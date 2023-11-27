NFL scores and recaps for every Week 12 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 12 game, including scores, rookie standouts and more.

Click below to jump to a game:

GB@DET | WAS@DAL | SF@SEA | MIA@NYJ | NO@ATL | PIT@CIN

JAX@HST | TB@IND | NE@NYG | CAR@TEN | LAR@ARZ | CLV@DEN

KC@LVR | BUF@PHI | BLT@LAC | CHI@MIN

Offensive spotlight: Jordan Love is in the middle of the best stretch of his career — and today might have been his best game yet. Love’s ability to make every throw was on display early and often, with the 2020 first-round draft pick going 22-for-32 for 268 yards and three touchdowns. He also added 39 yards on three carries.

On the other side of the field, two first-half fumbles from Jared Goff were critical to the Lions' offensive failures. They did get the ball moving in the second half, with Goff finishing the game 29-for-44 for 332 yards, but the damage was done in the first quarter.

Defensive spotlight: The worst situation you can find yourself in against a defensive front as good as the Cowboys' unit is chasing in the fourth quarter. That’s exactly what the Commanders faced, and it allowed the Cowboys’ pass rush to get after Sam Howell in the final frame. Micah Parsons finished the game with one and a half sacks, while Johnathan Hankins added a pair of his own.

DaRon Bland set an NFL record with his fifth interception returned for a touchdown of the season, picking off Howell and then navigating through traffic on his way to the history books.

Rookie spotlight: Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba was held without a catch in the first half but ended up leading the team in receiving yards with 41 from two catches. He moved the chains once, though it came on a spectacular one-handed effort down the right sideline — a grab that is now undoubtedly a candidate for catch of the year.

Offensive spotlight: The speed of the Miami Dolphins offense was too much for the Jets to take this afternoon, with both of their top playmakers having big days. Tyreek Hill turned 12 targets into 102 yards on nine receptions, including a touchdown, while Jaylen Waddle racked up 114 yards on eight receptions from eight targets.

The change at quarterback didn’t create any spark for the Jets offense, with Tim Boyle going 27-for-38 for 179 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Defensive spotlight: The defensive standouts in this game were the safeties on either side of the ball. Jessie Bates III hauled in an outstanding interception and came back later in the game to punch the football loose and force a fumble. Meanwhile, Tyrann Mathieu picked off Desmond Ridder twice to do as much as he could to keep the Saints in the game and prevent the Falcons from running away with it.

Rookie spotlight: Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. had another solid outing and recorded a pass breakup, while edge defender Nick Herbig notched a sack.

Offensive spotlight: Both quarterbacks were impressive, with Trevor Lawrence eventually coming out on top against rookie C.J. Stroud. Both passers averaged more than 8.0 yards per attempt with average depths of target of at least 9.0 yards. Lawrence finished with a 73.0% adjusted completion rate and got the ball out of his hands quickly, averaging 2.3 seconds per dropback.

Defensive spotlight: Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis was the spotlight player on defense in this game, finishing the game with nine total tackles and an interception.

Offensive spotlight: Both offenses took their time to show up, but coming out of the two-minute warning in the first half, Isaiah Hodgins was able to will his way into the end zone to get the Giants on the board first.

Rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito completed 17-of-25 attempts for 191 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley was essentially a non-factor in this game, carrying the ball 12 times for just 46 yards and adding only one catch for 6 yards.

Defensive spotlight: Arden Key forced a fumble on a sack of Bryce Young, while Denico Autry notched two sacks and Jeffrey Simmons tallied one. Simmons also made another pair of tackles for loss and recovered the fumble forced by Key.

Rookie spotlight: Third-round rookie defensive tackle Kobie Turner matched his season total of two sacks with a couple in this game, bringing him up to four on the year. Turner also notched four defensive stops, pending final reviews, to lead the team in that regard.

Offensive spotlight: Russell Wilson’s stats weren’t spectacular, but he consistently made plays at critical times against one of the best defenses in the NFL. Wilson averaged just 6.1 yards per attempt and completed only 13 of his 22 attempts, but he suffered through three drops — including a dropped touchdown from Courtland Sutton. Wilson also carried the ball 11 times for 32 yards and a touchdown, moving the chains three times on the ground.

Defensive spotlight: Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones didn’t have a stat-stuffing day, but he did make one of the biggest defensive plays of the game in the second half. He finished the game with two tackles, one stop in run defense and two quarterback pressures, pending final reviews.

Rookie spotlight: Dalton Kincaid caught five of six targets thrown his way for 38 yards. This marks the sixth straight game that Kincaid has had at least five receptions in a game as he becomes more involved in the Bills' offense with Dawson Knox out of the lineup.

Jalen Carter didn’t deliver a sack in this game but did come up with three pressures and two defensive stops on 80% of the team’s defensive snaps, playing a season-high 76 snaps this week — all pending review.

Offensive spotlight: Keaton Mitchell continued his run of explosive performances out of the Ravens backfield, taking nine carries for 64 yards and four first downs. He forced three missed tackles and averaged 5.6 yards after contact per rush attempt on first review.

