Week 15 Thursday Night Football Statistical Review: Rams move closer to taking control of NFC West with win over 49ers

• Rain creates an ugly contest: The slick conditions led to plenty of rushes, which weren't overly effective in the low-scoring affair.

• The biggest play of the game? A third-down scramble from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, the league's least likely passer to use his legs this season.

The Los Angeles Rams stayed alive in the NFC West division race and basically eliminated the San Francisco 49ers from playoff contention, winning 12-6 on Thursday Night Football.

Game Summary

According to PFF's noise-canceled score metric, the Rams were the slightly better team in a low-scoring game. Both teams struggled to move the ball, but Los Angeles at least got into short-yardage situations more often, which the offense then converted. This allowed the Rams to move into scoring range just often enough to win the contest.

Passing Summary

It was fitting that the most efficient facet of any passing offense was a third-down scramble from Matthew Stafford, the league's least likely quarterback to scramble this season. It was also fitting that said scramble came on a drive that ended in a punt.

Receiving Summary

Rushing Summary