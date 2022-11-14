NFL Week 10: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Justin Jefferson‘s big day: The Vikings wideout finished the game with 10 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown, and he hauled in an incredible seven contested targets on the day — a single-game PFF record.
• Pat Peterson the finisher: Peterson picked off Josh Allen twice, the second coming in the end zone to secure the Vikings' win.
• Detroit Lions line doing its job: The Lions offensive line gave up just two pressures — a sack and a hurry — across 30 pass-blocking snaps.
PFF TEAM OF THE WEEK
Offense
QB: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
WR: Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
TE: Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
FLEX: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
LT: Dan Moore Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers
LG: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
RG: Jon Runyan, Green Bay Packers
RT: Kelvin Beachum, Arizona Cardinals
Defense
DI: Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
DI: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers
Edge: Melvin Ingram III, Miami Dolphins
Edge: Alex Highsmith, Pittsburgh Steelers
LB: Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills
LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
CB: Antonio Hamilton, Arizona Cardinals
CB: Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
S: Andre Cisco, Jacksonville Jaguars
S: Richie Grant, Atlanta Falcons
Flex: Joshua Kalu, Tennessee Titans
Offensive Player of the Week: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
The Vikings wideout came down with one of the greatest catches in NFL history on a fourth-and-18 desperation play to keep the Vikings alive. He finished the game with 10 catches for 193 yards and one touchdown, and he hauled in an incredible seven contested targets on the day — a single-game PFF record.
JUSTIN JEFFERSON ASDGJSKDNFGKSDF;K
????: #MINvsBUF on FOX
????: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/uRjde5F169 pic.twitter.com/sxiLVx0NCi
— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2022
Defensive Player of the Week: Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
Peterson picked off Josh Allen twice, the second coming in the end zone to secure the Vikings' win. The veteran had as many interceptions as first downs allowed in coverage in Week 10.
Rookie of the Week: Kader Kohou, Miami Dolphins
Kohou had another standout game to take his season-long coverage to 77.0 on the year, 16th among 123 cornerbacks. He was targeted six times but allowed only two catches and broke up two passes.
Offensive Line of the Week: Detroit Lions
The Lions offensive line gave up just two pressures — a sack and a hurry — across 30 pass-blocking snaps in Week 10, and the starting five all earned pass-blocking grades above 70.0.
|Name
|Pos
|Pass-blocking grade
|Sacks allowed
|Hits allowed
|Hurries allowed
|Evan Brown
|RG
|87.8
|0
|0
|0
|Frank Ragnow
|C
|84.8
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor Decker
|LT
|82.3
|0
|0
|0
|Jonah Jackson
|LG
|77.1
|0
|0
|1
|Penei Sewell
|RT
|72.2
|1
|0
|0