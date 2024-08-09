NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 9

• Patriots release WR JuJu Smith-Schuster: New England let the veteran go just one year into a three-year, $25.5 million contract and will owe him $7 million this season.

• Giants backup QB Drew Lock suffers injuries in team's preseason game: Lock will miss some time after suffering a pair of injuries in Thursday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

• Dominate fantasy football season with promo code PFF25: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

WR Jakobi Meyers impressing at Raiders training camp

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been “lights-out” in camp, according to head coach Antonio Pierce.

#Raiders camp intel: -Pierce calls QB battle 50/50, reasonable expectations

-Brock Bowers 'different.' Probably better than advertised

-Jakobi Meyers 'really, really, really stepped up'

-Kolton Miller closer to returning

-Koonce will be tough to keephttps://t.co/NgMVhXMVhQ — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 9, 2024

Meyers had a productive first year with the Raiders in 2023, catching 71 of 106 targets for 807 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns. Meyers was used primarily as a slot receiver in his first four years with the New England Patriots, lining up in the slot 64.7% of the time. He played a different role in the Raiders’ offense last year, lining up inside just 28.0% of the time.

Meyers has earned an 80.6 PFF overall grade since the start of the 2020 season, ranking 30th among 96 wide receivers who have played at least 1,500 snaps. The Raiders are one of a few teams who have a true quarterback competition this preseason, with Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew, and there is a good chance Meyers will be taking snaps alongside each at some point this season.

Patriots release WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

The New England Patriots released veteran wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, just one year into a three-year, $25.5 million contract.

The #Patriots are releasing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, per source. The former Pro Bowler is still just 27 years old and will become a free agent. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 9, 2024

The Patriots will owe Smith-Schuster $7 million this season. Still just 27 years old, Smith-Schuster will be playing for his fourth team in four years if he signs with another organization in the coming days.

Smith-Schuster finished 2023 with a career-worst 57.0 PFF grade, placing 100th out of 128 qualifying receivers. His best season came in 2018 (81.8), when he had 1,464 receiving yards, including a league-leading 676 yards after the catch.

Giants backup QB Drew Lock will miss time after preseason injury

New York Giants backup quarterback Drew Lock will miss some time after suffering a pair of injuries in Thursday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

#Giants QB Drew Lock is dealing with a bad bone contusion and strained oblique from last night’s preseason game, sources say. He’s expected to miss some time, but no surgery is required. Coach Brian Daboll said NYG could potentially add another QB with Lock sidelined a bit. pic.twitter.com/SFP2krClc5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2024

“A bad bone bruise and strained oblique” will keep Lock out of action for the next few weeks, but it sounds like he will be available for Week 1. Lock struggled across 13 dropbacks in his preseason showing, completing just four of 10 passes for 17 yards and an interception.

With Lock potentially missing the rest of the preseason, second-year quarterback Tommy DeVito will have the opportunity to climb the depth chart. DeVito appeared in nine games for the Giants last year, earning a 62.0 PFF grade across his 405 total snaps.

49ers release TE Logan Thomas

The San Francisco 49ers released tight end Logan Thomas.

The #49ers made a series of roster moves, including signing P Pressley Harvin III and releasing TE Logan Thomas. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 9, 2024

Thomas signed a one-year deal with the team back in June but was released Friday, just two weeks into camp. The veteran tight end was battling a hamstring injury, but it’s unclear if that has anything to do with his sudden departure.

Thomas had a productive start to 2023 but cooled off down the stretch, recording just 12 receptions, 87 yards and one touchdown after Week 11. His best season as a pro came in 2020, when he led Washington with six receiving touchdowns and ranked second in yards (744) and third in receptions (77), including the playoffs.

The 49ers have arguably the league’s best tight end in George Kittle, who has ranked as PFF’s top overall tight end in three of the past six years (including 2023), and second in two other seasons. He has finished no lower than fourth since his rookie season in 2017. The 49ers lack depth behind Kittle, something they were hoping Thomas would be able to provide. Instead, the team will move forward with Eric Saubert and Brayden Willis, who combined for just 174 snaps last season.