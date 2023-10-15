NFL Week 6 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 42, Carolina Panthers 21

In a game that started as a surprise but ended as expected, the Miami Dolphins took care of business against the Carolina Panthers, securing a 42-21 Week 6 win. The win brings the Dolphins to 5-1, while the Panthers remain the only winless team at 0-6.

Offensive spotlight: Another week, another offensive spotlight award for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who once again went off, this week totaling 163 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches.

Hill entered the game with the most receiving yards in the league and extended that lead this week.

Defensive Spotlight: Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins gets our nod for defensive spotlight due to his clutch disruption.

Wilkins finished the game with two sacks, three quarterback hits and five total tackles.

Rookie spotlight: Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young looked better this week. His team went up 14-0 to start the game but didn’t score again. He finished the contest 23-for-38 with 217 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception.

Box Score

Passing

Carolina Panthers Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Bryce Young 12.7 23 / 38 217 5.7 1 0 4 85.1 Johnny Hekker 0.3 1 / 1 7 7.0 0 0 0 95.8 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg Tua Tagovailoa 22.5 21 / 31 262 8.5 3 0 0 126.0 Mike White -1.4 0 / 1 0 0.0 0 1 0 0.0

Rushing

Carolina Panthers Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost Chuba Hubbard 16.0 19 88 4.6 1 19 0 Laviska Shenault Jr. 4.7 1 2 2.0 0 2 0 Raheem Blackshear 3.2 5 18 3.6 0 9 0 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost Raheem Mostert 37.2 17 115 6.8 2 49 0 Tua Tagovailoa 22.5 1 0 0.0 0 0 0 Salvon Ahmed 12.4 6 23 3.8 1 9 0 Chris Brooks 2.8 6 28 4.7 0 28 0 Mike White -1.4 3 -4 -1.3 0 -1 0

Receiving