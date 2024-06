Who is the best wide receiver in the NFL? Who is the league's best pass-rusher? Patrick Mahomes is now unquestionably the best player at the game's most important position, but how close behind him are Josh Allen, Joe Burrow or Lamar Jackson?

With the 2024 NFL season getting ever closer, PFF has answered those questions and then some by using the grades and data in PFF Premium Stats to rank the best players at every position.