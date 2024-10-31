Rookie grades & snap reports for all 32 NFL teams ahead of Week 9

• The Giants‘ class looks phenomenal: New York rookies have played a combined 1,028 snaps, producing studs in Malik Nabers, Andru Phillips and Tyrone Tracy Jr.

• Not much production for the Vikings: Minnesota rookies have played only 169 total snaps between them.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: minutes

At the rough midway point of the 2024 NFL season, it's an excellent time to reflect upon the play we've seen so far. That includes evaluating each team's roles and production from rookies.

Using PFF data and grading, we’re taking an in-depth look at the 2024 NFL Draft class. This article includes snap counts, grades and rankings for all rookies, with each player’s rank among qualifying first-year players at their position. Players had to play at least 20% of the maximum snaps at their position to qualify.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SEA | SF | TB | TEN | WAS



It's been a bit of a rollercoaster year for Harrison, who ranks as the fourth-best rookie receiver thus far. Fourth-round pick Taylor-Demerson has thrived but in a very limited role.

The Falcons‘ draft class was a bit puzzling when it was first unveiled, and the early results haven't offered much more clarity. No Atlanta rookie has played more than 77 snaps, with only two of five players even qualifying at their positions.