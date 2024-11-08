Exploring the NFL’s top head coaching candidates entering 2025

• Could both Lions coordinators be head coaches? Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn have fueled top-10 units, making the Lions a powerhouse.

• A return may be in store for Kliff Kingsbury: The former Cardinals head coach has powered the NFL's best offense in Washington.

Thanksgiving is in less than three weeks, and Christmas paraphernalia has already popped up in almost every department store. That means the NFL season is nearing its playoff push — and, lamentably, the end of the line is almost here for teams out of the race.

Indeed, organizations that likely won’t make the postseason have only nine weeks left of action before they’re fraught with the candid reality of difficult decisions. Principal among those is head coach, where we’ve already seen two teams (the Jets and Saints) make changes, and it appears that six or more franchises could be in the mix.

Below are 12 candidates who likely will be in high demand for interviews starting in early January.

For the third straight year, Johnson is atop the totem pole on any type of head coaching candidate list. That’s based on undoubted merit: The Lions have fielded one of the best offenses in football yet again in 2024, slotting fourth in EPA per play and yards per play. Yes, Detroit boasts among the NFL’s best talent at every position, but Johnson’s ingenious designs to open favorable looks, as well as responses to pressure, are extremely impressive.

As was revealed last year, Johnson will be highly coveted, yet the offensive mastermind will presumably be highly selective. Johnson was deep in talks with the Commanders and Seahawks last offseason before both pivoted. Any team with intriguing, young offensive pieces seems likely to be the favorite — making Miami and Chicago top destinations if they were to fire their leaders.

Jesse Minter, Los Angeles Chargers Defensive Coordinator

In only his first year as the Chargers' defensive coordinator, Minter has been among the best in the league. Los Angeles’ defense ranks first in EPA per play and success rate after sitting a dismal 27th in EPA per play under Brandon Staley last season.

Not only has Minter’s coordination led to an extremely cohesive unit, but he’s also helped foster breakouts from players like Elijah Molden, Poona Ford and Kristian Fulton. The ability to maximize and elevate existing talent may be the best watermark of a top coordinator, and Minter has done that in spades. Factor in his prolific defensive play at Michigan, and it’s only a matter of time before he’s an NFL head coach.

After one truly elite season, Mike Macdonald went from relative unknown to extreme commodity, landing a job only one cycle in. It feels like the 41-year-old is on a fast track to follow suit.

Todd Monken, Baltimore Ravens Offensive Coordinator

The Ravens were already relatively solid on offense before firing Greg Roman in 2022. Since landing Monken, though, things have only skyrocketed. In the two years of Monken calling the shots, Baltimore sits second in average yards per play and fourth in EPA per play.

The biggest element Monken has unlocked is, somehow, an even better version of Lamar Jackson. Jackson has recorded two straight years above a 90.4 PFF overall grade, both of which have been career highs. His elevation as a passer in 2024 — culminating in an NFL-best 91.2 PFF passing grade — has been marvelous to watch, and is largely due to tremendous pass-game designs from Monken.

The 58-year-old Monken likely could have vied for a college head coaching job after the spectacular work he did at Georgia, but it feels like it’s his turn to take over an NFL team imminently.

Kliff Kingsbury, Washington Commanders Offensive Coordinator

As Kingsbury sought a job after spending a more concealed year at USC, his perception around the NFL was largely negative. That changed enormously in only one year.

Under the auspices of Kingsbury, the Commanders have put forth the NFL's best offense for basically the entire season, sitting first in EPA per play and fourth in success rate. He’s overseen the development of Heisman winner Jayden Daniels into an immediate NFL superstar despite most top-flight college quarterbacks needing an adjustment period, with Daniels slotting in as the third-best quarterback by PFF overall grade. Maybe most impressive is that Washington doesn’t field much talent at its skill positions other than Terry McLaurin and Brian Robinson Jr.

Kingsbury’s past experience as a head coach hasn’t gone swimmingly. He went just 28-37 with zero playoff wins (and one appearance) in four seasons in Arizona, plus 35-40 at Texas Tech with Patrick Mahomes. There are legitimate questions about his ability to lead an overall team instead of merely coordinate an offense, and those won’t subside until he proves otherwise. Nevertheless, his work in Washington has rendered him one of the best coordinators in the NFL this year — and certainly deserving of another shot.

Bill Belichick, former New England Patriots Head Coach

In many respects, it’s still bizarre to not have Belichick and his hooded self roaming an NFL sideline in 2024. He’s certainly enjoyed his sabbatical, including taking shots at his old team’s performance this year, but a return to a coaching job in 2025 seems probable.

Yes, Belichick may be the greatest coach in NFL history, having won six titles in New England, but his team’s performance over his last few years left much to be desired. The Patriots went only 29-31 with no playoff wins from 2020-23, and they ranked above 20th in offensive EPA per play just one of those four seasons. The draft pick of Mac Jones was a colossal failure, too.

Belichick still offers tremendous appeal as a defensive whiz and his longstanding track record of team success, but it may make more sense for him to focus solely on being a head coach rather than simultaneously operating as a general manager. Either way, Dallas — sitting at 3-5 with no Dak Prescott for the immediate future — feels like it will continue to be connected to Belichick all offseason.

Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator

Joseph’s work in Denver this year has been some of the best of any coach across the NFL. He transformed a defense that sat 23rd in EPA per play last season to one of the best in the NFL, ranking fourth in EPA per play and allowing touchdowns at the fifth-lowest rate.

The Broncos had, effectively, only one real defensive star entering this season: Pat Surtain II. That didn’t matter to Joseph, though, who’s developed players like Zach Allen, Justin Strnad, Jonathon Cooper and Riley Moss into studs. Altogether, this Denver unit is one of the most cohesive in the entire league — and playing well above its weight.

Like Kingsbury, Joseph has generally floundered as a head coach. He posted just an 11-21 record as the Broncos’ head man from 2017-18, which may concern some franchises. Still, those looking for defensive upgrades — like the Jaguars, Saints or Raiders — could be fits.

Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator

Like his coordinator mate, Glenn garnered some attention to lead an NFL team based on Detroit’s NFC Championship appearance last season. With an even better roster around him in 2024, Glenn has capitalized, helping the Lions rank sixth in EPA per play and first in team defense grade.

Star Aidan Hutchinson was on pace to shatter pass-rushing records, but even without him, Detroit has remained a stingy unit. Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch are the highest-graded safeties in football, with each eclipsing the 90.0 overall mark. Jack Campbell has stabilized the linebacker position with an 80.1 PFF overall grade despite a subpar rookie year. Alim McNeill continues to dominate with a 77.6 PFF pass-rushing grade.

Assuming the Lions make another deep playoff run this season, it feels like a strong possibility that the 52-year-old Glenn will notch his first head coaching job after spending four seasons working under Dan Campbell in Detroit.

Joe Brady, Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator

When the Bills elected to fire Ken Dorsey almost a year ago, it seemed unlikely that the team would find a better offensive coordinator. But Brady has been precisely that. Since he took over play-calling duties in Week 12 of last season, Buffalo ranks fourth in EPA per play and third in touchdown drive percentage.

Yes, Josh Allen hasn’t been quite as spectacular this season, posting only a 78.1 PFF overall grade. But Brady’s run-centric approach featuring James Cook (80.6 rushing grade) while spotlighting Khalil Shakir (78.4 receiving grade) has worked despite Buffalo not having many dynamic receiving options for most of the season.

Given Brady’s history coaching LSU in 2019 and longstanding run as a bright offensive mind around the sport, he should be positioned well to be a top name this cycle or next.

Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings Defensive Coordinator

The 6-2 Vikings have been one of the more surprising teams in the NFL. While Kevin O’Connell’s offense has hummed for most of the season, that’s also due to the outstanding work of Flores to coordinate Minnesota’s defense. The Vikings rank third in EPA per play and seventh in passer rating allowed this year, plus seventh in EPA per play since the start of last season.

Minnesota entered the year with question marks about the talent across all three levels of its defense, but that hasn’t fazed Flores. Jonathan Greenard (48 pressures) has enjoyed the best season of his career in purple, easily replacing Danielle Hunter. Blake Cashman (75.6 PFF overall grade) has fit in seamlessly after arriving from Houston. Josh Metellus (90.4-plus PFF tackling grade) has helped bolster a secondary without a true lockdown cover man.

Flores’ 24-25 record in three years coaching the Dolphins, not to mention some public outcry of Tagovailoa, will definitely lead to some skepticism. At the same time, he’s still one of the best defensive minds in the NFL, helping propel the Patriots and now Vikings to sustained success on that side of the ball.

Jeff Hafley, Green Bay Packers DC

Hafley inherited a Packers defense that ranked 24th in EPA per play and has instantly made it a top-10 unit, with Green Bay sitting eighth in EPA per play. The Packers ranking top-12 in both passing and rushing EPA per play allowed represents the team’s relative balance.

Hafley’s stunt-heavy approach (32.7% rate is the second highest in the league) has wreaked havoc on quarterbacks; look no further than C.J. Stroud’s poor outing against Green Bay in Week 7. Green Bay ranks only 19th in pressure percentage due to a defensive line that has struggled all year, but Hafley has still found ways to try to get home. Likewise, the Packers have experienced major upgrades in their secondary thanks to the top-10 play of safeties Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams, not to mention improved work from linebackers like Eric Wilson (78.4).

Hafley went only 22-26 at Boston College, winning one bowl game. It may be a bit premature for his first NFL head coaching gig, but he will almost definitely pop on radars.

Liam Coen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator

Coen’s return to the NFL has simply been prolific. After replacing Dave Canales’ big shoes as Buccaneers offensive coordinator, he’s lived up to the job. Tampa Bay ranks fifth in EPA per play and second in success rate, with Baker Mayfield posting his best grades since 2020.

What makes the Buccaneers' offense fun to watch is the multitude of ways in which Coen has attacked defenses. His implementation of a three-headed monster at running back with Rachaad White, Bucky Irving and Sean Tucker has opened looks in the passing game. Chris Godwin (85.7 PFF receiving grade) was one of the best receivers in the NFL before being ruled out for the year. Altogether, Coen’s designs have remained sound all season in creating traffic and space for targets.

Working with Sean McVay is always a plus, and Coen has done that for four seasons. It should also help to have a wide array of college experience, especially allowing Will Levis to thrive at Kentucky. The 38-year-old Coen feels like a rising offensive mind — and head coaching candidate — in the sport.

Zac Robinson, Atlanta Falcons Offensive Coordinator

Robinson’s first season in Atlanta was met with high expectations, but he’s largely reached them so far. Despite a slow start in which people questioned Kirk Cousins’ health (and how Robinson was using him), the Falcons are top-10 in both passing and rushing EPA per play after placing no better than 17th in total EPA per play from 2021-23.

Under Robinson’s watch, Bijan Robinson has emerged as one of the best running backs in the NFL, becoming the only player with 90.0-plus PFF rushing and receiving grades. Drake London (79.8 PFF receiving grade) has maintained his level of play with better production, and Darnell Mooney has posted his best PFF overall grade (74.2) since 2021.

Also 38 and a McVay disciple, Robinson possesses many similarities to Coen. The fact that his Falcons have an 87% chance to win their first division title since 2016 may be a differentiator.