR: Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
TE: Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FLEX: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
LT: Dan Moore Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers
LG: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
RG: Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers
RT: Kelvin BeachumArizona Cardinals

Defense

DI: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
DI: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Edge: Melvin Ingram III, Miami Dolphins
Edge: Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers
LB: Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills
LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
CB: Antonio Hamilton, Arizona Cardinals
CB: Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
S: Andre Cisco, Jacksonville Jaguars
S: Richie Grant, Atlanta Falcons
Flex: Joshua Kalu, Tennessee Titans

Offensive Player of the Week: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings wideout came down with one of the greatest catches in NFL history on a fourth-and-18 desperation play to keep the Vikings alive. He finished the game with 10 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown, and he hauled in an incredible seven contested targets on the day — a single-game PFF record.

Defensive Player of the Week: Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings 

Peterson picked off Josh Allen twice, the second coming in the end zone to secure the Vikings' win. The veteran had as many interceptions as first downs allowed in coverage in Week 10.

Rookie of the Week: Kader Kohou, Miami Dolphins

Kohou had another standout game to take his season-long coverage to 77.0 on the year, 16th among 123 cornerbacks. He was targeted six times but allowed only two catches and broke up two passes.

Offensive Line of the Week: Detroit Lions

The Lions offensive line gave up just two pressures — a sack and a hurry — across 30 pass-blocking snaps in Week 10, and the starting five all earned pass-blocking grades above 70.0.

Name Pos Pass-blocking grade Sacks allowed Hits allowed  Hurries allowed
Evan Brown RG 87.8 0 0 0
Frank Ragnow C 84.8 0 0 0
Taylor Decker LT 82.3 0 0 0
Jonah Jackson LG 77.1 0 0 1
Penei Sewell RT 72.2 1 0 0
You've got the first pick with your finances. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

Subscriptions

Unlock all tools and content including Player Grades, Fantasy, NFL Draft, Premium Stats, Greenline and DFS.

$9.99 / mo
$79.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 10 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2022 PFF - all rights reserved.