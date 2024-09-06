Thursday Night Football Statistical Review: Ravens lean on Lamar Jackson's legs, Chiefs feed Rashee Rice

• The game was a toss-up based on PFF's noise-canceled score metric: The Ravens were ultimately within inches of a game-altering touchdown in the final seconds.

• Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' passing attack effortlessly thrived: Mahomes and wide receiver Rashee Rice frequently connected for chunk gains.

The Kansas City Chiefs won the much anticipated 2024 NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, 27-20. Here is our initial statistical review.

Game Summary

According to our new noise-canceled score metric, the game was almost a toss-up. Given that the Ravens were one inch of Isaiah Likely’s feet away from setting up a two-point conversion attempt that would have made the game basically a 50-50 proposition, this makes a ton of sense. Both teams moved the ball fairly well: While the Chiefs were more explosive on first down, the Ravens’ strategy was to set up favorable second and third downs, which they converted.

Passing Summary

Lamar Jackson scrambled at an extremely high rate but kept his sack rate at a minimum against a dominating Chiefs pass rush. That’s very impressive, and Jackson is one of the few quarterbacks who can make that happen efficiently, but the Ravens certainly need to create more opportunities through the air.

On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs almost sleepwalked to an efficient passing game against what was one of the NFL's best defenses last season. This is not necessarily good news for other AFC contenders.

Receiving Summary

Wide receiver Rashee Rice keeps producing at a high level for the Chiefs. Meanwhile, tight end Travis Kelce was outgained by Noah Gray, but when comparing their route numbers or target shares, one probably shouldn’t overreact to that. Rookie wideout Xavier Worthy was responsible for the highlights and was tied for first in routes among all Chiefs wide receivers. However, his target share wasn’t very high and it remains to be seen whether his route volume stays high when Hollywood Brown returns.

The Chiefs' cornerbacks continued their strong showing from last season and kept Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman in check for large chunks of the game. Isaiah Likely stepped in and had an efficient game catching the football and almost became the Ravens’ hero in the last second.

Rushing Summary

It is not a surprise that the Ravens were more efficient on the ground than the Chiefs, especially since they heavily utilized Lamar Jackson‘s rushing ability.