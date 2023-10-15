NFL Week 6 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 42, Carolina Panthers 21

In a game that started as a surprise but ended as expected, the Miami Dolphins took care of business against the Carolina Panthers, securing a 42-21 Week 6 win. The win brings the Dolphins to 5-1, while the Panthers remain the only winless team at 0-6.
Offensive spotlight: Another week, another offensive spotlight award for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who once again went off, this week totaling 163 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches.
TYREEK HILL. HUGE TOUCHDOWN.
Hill entered the game with the most receiving yards in the league and extended that lead this week.
Defensive Spotlight: Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins gets our nod for defensive spotlight due to his clutch disruption.
Wilkins finished the game with two sacks, three quarterback hits and five total tackles.
Rookie spotlight: Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young looked better this week. His team went up 14-0 to start the game but didn’t score again. He finished the contest 23-for-38 with 217 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception.
Box Score
Passing
|
Carolina Panthers
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Bryce Young
|12.7
|23 / 38
|217
|5.7
|1
|0
|4
|85.1
|Johnny Hekker
|0.3
|1 / 1
|7
|7.0
|0
|0
|0
|95.8
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Tua Tagovailoa
|22.5
|21 / 31
|262
|8.5
|3
|0
|0
|126.0
|Mike White
|-1.4
|0 / 1
|0
|0.0
|0
|1
|0
|0.0
Rushing
|
Carolina Panthers
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Chuba Hubbard
|16.0
|19
|88
|4.6
|1
|19
|0
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|4.7
|1
|2
|2.0
|0
|2
|0
|Raheem Blackshear
|3.2
|5
|18
|3.6
|0
|9
|0
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Raheem Mostert
|37.2
|17
|115
|6.8
|2
|49
|0
|Tua Tagovailoa
|22.5
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Salvon Ahmed
|12.4
|6
|23
|3.8
|1
|9
|0
|Chris Brooks
|2.8
|6
|28
|4.7
|0
|28
|0
|Mike White
|-1.4
|3
|-4
|-1.3
|0
|-1
|0
Receiving
|
Carolina Panthers
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|YPR
|TD
|Adam Thielen
|31.5
|13
|11
|115
|8.8
|10.5
|1
|Chuba Hubbard
|16.0
|1
|1
|2
|2.0
|2.0
|0
|DJ Chark Jr.
|5.6
|6
|3
|26
|4.3
|8.7
|0
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|4.7
|3
|3
|15
|5.0
|5.0
|0
|Tommy Tremble
|4.5
|2
|2
|25
|12.5
|12.5
|0
|Jonathan Mingo
|4.1
|3
|2
|21
|7.0
|10.5
|0
|Raheem Blackshear
|3.2
|1
|1
|4
|4.0
|4.0
|0
|Hayden Hurst
|2.6
|3
|1
|16
|5.3
|16.0
|0
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|YPR
|TD
|Raheem Mostert
|37.2
|3
|3
|17
|5.7
|5.7
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|31.3
|10
|6
|163
|16.3
|27.2
|1
|Jaylen Waddle
|18.1
|9
|7
|51
|5.7
|7.3
|1
|Salvon Ahmed
|12.4
|5
|3
|11
|2.2
|3.7
|0
|Braxton Berrios
|4.0
|2
|2
|20
|10.0
|10.0
|0
|Durham Smythe
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0.0
|0.0
|0