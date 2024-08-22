NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 22

• Atlanta Falcons extend star cornerback: A.J. Terrell signed a four-year, $81 million extension with the Falcons on Thursday.

• Washington Commanders trade receiver to division rival: The Commanders traded WR Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round pick and two seventh-round picks.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Atlanta Falcons sign cornerback A.J. Terrell to a four-year extension

The Atlanta Falcons signed cornerback A.J. Terrell to a four-year, $81 million extension on Thursday.

Falcons, CB AJ Terrell agree on 4-year extension worth $81M including $65.8M guaranteed. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/QirmiHFb1f — NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2024

The deal makes Terrell the second-highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, trailing only the Green Bay Packers‘ Jaire Alexander. The Falcons have been busy building up their defense over the last week, trading for EDGE Matthew Judon and signing free-agent safety Justin Simmons.

The former first-round pick has recorded 36 pass breakups since he entered the league in 2020. The best season of his career came in 2021 when his 82.6 PFF grade ranked second out of 116 qualifying cornerbacks. In that season, Terrell allowed just 29 receptions on 66 targets (43.9%) and 200 yards while recording 16 combined interceptions and pass breakups.

The Washington Commanders traded wide receiver Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

A rare in-division trade: Washington is sending former first-round pick Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick to the Eagles in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and two seventh-round picks, per sources. pic.twitter.com/ieDX8EvH0s — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2024

Dotson’s had an up-and-down start to his career after being selected 16th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The best game of his career came last year in Week 8 against the Eagles, when he caught eight of nine targets for 108 yards and a touchdown. Washington will move forward with Dyami Brown and Olamide Zaccheaus behind Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin at the wide receiver.

For the Eagles, they filled a void at wide receiver that was lacking depth behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. The latter, in particular, is likely to benefit by playing more snaps in the slot, where he lined up 30.8% of the time last season. For his career, Smith averages 2.48 yards per route run (YPRR) from the slot compared to 1.65 YPRR when lined up out wide.

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell’s ankle injury not considered to be serious

Detroit Lions All-Pro right tackle Penei Sewell left practice Wednesday with what was believed to be a foot injury, but it was later revealed to be a minor ankle injury.

Sources: #Lions All-Pro OT Penei Sewell, who left practice on Wednesday with a reported foot problem, is believed to have just suffered a minor ankle injury and should be good. Team does not believe it’s anything serious. pic.twitter.com/ccFddHkLsr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 22, 2024

The team appears to have little concern over the injury, and he should be good to go for the Lions when they host the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1. Sewell established himself as one of the truly elite players in the league at just 23 years old. He was PFF’s highest-graded tackle last year with a 92.8 overall grade, allowing just one sack in 796 pass-blocking snaps for the season.

Carolina Panthers acquire CB Michael Jackson from the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for LB Michael Barrett

The Carolina Panthers traded linebacker Michael Barrett to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for cornerback Michael Jackson.

Trade: The #Seahawks traded CB Michael Jackson to the #Panthers for LB Michael Barrett. Jackson has started 21 games in his career. pic.twitter.com/QMtOLgYBkp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 22, 2024

Jackson carved out a significant role in the Seahawks secondary, playing a combined 1,556 snaps over the last two seasons. The fifth-year cornerback earned a 76.9 PFF coverage grade last season, breaking up four passes on 32 targets. Barrett was a key member of the national champion Michigan Wolverines defense last season, playing 598 snaps and finishing with a PFF overall grade of 84.3, third-best on the defense. He played 27 snaps over the Panthers’ first two preseason games.