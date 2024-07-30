NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from July 30

• Rashaad Penny set to retire: The Carolina Panthers placed the former first-round pick on the reserve/retired list Tuesday.

Colts EDGE Samson Ebukam to miss season with torn Achilles

Indianapolis Colts edge Samson Ebukam will miss the 2024 season after suffering a torn Achilles in practice.

#Colts veteran DE Samson Ebukam, who went down in practice yesterday, tore his Achilles, source said. His season is over before it began. pic.twitter.com/8AG1r4AP1K — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2024

Ebukam had a career year in his first season with the Colts in 2023. His 84.4 PFF overall grade ranked 14th out of 112 qualifying edge defenders.

In his absence, first-round pick Laiatu Latu will likely be asked to shoulder a heavier workload right away.

Panthers RB Rashaad Penny announces his retirement

The Carolina Panthers placed running back Rashaad Penny on the reserve/retired list Tuesday.

Panthers placed veteran RB Rashaad Penny on the reserve/retired list Tuesday. The 28-year-old Penny played five years for the Seahawks and spent last season with the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/1Aebe9VPuU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 30, 2024

Penny, who signed with the Panthers just a few months ago, will retire after six seasons at the age of 28. He was an explosive player at San Diego State, leading the nation with 2,248 rushing yards in 2017 and finishing fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting that year.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Penny in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, Penny struggled to stay healthy during his time in the NFL.

His best season came in 2021, when he ran for 671 yards and six touchdowns from Weeks 14-18. He retires with an impressive 5.6 yards per attempt and 3.78 yards after contact per attempt for his career.

Giants sign free-agent G Greg Van Roten

The New York Giants signed free agent guard Greg Van Roten on Tuesday. He had met with the team last week.

BREAKING: #Giants100 are signing OL Greg Van Roten, per source — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 30, 2024

Van Roten started all 17 games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season and had his best season as a pro, earning a 75.3 PFF overall grade to rank seventh among 79 qualifying guards. He did his best work in pass protection, allowing just 21 quarterback pressures for the year while committing zero penalties.

The deal with New York makes sense, as Van Roten was coached by now-Giants offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo last year with the Raiders. The Giants struggled mightily as a team in pass protection last season, as evidenced by their league-worst 43.4 pass-blocking grade.

Rookie RB Will Shipley getting some first-team reps in Eagles training camp

Rookie running back Will Shipley has seen first-team reps in Eagles training camp, according to reporter Brandon Gowton.

Will Shipley getting some first team RZ work.#Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) July 30, 2024

The newly acquired Saquon Barkley is the clear-cut No. 1 back on the team, but the news is noteworthy, especially if Barkley were to miss time in season. Shipley, a fourth-round pick out of Clemson, rushed for 2,751 yards and 31 touchdowns over his three seasons in college. He also had some eye-popping advanced metrics, most notably his 111 forced missed tackles on rushing attempts.

Shipley is a versatile weapon who also did damage through the air at Clemson. He was targeted 80 times (68 receptions) for 468 yards over the past two seasons. It’s looking like he has a chance to open the year as the No. 2 option in Philadelphia’s backfield, with the potential to make an immediate impact as a rookie.