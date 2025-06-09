NFL Betting 2025: Market-implied power rankings, strength of schedule and more

The Bills are the class of the AFC: Buffalo has an 80% chance to make the playoffs, according to PFF's power rankings.

Bills, Eagles and Ravens are in poll position: Baltimore, Philadelphia and Buffalo are all projected to win more than 11 games in 2025.

The power rankings below provide relatively clear tiers on the market assessment of each NFL team’s outlook in 2025, offering a comprehensive view of team standings and future prospects. All of the below information and more can be found in PFF's power rankings tool, which is available with a PFF+ subscription.

Key

PFF Power Rankings: The relative quality of each team as defined by point spread team ratings.

Point spread team ratings: The number of points each team would be a favorite or underdog to an average team on a neutral field.

Strength of Schedule: The relative difficulty of each team's schedule based on point spread team ratings of opponents — 1 is hardest, 32 is easiest.

Projections: probabilities based on 10,000 season simulations given team point spread ratings, strength of schedule and team records.

