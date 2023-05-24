NFL News & Analysis

Team turnover: Which NFL teams have seen the most roster turnover over the last three seasons?

Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay with defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) and quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

By Amelia Probst
May 24, 2023

• Highest return rates: From 2021 to 2022, the Los Angeles Rams had the highest return rate at 86.8%. Next were the Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions at 81%.

• Lowest return rates: The Chicago Bears (34%), Las Vegas Raiders at (41%) and Atlanta Falcons (45%) had the lowest return rates over that same stretch.

• By division: Looking at roster retention by division since 2020, the NFC West had the highest average rate of return (72%), while the AFC South and NFC North had the lowest average rate of return (63%).

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

Roster turnover is a big deal in the NFL. If a team can maintain a solid roster despite the ebb and flow of the modern game, they will enter the season on the right track.

With the excitement of free agency and the draft now behind us, it's the perfect time to look at which NFL teams have had the most roster turnover over the past three seasons.

Note: The NFL logo represents the league-average percentage of returning players.

The above graphic shows the percentage of players that returned to the same team year over year.

From 2021 to 2022, the Los Angeles Rams had the highest return rate at 86.8%. Next were the Washington Commanders, Arizona Cardinals and Detroit Lions at 81%. The Chicago Bears (34%), Las Vegas Raiders at (41%) and Atlanta Falcons (45%) had the lowest return rates.

Looking at roster retention by division since 2020, the NFC West had the highest average rate of return at 72%, while the AFC South and the NFC North had the lowest average rate of return at 63%. If we go by conference, the NFC has a slight edge, returning 67% of players to their teams on average. The AFC is slightly below, at 66%.

Is there a relationship between return rate and success in the following season?

An initial study shows that there is not a strong correlation between the two variables, likely because we're not accounting for the quality of returning or departing players or the strength of schedule.

This is something we can explore in greater detail in future articles.

The Rankings (2020, 2021, 2022)

NFL Player Return Rate Rankings (2020-2022)
Team Average Player Return Rate
Arizona Cardinals 74.21%
Buffalo Bills 74.21%
Los Angeles Rams 74.21%
New Orleans Saints 73.58%
Philadelphia Eagles 73.58%
Tennessee Titans 72.33%
San Francisco 49ers 71.07%
Pittsburgh Steelers 70.44%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 70.44%
Baltimore Ravens 69.81%
Dallas Cowboys 69.81%
Green Bay Packers 69.81%
Kansas City Chiefs 69.18%
Cincinnati Bengals 68.55%
Washington Commanders 68.55%
Denver Broncos 67.92%
Seattle Seahawks 67.92%
Detroit Lions 67.30%
Cleveland Browns 66.04%
Indianapolis Colts 66.04%
New England Patriots 66.04%
Los Angeles Chargers 64.15%
Minnesota Vikings 62.26%
Miami Dolphins 61.64%
New York Jets 61.64%
Las Vegas Raiders 59.12%
New York Giants 57.86%
Atlanta Falcons 56.60%
Carolina Panthers 56.60%
Houston Texans 56.60%
Jacksonville Jaguars 56.60%
Chicago Bears 52.20%

2020

NFL Player Return Rate Rankings (2020)
Team Player Return Rate
San Francisco 49ers 77.36%
Houston Texans 75.47%
Pittsburgh Steelers 75.47%
Atlanta Falcons 73.58%
Kansas City Chiefs 73.58%
Philadelphia Eagles 73.58%
Tennessee Titans 73.58%
Minnesota Vikings 71.70%
Buffalo Bills 69.81%
New Orleans Saints 69.81%
Baltimore Ravens 67.92%
Green Bay Packers 67.92%
Las Vegas Raiders 67.92%
Detroit Lions 66.04%
Los Angeles Chargers 66.04%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 66.04%
Arizona Cardinals 64.15%
New England Patriots 64.15%
Cincinnati Bengals 62.26%
Indianapolis Colts 62.26%
Los Angeles Rams 62.26%
Denver Broncos 60.38%
New York Jets 60.38%
Seattle Seahawks 60.38%
Dallas Cowboys 58.49%
Chicago Bears 56.60%
Cleveland Browns 56.60%
Washington Commanders 56.60%
Jacksonville Jaguars 54.72%
Miami Dolphins 54.72%
New York Giants 45.28%
Carolina Panthers 43.40%

2021

NFL Player Return Rate Rankings (2021)
Team Player Return Rate
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 84.91%
Buffalo Bills 83.02%
Cleveland Browns 81.13%
Seattle Seahawks 79.25%
Arizona Cardinals 77.36%
Los Angeles Rams 73.58%
Philadelphia Eagles 73.58%
Dallas Cowboys 71.70%
Green Bay Packers 71.70%
Indianapolis Colts 71.70%
Miami Dolphins 71.70%
New Orleans Saints 71.70%
Baltimore Ravens 69.81%
San Francisco 49ers 69.81%
Tennessee Titans 69.81%
Cincinnati Bengals 67.92%
Denver Broncos 67.92%
Las Vegas Raiders 67.92%
New York Giants 67.92%
Pittsburgh Steelers 67.92%
Washington Commanders 67.92%
Chicago Bears 66.04%
New England Patriots 66.04%
Kansas City Chiefs 64.15%
Los Angeles Chargers 64.15%
Jacksonville Jaguars 62.26%
Carolina Panthers 60.38%
New York Jets 56.60%
Detroit Lions 54.72%
Minnesota Vikings 54.72%
Atlanta Falcons 50.94%
Houston Texans 35.85%

2022

NFL Player Return Rate Rankings (2022)
Team Player Return Rate
Los Angeles Rams 86.79%
Arizona Cardinals 81.13%
Detroit Lions 81.13%
Washington Commanders 81.13%
Dallas Cowboys 79.25%
New Orleans Saints 79.25%
Cincinnati Bengals 75.47%
Denver Broncos 75.47%
Philadelphia Eagles 73.58%
Tennessee Titans 73.58%
Baltimore Ravens 71.70%
Buffalo Bills 69.81%
Green Bay Packers 69.81%
Kansas City Chiefs 69.81%
New England Patriots 67.92%
New York Jets 67.92%
Pittsburgh Steelers 67.92%
Carolina Panthers 66.04%
San Francisco 49ers 66.04%
Indianapolis Colts 64.15%
Seattle Seahawks 64.15%
Los Angeles Chargers 62.26%
Cleveland Browns 60.38%
Minnesota Vikings 60.38%
New York Giants 60.38%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 60.38%
Houston Texans 58.49%
Miami Dolphins 58.49%
Jacksonville Jaguars 52.83%
Atlanta Falcons 45.28%
Las Vegas Raiders 41.51%
Chicago Bears 33.96%

 

