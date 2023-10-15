Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL Week 6 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 42, Carolina Panthers 21

2T1W7TJ Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) is late with the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By Trevor Sikkema
Oct 15, 2023
Carolina Panthers Miami Dolphins

In a game that started as a surprise but ended as expected, the Miami Dolphins took care of business against the Carolina Panthers, securing a 42-21 Week 6 win. The win brings the Dolphins to 5-1, while the Panthers remain the only winless team at 0-6.

Offensive spotlight: Another week, another offensive spotlight award for wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who once again went off, this week totaling 163 receiving yards and a touchdown on six catches. 

Hill entered the game with the most receiving yards in the league and extended that lead this week.

Defensive Spotlight: Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins gets our nod for defensive spotlight due to his clutch disruption.

Wilkins finished the game with two sacks, three quarterback hits and five total tackles.

Rookie spotlight: Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young looked better this week. His team went up 14-0 to start the game but didn’t score again. He finished the contest 23-for-38 with 217 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception.

Box Score

Passing
Carolina Panthers
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg
Bryce Young 12.7 23 / 38 217 5.7 1 0 4 85.1
Johnny Hekker 0.3 1 / 1 7 7.0 0 0 0 95.8
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Sacks Rtg
Tua Tagovailoa 22.5 21 / 31 262 8.5 3 0 0 126.0
Mike White -1.4 0 / 1 0 0.0 0 1 0 0.0
Rushing
Carolina Panthers
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Chuba Hubbard 16.0 19 88 4.6 1 19 0
Laviska Shenault Jr. 4.7 1 2 2.0 0 2 0
Raheem Blackshear 3.2 5 18 3.6 0 9 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Raheem Mostert 37.2 17 115 6.8 2 49 0
Tua Tagovailoa 22.5 1 0 0.0 0 0 0
Salvon Ahmed 12.4 6 23 3.8 1 9 0
Chris Brooks 2.8 6 28 4.7 0 28 0
Mike White -1.4 3 -4 -1.3 0 -1 0
Receiving
Carolina Panthers
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD
Adam Thielen 31.5 13 11 115 8.8 10.5 1
Chuba Hubbard 16.0 1 1 2 2.0 2.0 0
DJ Chark Jr. 5.6 6 3 26 4.3 8.7 0
Laviska Shenault Jr. 4.7 3 3 15 5.0 5.0 0
Tommy Tremble 4.5 2 2 25 12.5 12.5 0
Jonathan Mingo 4.1 3 2 21 7.0 10.5 0
Raheem Blackshear 3.2 1 1 4 4.0 4.0 0
Hayden Hurst 2.6 3 1 16 5.3 16.0 0
Terrace Marshall Jr. 0.0 3 0 0 0.0 0.0 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD
Raheem Mostert 37.2 3 3 17 5.7 5.7 1
Tyreek Hill 31.3 10 6 163 16.3 27.2 1
Jaylen Waddle 18.1 9 7 51 5.7 7.3 1
Salvon Ahmed 12.4 5 3 11 2.2 3.7 0
Braxton Berrios 4.0 2 2 20 10.0 10.0 0
Durham Smythe 0.0 1 0 0 0.0 0.0 0
