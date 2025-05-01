8 NFL rookies who should 'redshirt' in 2025

Josh Simmons should continue to recover: Simmons suffered a torn patellar tendon in October and could benefit from a semi-redshirt season.

Jalen Milroe must work on his consistency: The Seahawks made Milroe a third-round pick, and he'll likely get to sit behind Sam Darnold and develop during the 2025 season.

It’s natural to think every NFL draft pick will immediately contribute to their new team after they are selected, but many need time to develop. It's not a bad thing; sitting behind, and learning from, veterans can produce high-level NFL players.

Here are eight 2025 NFL Draft picks who could use a “redshirt” rookie year.

Simmons is an understandable candidate for a semi-redshirt season, given his recovery from a patellar tendon tear suffered last season and the fact that the Chiefs don’t need him to start right away.

Kansas City's projected starting offensive line consists of Jawaan Taylor and Jaylon Moore at tackle, Trey Smith and Kingsley Suamataia at guard and Creed Humphrey anchoring the middle. Simmons, the team's first-round pick, has starting-caliber and even All-Pro potential as a tackle. He allowed just one quarterback pressure across 158 pass-blocking snaps last season before the injury.

There is no need to rush him back for 2025 when the Chiefs can make sure he’s ready for the long haul, as Taylor has an out in his contract next offseason.

The Bears took a “best player available” approach to their draft this year, with second-rounder Trapilo being one of those selections. Their starting offensive line currently features Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright at tackle with an all-new interior of Jonah Jackson, Drew Dalman and Joe Thuney.

Trapilo has starting caliber talent at tackle for the pros, but he doesn’t need to start right away. Jones is entering the last year of his deal as Chicago’s left tackle, so getting Trapilo in their system a year early could allow them to move on from Jones more easily next offseason.

The Colts drafted Walley in the third round. He shows a lot to like on film; his footwork is fast yet controlled, his recovery speed is adequate for the NFL and he has excellent anticipation and good downhill speed to close on the ball.

The biggest question mark with Walley is his strength. His weight (190 pounds) ranks in just the 24th percentile for the position, and that shows up in his tackling and hand-fighting against bigger receivers. Giving Walley a year to get stronger could yield a starting-caliber player in 2026.

Milroe getting a “redshirt” rookie season is an easy choice. Not only is it most likely the case, as the Seahawks have Sam Darnold on a new deal, but Milroe also must work on his consistency, specifically in accuracy.

The Alabama product's 70.5% adjusted completion percentage in 2024 was passable, but it has to be much higher. He has all the talent in the world but must become more reliable on a throw-to-throw basis.

The Colts are no stranger to betting on big athletes who just need a little sharpening around the edges. Travis is a massive offensive tackle prospect who not only measured in near the 8th percentile in height, weight and length, but also in his explosiveness scores.

But Travis' 58.9 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024 showed he still needs work to turn that explosiveness into true people-moving power. Colts right tackle Braden Smith will be 30 years old and a free agent next offseason.

Vinson was always going to be a long-term project pick. He measures in at over 6-foot-7 with an 84 3/8-inch wingspan, both above the 90th percentile for an offensive tackle. He’s also an explosive and agile player for his size.

His weight is well distributed, as he looks like a massive athlete, but he will need some time adjusting to the jump in competition level, going from Alabama A&M to the NFL. He earned PFF overall grades of 76.2 and 76.0 in each of the past two seasons.

Oliver was one of my favorite long-term picks for the Packers. He earned a 90.8 PFF pass-rush grade in 2024 before getting hurt. That speed-rush ability was evident by his 4.56-second 40-yard dash, 39-inch vertical and 10-foot-6 broad jump — all placing above the 85th percentile.

Oliver is not only coming off an injury, but he's also a bit of a hybrid defender, splitting his time between off-ball and on-ball duties in 2023 before moving back to the edge full time in 2024. Becoming a designated pass rusher could make him a serious weapon for the future.

Williams is built like an NFL offensive tackle. All of his measurables placed above the 70th percentile, including a 91st-percentile wingspan. He is also a decent mover for his size. The issues in his game stem from a lack of anticipation and overaggression. On top of that, he was called for 14 penalties in 2024. He needs a full redshirt year just to hone his technique, and what better place to do that than in Philadelphia with offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland?