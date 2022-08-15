Recaps for all 16 Week 1 NFL preseason games

PFF's analysts broke down the numbers immediately after every Week 1 preseason game:

• There wasn't much in the way of splash plays to speak of from top-10 pick Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was blanked on his 12 snaps.

• While he may not have allowed a pressure, Cole Strange was far from perfect in pass protection. He still had two losses on the day that didn’t result in a pressure.

• Ravens QB Tyler Huntley went 3-of-3 for 46 yards on intermediate throws (10-19 yards downfield).

• Justin Lawler led the Titans with 23 pass-rush snaps and two pressures.

• Jalen Mayfield picked up where he left off last season — struggling — giving up four pressures on 19 pass-blocking snaps.

• D’Andre Swift handled four carries on the opening drive and scored the team’s opening points with a rushing touchdown. He had eight of his 20 yards after contact.

• Jerome Ford ran for 57 yards on his 10 carries, forcing two missed tackles along the way. Two of his runs went for 10 or more yards and just 14 of his yards came after contact.

• Rookie linebacker Chad Muma came away with two defensive stops and one tackle for loss against the run.

• Andy Isabella led the Cardinals in receiving snaps (33) and tied for the lead in targets (seven). He caught four passes for 57 yards and was open deep to draw a pass interference penalty.

• Jackson Carman played 31 snaps and surrendered four pressures in addition to getting flagged for a costly penalty.

• While Zach Wilson’s first drive of the night ended in an interception, the bigger story is the right knee injury he suffered on a scramble during his second drive. The second-year quarterback didn’t target a pass farther than six yards downfield on his five attempts before exiting.

• Miles Sanders didn’t record a carry but caught both of his targets in the passing game for 20 yards. Sanders played seven receiving snaps on the night.

• Trey Lance led the 49ers to points — a field goal on San Francisco's first drive and a touchdown on its second — on both drives where he was on the field. Overall, Lance finished 4-for-5 for 92 passing yards and a touchdown in addition to adding seven yards on the ground. He generated an 84.3 PFF grade and posted one big-time throw.

• While Romeo Doubs showcased his impressive route-running to create separation on his touchdown grab, he was plagued by two drops. Doubs only dropped five passes in 2021 with Nevada. Ultimately, Doubs posted a middling 60.0 PFF grade.

• Justin Fields may not have been able to consistently move the ball, but he wasn’t without some spectacular plays. He put up two big-time throws on his 10 dropbacks.

• Skyy Moore didn’t disappoint in his debut. He led the Chiefs with 21 routes and caught all three of his targets for 23 yards.

• Rookie first-rounder Ikem Ekwonu played 12 pass-blocking snaps and allowed one pressure in a solid but unspectacular debut.

• Carson Wentz played an extensive 22 snaps to start the game, completing 10 of his 13 attempts for 74 yards. His average depth of target was a very conservative 6.0 yards downfield, and he generated 5.7 yards per attempt.

• Rookie Khalil Shakir went 5-for-5 on his targets, resulting in five first downs, 92 receiving yards and a solid receiving grade.

• DeForest Buckner played just five pass-rushing snaps but recorded a 60% pass-rushing win percentage to accompany his team-high 91.0 pass-rushing grade, pending review.

• In his first NFL action, Kenny Pickett went 13-of-15 for 95 yards and two scores. Both of his incompletions came on passes targeted 10 or more yards downfield.

• Rookie Kenneth Walker III played with the first-team offense, tallying 19 yards on five carries. Only seven of those yards came after contact.

• Lynn Bowden Jr. — who has reportedly been on the trading block during training camp — put on quite the showcase for the rest of the league. He was on the field for four pass plays, was targeted on all four of them and hauled in three for 55 yards, including a score.

• Second-rounder Logan Hall was shut out on the stat sheet as a pass-rusher in his debut, as he didn’t record a pressure on 18 pass-rushing snaps.

• Houston’s defensive line lived in the backfield with five sacks, seven tackles for loss and a 35% pressure rate on the night.

• Trevor Penning allowed a sack and three pressures across 14 pass-blocking snaps but earned a 90.0 run-blocking grade on first review.

• While he ran only 11 routes, wide receiver Seth Williams made the most of his opportunities, securing four of his five targets for 29 yards and a touchdown en route to a 70.0-plus initial grade.

• Nose tackle Quinton Bohanna led the way for the Cowboys in terms of run stops, finishing with three stops across nine run-defense snaps. Edge defender Tarell Basham posted one of Dallas' best run-defense grades, finishing with a 75.0-plus initial mark in that facet.

• Rookie sixth-round pick cornerback Derion Kendrick allowed only one catch on three targets for four yards. He also forced an incompletion.

• Chargers rookie first-round guard Zion Johnson didn’t allow a pressure on 12 pass-blocking snaps in his NFL preseason debut.

• No Raiders running back fared overly well on the ground. Four of rookie Zamir White‘s five carries on the day came during the first drive. He tallied only 13 yards, with 12 coming after contact.

• Jordan Hicks enjoyed a promising Vikings debut on 14 snaps. He made a stop in run defense, allowed a measly four-yard catch in coverage and tallied a quarterback hurry as a pass rusher.

