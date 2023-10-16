NFL scores and recaps for every Week 6 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 6 game, including scores, rookie standouts and more.

Offensive spotlight: It was Travis Kelce‘s night. The Chiefs star caught all nine of his targets for 124 yards and five first downs, with 41 of those yards coming after the catch. Three of his catches went for 15 or more yards, and he finished the game with an 80.0-plus receiving grade on first review.

Unfortunately, it was another disappointing night for quarterback Russell Wilson, who finished 13-of-22 for just 95 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He moved the chains just five times through the air, took four sacks and tied a career-high in batted passes at the line with three.

Defensive spotlight: Costly penalties hurt the Ravens' defense throughout the game, highlighted by safety Kyle Hamilton being ejected on the Titans' first touchdown drive. They were forced to play Brandon Stephens at safety after Marcus Williams went off injured, while backup safety Geno Stone continued to impress and had an interception. Both defensive tackle Justin Madubuike and edge defender Jadeveon Clowney finished the game with a pair of sacks, while Patrick Queen and Kyle Van Noy notched one each.

Sean Murphy-Bunting intercepted Jackson when the Ravens' signal caller overthrew wide receiver Rashod Bateman. Overall, the Titans' defense kept them in the game by holding the Ravens to field goals when they got close to the end zone, save for Flowers' score.

Rookie spotlight: Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young looked better this week. His team went up 14-0 to start the game but didn’t score again. He finished the contest 23-for-38 with 217 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception.

Offensive spotlight: The Saints' receivers once again looked nearly unstoppable, but it wasn’t enough to get the win. Chris Olave saw 10 targets and caught seven passes for 96 yards, while Rashid Shaheed briefly turned into Randy Moss to bail out Derek Carr on a badly underthrown deep pass. Shaheed finished with only two catches, but they went for 85 yards and he generated 1.98 yards per route run.

Defensive Spotlight: We’re giving the defensive spotlight to the Falcons' entire defensive line. Calais Campbell, Bud Dupree, Grady Jarrett and Arnold Ebiketie each got at least one sack, with Dupree and Ebiketie recording a sack and a half each.

Rookie spotlight: Colts rookie wide receiver Josh Downs scored a nice touchdown on a speed out to the left side, creating a ton of separation on the defender and securing the ball with two feet down before going out of bounds. Downs forced a missed tackle on another of his five receptions, according to PFF's first review of the game.

Jaguars rookie tight end Brenton Strange scored the first touchdown of his NFL career on a late leak out to the flat that left him wide open on Trevor Lawrence’s right side. Strange had another reception on the afternoon, continuing to play a larger role in this passing attack.

Offensive spotlight: Geno Smith had a wildly inconsistent game, passing for 323 yards at almost eight yards per clip. Every time you looked up, Smith was delivering a big play to one of his receivers, but he also made some major mistakes with the football and threw two interceptions to offset much of the good he did. His adjusted completion rate was 75.0%, and his average target depth was 9.5 yards downfield.

Defensive spotlight: Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores knew exactly how to get after Bears quarterback Justin Fields and stop him from producing as he had in his last two games, sending extra pass-rushers on seemingly every obvious passing down and racking up four sacks plus an interception.

They continued to heat Tyson Bagent up when he entered the game, too, eventually leading to a sack-fumble touchdown from linebacker Jordan Hicks that ended up as the deciding score.

Chicago’s defense deserves credit for holding Minnesota’s offense to just 220 yards, with Kirk Cousins averaging 5.8 yards per attempt and the Vikings ground game averaging just 2.1 yards per carry. Both free agent linebacker additions T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds made a few nice plays, teaming up on an interception when Edwards hit Kirk Cousins’ throwing arm as he was releasing the football, and Edmunds made a diving catch over the middle to secure the ball.

Rookie spotlight: The only rookie to play more than two snaps for either side was Browns right tackle Dawand Jones, who continued his solid efforts as a starter after being forced into the lineup earlier in the season. He had one of his better performances as a run-blocker and was extremely good as a pass-protector, especially given the level of competition, though he was given help throughout the day.

Offensive spotlight: Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne continues his strong start to the season, finishing with 10 receptions for 89 yards and three missed tackles forced on first review. Bourne had 39 receiving yards after contact and also fought through arm tackles on his end around carry for four yards. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson looked sharp after getting his ankle taped up in the blue medical tent, with 11 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown, plus three missed tackles forced on first review to go along with five receptions for 24 yards.

Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers got to have his revenge game against the team that inexplicably did not re-sign him this offseason, a move they surely regret. He hauled in five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown. Backup quarterback Brian Hoyer also deserves a mention for completing six of 10 passes for 102 yards in relief, averaging more than 10.2 yards per attempt and doing enough to stave off a late Patriots push.

Defensive spotlight: Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David finished the contest with 12 combined tackles to lead both teams, one sack, one pass defended and two tackles for loss. He made a game-high six stops, pending review.

Rookie spotlight: Cardinals rookie wide receiver Michael Wilson continued the impressive start to his NFL career, hauling in three receptions for 62 yards with two contested catches on first review.

Rams rookie edge defender Byron Young continues to make splash plays as the down-to-down consistency comes along, with a very respectable five total pressures and a key late sack of Josh Dobbs, who had been evading pressure and shaking out of ankle tackles in the backfield all game long. Young had three more defensive stops in the game, including a tackle for loss.

Offensive spotlight: Despite the loss, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown stood out.

He finished the day leading all receivers with 131 receiving yards on seven catches from 10 targets. Two of his grabs were contested, and he forced three missed tackles, pending review.

Offensive spotlight: Tyrod Taylor wasn't perfect by any stretch. A check at the goal line cost his team a shot at a field goal to end the first half, and he shaved 7 of the 9 remaining seconds off the clock with a 6-yard scramble on the penultimate play of the game. However, he finished the game 24-of-36 for 200 yards and added 23 yards on the ground.

Taylor produced three big-time throws and racked up 58 yards on passes thrown 20 or more yards downfield. Giants starter Daniel Jones has 89 yards on such passes all year despite dropping back 133 more times.

