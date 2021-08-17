NFL News & Analysis

All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

2021 NFL roster cuts tracker

Charlie Strong, the Jaguars Assistant Head Coach and Inside Linebackers Coach and TE (85) Tim Tebow walk from the stadium at the start of training camp at the practice fields outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Tuesday was the first day of players wearing pads for practice. Jki 080321 Jagspadstrainingcamp 02

By PFF.com
Aug 17, 2021

By Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, all 32 NFL teams need to make cuts to form their 53-man rosters (and 16-man practice squads). Below is a tracker of all the notable roster cuts from around the league.

Subscribe to

Learn More

Sign Up

Name Team Pos. Draft Year Snaps
(2018-20)		 Three-Year PFF Grade (2018-20)
Tim Tebow JAX QB/TE 2010 0 N/A
Eddie Vanderdoes SF DI 2017 78 52.7
Justin Hardy CHI WR 2015 418 64.5
Ito Smith ARZ RB 2018 885 64.9
Antonio Callaway KC WR 2018 972 62.1
Alfred Morris NYG RB 2012 365 64.3
Marvin Hall NE WR 2016 679 63.1
Noah Spence NO ED 2016 130 56.3
Prince Amukamara NO CB 2011 1869 78.5
DJ Daniel JAX S 2021 0 N/A
Josh Imatorbhebhe JAX WR 2021 0 N/A
Bo Scarbrough LV RB 2018 179 73.9
Know tomorrow, today. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

NFL Featured Tools

  • 2022 NFL Draft Guide

    250+ three-page scouting profiles - advanced stats, 3-year grades, player comps, combine data and Senior Bowl grades - for the 2022 draft class.

    Available with

    Edge
  • 2022 NFL Draft Big Board

    PFF's Big Board for the 2022 NFL Draft offers three-year player grades, combine measurables, position rankings, and in-depth player analysis for all of the top draft prospects.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Player Grades

    PFF's exclusive metrics provide matchup previews, position rankings, grades, and snap counts.

    Available with

    Edge
  • NFL Premium Stats

    Our exclusive database, featuring the most in-depth collection of NFL player performance data.

    Available with

    Elite
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 1 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.