NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from July 26

• Tua Tagovailoa agrees to an extension with the Dolphins: It's a four-year, $212.4 million deal that includes $167 million in guarantees.

• Kadarius Toney is getting first-team work in Chiefs camp: It remains to be seen just how much of a role Toney will earn, but it does appear he will be given another opportunity to succeed in Andy Reid’s offense this season.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

Dolphins sign QB Tua Tagovailoa to a four-year, $212.4 million extension

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins agreed to a contract extension Friday. The deal includes $167 million in guarantees, the eighth-highest payout among NFL contracts.

The #Dolphins and their QB Tua Tagovailoa have a deal! Sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo they’ve agreed to terms on 4-year, $212.4M contract extension to lock him in long-term. At long-last, Miami’s franchise QB is paid like it. 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/rW5sTJzBQo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2024

There was a lot of talk about a potential hold-in as contract negotiations were ongoing, but Tagovailoa was present at camp Friday. His first throw in 11-on-11s was a 70-yard bomb to Tyreek Hill, who beat All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey on the play. The extension was announced shortly thereafter.

Tagovailoa’s 88.6 PFF passing grade in 2023 was the top mark in the NFL, and his 35 big-time throws tied for the third most among quarterbacks. With Tagovailoa now signed, the Green Bay Packers‘ Jordan Love and the Dallas Cowboys‘ Dak Prescott are the next quarterbacks in line for contract extensions.

Patriots sign S Jabrill Peppers to a three-year extension

The New England Patriots locked up starting free safety Jabrill Peppers to a three-year extension Friday, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The Patriots and S Jabrill Peppers are finalizing a 3-year extension with a base value of $24M and worth up to $30M, per source. A reward for their best defensive player in 2023. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 26, 2024

Peppers was originally drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. He spent the first two years of his career there before heading to the New York Giants in a trade involving wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The former Michigan Wolverine signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Peppers earned an 87.3 PFF overall grade last season, ranking fifth among 95 qualifying safeties. He tallied a career-high 28 defensive stops and was excellent in coverage, intercepting two passes and breaking up five others while allowing just a 52.6 passer rating when targeted.

WR Kadarius Toney getting plenty of first-team reps in camp

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is getting significant playing time with the projected starters early in training camp.

Something noteworthy: Kadarius Toney is getting plenty of repetitions with the projected starters. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) July 26, 2024

The former first-round pick has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play over his first three years in the NFL. As a result, he has played just 704 total snaps (229 last season). It was reported earlier in the week that Toney was taking snaps out of the backfield, something he did just 18 times in 2023.

The Chiefs have a deep receiving corps in Rashee Rice, Marquise Brown and rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy. It remains to be seen just how much of a role Toney will earn, but it does appear he will be given another opportunity to succeed in Andy Reid’s offense this season.

Lions K Michael Badgley to miss the 2024 season with a torn hamstring

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley suffered a torn hamstring in Thursday’s practice and will miss the 2024 season.

Lions K Michael Badgley suffered a severe injury getting ready for practice yesterday and will be put on injured reserve and will miss the season — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) July 26, 2024

Badgley converted all seven of his field goal attempts last year (including the postseason) and has been nearly automatic from inside of 40 yards in his career, converting 60-of-62 attempts (96.8%).

The Lions will move forward with UFL star Jake Bates, who hit three field goals of 60-plus yards this past season with the Michigan Panthers. The team will likely look to add more kicking competition in camp and the preseason.