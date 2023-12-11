NFL scores and recaps for every Week 14 game

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL Week 14 game, including scores, rookie standouts and more.

Offensive spotlight: Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe acquitted himself well, recording an 80.8% adjusted completion percentage and averaging 8.6 yards per pass attempt on Thursday night.

His one turnover-worthy play ended up getting picked off — at a pivotal point in the game, too — but he also produced two big-time throws.

Defensive Spotlight: Buccaneers defensive back Carlton Davis III made the most impactful play of the day when he intercepted a Desmond Ridder pass to give the Bucs a red-zone opportunity. Unfortunately, Davis did not finish the game due to a groin injury.

Rookie spotlight: The Rams' rookie pass-catchers continue to impress. Wide receiver Puka Nacua caught five passes for 84 yards, though he did have a particularly bad drop where he turned upfield before pulling the ball in. The surprise star of the show was rookie tight end Davis Allen, who caught four passes for 50 yards and a touchdown.

For the Ravens, Zay Flowers saw more looks downfield, turning 10 targets into six receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.

Offensive spotlight: Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs totaled 66 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries, including a 36-yard scamper that got Detroit down in the red zone in the first half. He added three receptions for 16 yards, including a key third-down conversion where he broke multiple tackles.

Gibbs also dropped a crucial pass on a screen to the right, where he appeared to have a lot of running room ahead of him, but he was the only player to provide much of a spark on offense for Detroit besides the occasional timely catch from tight end Sam LaPorta.

Defensive Spotlight: Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill grabbed an interception today, so that has to be where we go for the defensive spotlight. Hill finished the game with that interception and two solo tackles.

Rookie spotlight: Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington had an up-and-down game. He caught two of the three passes thrown his way for 27 yards and a touchdown, but he also had a costly fumble after the catch.

Offensive spotlight: The stats won’t blow anybody away, but this was an excellent performance from Saints quarterback Derek Carr, particularly given that he is battling through broken rib cartilage and is missing multiple offensive weapons. Carr completed 18 of his 26 passes for 119 yards, averaging just 4.6 yards per attempt. But he finished with an 81.8% adjusted completion rate, and some of his better plays didn’t show up in the box score.

Defensive spotlight: Both teams generated significant quarterback pressure this game. Multiple Jets recorded a 20.0%-plus pass-rush win rate, pending grade review. Quinnen Williams notched a sack and knockdown of C.J. Stroud, including a hit where Stroud’s head bounced off the turf and forced him out to be evaluated for concussion.

Rookie spotlight: Vikings undrafted rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., thrust into an every-down role with Jordan Hicks on injured reserve, has been a steady presence in the middle of Brian Flores’ defense. He entered this game with a solid 70.9 defensive grade. Pace racked up a team-leading 13 total tackles in against Las Vegas while adding a sack — something he excelled at in college — which brings him to 2.5 on the season. Pace even helped seal the Vikings' win with an interception inside the final two minutes, completing the best game of his NFL career so far.

Offensive spotlight: Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett hauled in six receptions for 89 yards, and Metcalf had just two receptions for 52 yards and a score. Backup quarterback Drew Lock was thrust into action and had a respectable start, completing 11 of his 16 passes for 112 yards and a touchdown in the first half. A few turnover-worthy throws cropped up in the second half, but Lock was serviceable against a good 49ers defense.

Defensive spotlight: Chiefs defensive back Trent McDuffie had an impactful game, recording six tackles and a sack. McDuffie is ascending into one of the top young cornerbacks in the league.

Rookie spotlight: Struggling Chargers first-round receiver Quentin Johnston had arguably the best game of his career, and it came with Easton Stick trying to lead a comeback after Justin Herbert suffered a finger injury that knocked him out of the game. Johnston caught three of the four passes thrown his way for 91 yards as the Chargers finally unlocked his deep threat. The average depth of his targets was 19.3 yards downfield.

Offensive spotlight: Despite the result, A.J. Brown put on another solid performance, catching nine of his 12 targets for a game-high 94 receiving yards and five first downs. Two of his catches went for 15 or more yards, and he secured his only contested target, according to PFF's first-run analysis.

There are a couple of plays Brown would want to have back, though, as he also dropped a pass and coughed up a fumble early in the third quarter.

