2021 NFL roster cuts tracker

By Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, all 32 NFL teams need to make cuts to form their 53-man rosters (and 16-man practice squads). Below is a tracker of all the notable roster cuts from around the league.
|Name
|Team
|Pos.
|Draft Year
|Snaps
(2018-20)
|Three-Year PFF Grade (2018-20)
|Tim Tebow
|JAX
|QB/TE
|2010
|0
|N/A
|Eddie Vanderdoes
|SF
|DI
|2017
|78
|52.7
|Justin Hardy
|CHI
|WR
|2015
|418
|64.5
|Ito Smith
|ARZ
|RB
|2018
|885
|64.9
|Antonio Callaway
|KC
|WR
|2018
|972
|62.1
|Alfred Morris
|NYG
|RB
|2012
|365
|64.3
|Marvin Hall
|NE
|WR
|2016
|679
|63.1
|Noah Spence
|NO
|ED
|2016
|130
|56.3
|Prince Amukamara
|NO
|CB
|2011
|1869
|78.5
|DJ Daniel
|JAX
|S
|2021
|0
|N/A
|Josh Imatorbhebhe
|JAX
|WR
|2021
|0
|N/A
|Bo Scarbrough
|LV
|RB
|2018
|179
|73.9