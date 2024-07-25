NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from July 25

• Trevon Diggs begins Dallas Cowboys training camp on PUP: The star cornerback is still recovering from the torn ACL that forced him to miss most of last season.

• Kirk Cousins returns: The Atlanta Falcons quarterback has returned from his gruesome torn Achilles that ended his season in 2023.

Dallas Cowboys place CB Trevon Diggs on PUP list

The Dallas Cowboys placed Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs on the PUP list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL he suffered last September.

#Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs starts training camp on the PUP list as he continues recovering from torn ACL suffered early last season. pic.twitter.com/eT3wa70uML — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) July 25, 2024

Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions in 2021 but allowed over 1,000 yards in coverage that season, which has earned him the reputation as the ultimate boom-or-bust cornerback. The same can be said for teammate DaRon Bland at times, who picked off nine passes but allowed over 100 yards in coverage in three games last season.

Dallas will be cautious with Diggs at the beginning of training camp but fully expects him to be ready to go Week 1 when the Cowboys travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns.

Los Angeles Rams fear CB Derion Kendrick tore his ACL during practice

The Los Angeles Rams believe cornerback Derion Kendrick tore his ACL in practice and is expected to miss the 2024 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Sources: Rams projected starting CB Derion Kendrick, the team’s 2022 sixth-round pick, is feared to have torn his ACL during practice. He will undergo additional testing to confirm the initial diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/uzPjBqHAke — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2024

Kendrick was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Georgia. His playing time dramatically increased in his second season, playing 871 snaps in 12 starts after just 483 as a rookie. He improved across the board on the field – most notably in coverage – where his grade jumped from 44.8 in 2022 to 60.4 in 2023.

Should he miss the season, the Rams will be thin at the cornerback position. It’s a tough break for a team that finished last in the NFL in team coverage grade (46.2) in 2023.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins medically cleared to return to field

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins has been medically cleared to return to the field in his recovery from a torn Achilles.

Falcons HC Raheem Morris said QB Kirk Cousins, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, has been medically cleared but the Falcons will be diligent with him and other players coming off injury in their “modified reps.” pic.twitter.com/FkI9GmxKZ4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2024

Head coach Raheem Morris said the team will take it slow and play him on “modified reps” early on, but it’s a great sign for the organization as training camp opens. Cousins was having another fantastic season in 2023 prior to the injury, earning an 86.1 overall grade (ninth among 38 qualifying QBs) in eight games.

Cousins has continued to improve in the later stages of his career, as he’s finished as a top 11 ranked quarterback in each of the last four seasons. Assuming he is full-go come Week 1, he will provide an immediate boost to a Falcons offense loaded with talent, most notably Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson.

Minnesota Vikings CB Mekhi Blackmon suffered a torn ACL in practice

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Mekhi Blackmon will miss the 2024 season after suffering a torn ACL on the first practice of training camp Wednesday.

#Vikings CB Mekhi Blackmon suffered a torn ACL in the first practice of training camp today, per source. Tough blow for Minnesota and Blackmon, who played in 15 games (three starts) as a rookie last season. pic.twitter.com/YWxMVdRapD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 25, 2024

Blackmon, a third-round pick out of USC in the 2023 NFL Draft, earned a 71.8 overall grade (32nd out of 127 qualifying cornerbacks) as a rookie. He led the team with eight pass breakups, despite playing sparingly at the beginning of the season. Additionally, he did not miss a tackle or commit a penalty all season long.

The Blackmon loss is a devastating blow for a position the Vikings lack depth in. Expect the team to be in the market for a veteran cornerback moving forward.