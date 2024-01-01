NFL scores and recaps for every Week 17 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 17 game, including scores, rookie standouts and more.

Offensive spotlight: Joe Flacco put on yet another 300-plus yard performance, completing 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 309 yards, three scores and one interception. The veteran recorded one big-time throw and one turnover-worthy play, with the biggest blip on his night being the pick-six he gifted the Jets in the first half.

It was David Njoku who really stood out tonight, though, as the seven-year pro caught all six of his catchable targets for 134 yards and three first downs, with 99 of those yards coming after the catch.

Defensive spotlight: Lions edge defender Aidan Hutchinson tallied three sacks in this game, including an impressive pass-rush win to the inside against stalwart left tackle Tyron Smith earlier in the game and a huge sack in the fourth quarter that pushed Dallas out of field-goal range. Hutchinson’s third sack forced the Cowboys to punt back to Detroit up 17-13 with 2:32 to go, but quarterback Jared Goff threw an interception deep in his own territory on the second play of the drive.

Rookie spotlight: Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young once again struggled, although the Panthers' offense overall is not conducive to production. He finished the game 19-of-32 with just 112 passing yards, no passing touchdowns and an interception.

Offensive spotlight: New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson saw a team-leading 12 targets and turned them into eight catches, 90 receiving yards and one touchdown. It was a season-best performance for Johnson in targets, catches and receiving yards.

Defensive spotlight: Patriots safety Kyle Dugger led New England with seven solo tackles and added a pass breakup and a quarterback hit. Deatrich Wise Jr. came away with the lone sack of Josh Allen on the day, but New England created pressure off the edge with Josh Uche and on the interior with Christian Barmore.

Rookie spotlight: Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua hauled in explosive reception after explosive reception despite getting dinged up in this one, with several great runs after the catch, including a long of 80 yards, finishing the contest with five receptions for 118 yards. Nacua helped the Rams get into scoring range several times with key grabs.

Giants rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt had three receptions for 25 yards, and veteran Tyrod Taylor always seems to bring more out of him, given his ability to move the ball down the field consistently.

Offensive spotlight: In a week where Jackson’s credentials as the 2023 NFL MVP were hotly debated, the Ravens quarterback did what he always does and did his talking on the field. He went 18-for-21 for 321 yards and five passing touchdowns. He added 35 rushing yards on six carries, but Sunday was all about the passing game. The 2019 unanimous NFL MVP finished with multiple highlight-reel throws, including the 35-yard touchdown to Likely and a long pass down the right sideline to Odell Beckham Jr.

Defensive spotlight: Two additions by the Bears this offseason came away with turnovers in the win today. Linebacker T.J. Edwards, who signed as a free agent in early March, intercepted Heinicke late in the first half, while rookie Tyrique Stevenson picked him off late in the third quarter and then again late in the fourth quarter. Heinicke’s other interception came at the hands of second-year cornerback Kyler Gordon.

Rookie spotlight: A pair of rookie Commanders cornerbacks — Emmanuel Forbes and Jartavius Martin — each played more than 60 snaps on defense. Forbes allowed two catches on four targets for 34 yards and could have had an interception on a pass that was closer to him than its intended target. Martin was targeted only once and allowed one catch for 22 yards.

Offensive spotlight: Davante Adams had his biggest game in a while, catching 13 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns on a massive 21 targets. Adams more than doubled the total of targets, catches, yards and touchdowns of the next-best Raiders player, and his late score was an excellent grab to hold on through tight coverage and significant contact.

Defensive spotlight: Sheldon Rankins had a big game for the Texans, as the defensive tackle not only delivered a sack in this game but also came up with a fumble recovery early in the game that he was able to pick up and rumble into the end zone for his first career touchdown.

Rookie spotlight: Eagles third-round pick out of Illinois Sydney Brown, who has played some safety and nickel corner on a part-time basis this season, came up with a massive pick-six. Brown took a miscommunicated pass 99 yards on the return, which put the Eagles up 14-3 at the time.

Offensive spotlight: Mason Rudolph had another solid game, but the story of the Pittsburgh offense was the run game. Najee Harris carried the ball 27 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns. He would have had a third, except he intentionally slid to the ground to end the game rather than take the six points. Harris averaged over 4.0 yards per carry after contact, and Jaylen Warren was a fine complement with 5.8 yards per carry on 13 attempts.

Defensive spotlight: Khalil Mack came into this game with 15 sacks on the year but had been held without one for three straight games — tying his longest drought of the season. Mack was able to end that drought in this game, delivering a sack that included six total tackles on the day. Derwin James, who had his role changed and was limited a bit last week, returned to his typical full-time safety role this week and had a strong performance that included two pass breakups, a sack and 12 total tackles.

Rookie spotlight: Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice caught all five of his catchable targets for 127 receiving yards and four first downs. The first-year pass-catcher generated 90 yards after the catch, averaging 4.38 yards per route run in the contest.

Offensive spotlight: Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed 24 of his 33 pass attempts for 256 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions on the night. Love was aggressive, recording a 10.5-yard average depth of target, but he also produced an impressive 81.3% adjusted completion percentage. He finished the game with four big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays on first review.

