NFL Preseason Week 1 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 26, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24

As Jose Borregales’49-yard field goal attempt as time expired clanged off the right upright, the Mike McDaniels era in Miami started out on a positive note, as the Miami Dolphins beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-24.

Nonetheless, with backups abound on both sides of the ball, individual performance evaluation is all that can be taken away from this one.

Editor’s note: All grades in this article are subject to review. All PFF player grades will be finalized by 12 pm ET tomorrow.

QUARTERBACK

Skylar Thompson finished with an efficient statline of 20-28 for 218 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.

His statline doesn't tell the whole story, though, as he didn’t have much in the way of impressive plays (zero big-time throws from 34 dropbacks).

RUNNING BACK

Myles Gaskin led the way in the Dolphins running back room with four carries for 27 yards.

The rest of the Dolphins running backs combined for -3 rushing yards from seven carries, as they couldn’t find many lanes to run through.

RECEIVERS

Lynn Bowden Jr. — who has reportedly been on the trading block during training camp — put on quite the showcase for the rest of the league. He was on the field for four pass plays, was targeted on all four of them and hauled in three for 55 yards, including a score.

Both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle didn’t play in this one.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Solomon Kindley did his best to vie for a starting guard spot, as he didn’t allow a single pressure across 23 pass-blocking snaps.

Former first-rounder Austin Jackson was only on the field for eight pass-blocking snaps and didn’t allow any pressures on the day.

DEFENSIVE LINE

We didn’t see any of the Dolphins starters play on Saturday. Raekwon Davis played five snaps, but that was it.

Benito Jones highlighted the defensive line with three run stops on 21 run defense snaps.

LINEBACKER

Channing Tindall showed off his athletic traits in his first game with the Dolphins, as he only allowed five total yards on two targets in his coverage.

Duke Riley joined Tindall in having a solid game, as he recorded two stops and didn’t miss a tackle across five attempts.

SECONDARY

It was yet another tough day at the office for former first-rounder Noah Igbinoghene. On 19 coverage snaps, he was targeted twice, allowing a first down and a touchdown.



QUARTERBACK

Saturday's performance was quite easily the best we’ve seen Kyle Trask look in a Bucs uniform. Despite the interception, Trask wasn’t charged with a single turnover-worthy play.

Trask was making quick decisions with the football, as his average time to throw finished at an ultra-quick 2.35 seconds.

RUNNING BACK

Rachaad White looks like he’ll bring a level of dynamism the Bucs haven’t had at the running back position. On seven carries, he broke three tackles and gained 32 yards.

RECEIVERS

Tyler Johnson looked comfortably like the Bucs best receiver that played Saturday. He caught six of seven targets for 73 yards, but still had a dreaded drop.

UDFA Jerreth Sterns made some noise on only seven pass plays. He hauled in three passes for 31 yards including a score.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Second-rounder Luke Goedeke didn’t have the best debut. On 20 pass-blocking snaps, he allowed two pressures.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Second-rounder Logan Hall was shut out on the stat sheet as a pass-rusher in his debut, as he didn’t record a pressure on 18 pass-rushing snaps.

Anthony Nelson led the Bucs with two pressures, including a sack on the day.

LINEBACKER

Olakunle Fatukasi had a very impressive all-around day, recording four defensive stops while allowing only one first down on six targets in coverage.

SECONDARY