 NFL Rookies: Top 15 highest-graded players through Week 10 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

NFL Rookies: Top 15 highest-graded players through Week 10

Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) reacts before a game against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

By Michael Renner
Nov 16, 2021

The names on PFF's list of highest-graded NFL rookies will be familiar at this point. There is a clear tier of impact players in this rookie class, and they are on the one side of the football, as six of the top seven players on this list play on offense.

Here are PFF's highest-graded rookies through NFL Week 10.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & ProjectionsWR/CB Matchup ChartNFL & NCAA Betting DashboardsNFL Player Props toolNFL & NCAA Power Rankings

1. C Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

PFF overall grade: 90.5

Humphrey is yet another prime example of why scouting can be so difficult. The Chiefs center was passed on 62 times last April, even by his own team when they drafted Nick Bolton five picks before Humphrey heard his name called. The Packers drafted center Josh Myers the pick prior.

Now, Humphrey is the highest-graded center in the NFL and shows no signs of slowing down.

2. QB Mac Jones, New England Patriots

PFF overall grade: 87.0

Jones is fresh off a masterful performance against the Browns. He went a nearly flawless 19-of-23 for 198 yards, three scores and three big-time throws. Jones hasn’t been asked to carry too heavy a load for the Pats offense, but he’s executing at another level compared to this rookie class.

3. T Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

PFF overall grade: 82.2

Another week and another single pressure allowed. The Chargers left tackle has been exactly what Justin Herbert needed as the rookie has yielded multiple pressures in only three of his nine games this season.

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

4. Edge Kwity Paye, Indianapolis Colts

PFF overall grade: 79.6

The corner has been turned — just ask Jawaan Taylor. Paye now has 16 pressures over his previous two games after only eight pressures in his first six. When he can pin his ears back, it’s a scary sight for opposing defensive linemen.

5. TE Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

PFF overall grade: 79.5

Still without Calvin Ridley, the Falcons offense was a shell of itself on Sunday against the Cowboys. However, Kyle Pitts still showed up, with four catches for 60 yards to account for over half of Atlanta’s passing total.

6. G Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

PFF overall grade: 79.1

Smith is already developing a reputation as one of the nastiest pulling guards in the NFL. You do not want to see this freight train rumbling at you if you’re a linebacker. He’s still a work in progress in pass protection, though, and allowed five pressures on Sunday night for the third time this season.

7. WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

PFF overall grade: 77.9

After back-to-back standout performances, Smith now sits atop this rookie receiver class in PFF grade. He’s been Jalen Hurts‘ go-to guy the past two weeks, with four catches for 66 yards and two scores in a win over the Broncos Sunday.

8. CB Nate Hobbs, Las Vegas Raiders

PFF overall grade: 77.6

Even after a hot start to the year, Hobbs was not above getting torched by Patrick Mahomes, just like the rest of his teammates Sunday night. He yielded the most yards he’s allowed in a single game all season with 70.

9. WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

PFF overall grade: 76.6

Chase’s inconsistency has been something to monitor ever since the preseason. With 835 yards and seven touchdowns already, it’s amazing to think how many yards he’s left on the table. Chase has dropped six of his 50 targets and gone only 5-of-17 in contested situations.

Related content you might like:

Grading all 32 first-round picks after Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season
via Sam Monson

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Kayvon Thibodeaux goes No. 1 to Detroit Lions
via Mike Renner

10. Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

PFF overall grade: 76.3

Holland put on an absolute show last Thursday night to vault himself up this list. He blitzed an absurd 22 times and got home for six pressures. His versatility has been a weapon for Brian Flores to deploy, and he’s been very impactful of late.

11. Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins

PFF overall grade: 76.3

Another Dolphin making this list proves that this season hasn't been all for naught, even if the record doesn’t show it. Waddle is a chain-moving machine, with 60 catches and 35 combined first downs and touchdowns to lead the rookie class.

12. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

PFF overall grade: 73.3

Parsons simply finds ball carriers. Against the Falcons, he notched his seventh sack of the season and added three more defensive stops. His 28 total pressures rank second in the rookie class, yet he’s been primarily an off-ball linebacker.

13. S Trevon Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders

PFF overall grade: 72.8

Moehrig was seemingly the only member of the Raiders secondary who didn’t resemble burnt toast by the end of Sunday night football. He continues to be reliable in a single-high role and came away with a pass-breakup on his lone target against the Chiefs.

13. TE Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

PFF overall grade: 72.8

Heralded for his reliability this season, Freiermuth was anything but in the Steelers' tie against the Lions. In overtime alone, the rookie dropped two passes and then capped it off with the game-ending fumble.

15. Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers

PFF overall grade: 72.6

Mitchell continues to star when given the opportunity. The 49ers ground out a win over the Rams on Monday night, and Mitchell’s 91 yards on 27 carries was a big reason why. He now has 560 rushing yards in only seven games.

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

    Elite
  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Scores
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 11 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.