Projecting the top 2023 offseason needs for all 32 NFL teams

• QB-needy teams: The Panthers, Texans, Colts, Saints, Giants and Commanders are among the franchises that may be on the hunt for new signal-callers this offseason.

• Rams, Bengals will need to attack offensive line: The two squads that met in last year's Super Bowl are still trying to figure things out along their front fives.

• WR-needy teams: The Falcons, Ravens, Cowboys, Giants, Packers Chiefs and Titans will be among the franchises looking for receiver help this offseason.

ARIZONA CARDINALS: Offensive Guard, Cornerback, EDGE

The Cardinals have to beef up their offensive line this offseason, especially with all of the uncertainty surrounding center Rodney Hudson and his future with the team. Eleven different linemen have taken snaps for Arizona already this season, and none have a 75.0-plus overall grade. The team could also get younger at cornerback and EDGE, two positions that have given them a lot of problems thus far.

ATLANTA FALCONS: Linebacker, Wide Receiver, EDGE

The Falcons selected Troy Andersen in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but they need someone else to pair with him going forward. Among 70 linebackers with 200-plus snaps through Week 9, Atlanta's Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker rank 39th and 62nd, respectively, in PFF grade. Wide receiver is another need, as the Falcons could use some speed to pair with standout rookie Drake London.

BALTIMORE RAVENS: Wide Receiver, Cornerback, EDGE

No team in the NFL needs more receiver help than the Ravens. Rashod Bateman has played just under 800 snaps across two seasons while dealing with injuries, and James Proche (8 targets, 51.6 PFF grade) and Tylan Wallace (5 targets, 55.7 PFF grade) haven't stepped into prominent roles. Baltimore could also use more youth at cornerback and EDGE, as they are relying on several older veterans to handle those spots this year, including Marcus Peters, Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul.

BUFFALO BILLS: Offensive Guard, Safety, Cornerback

The Bills don’t have many roster needs, but the interior offensive line remains an area to upgrade. Left guard Rodger Saffold, center Mitch Morse and right guard Ryan Bates all have sub-60.0 overall grades through Week 9, with Bates and Saffold each having allowed 14 pressures. Buffalo could also use some more viable defensive backs — injuries have crushed them there this season.

CAROLINA PANTHERS: Quarterback, EDGE, Running Back

The Panthers have avoided drafting a quarterback in the first round in the post-Cam Newton era, but it's time. Baker Mayfield, whom Carolina acquired this offseason for a conditional fifth-round pick, sports just a 51.9 overall grade across six appearances. P.J. Walker (67.4 overall grade) has filled in (mostly) admirably, but he's clearly not the long-term answer. Carolina could also use some young legs at running back after trading away Christian McCaffrey during the season.

CHICAGO BEARS: Offensive Tackle, EDGE, Linebacker

The Bears' offensive line has played better in the past few weeks, but it could certainly upgrade at both tackle spots. Only two tackles have allowed more pressures through nine weeks than rookie Braxton Jones‘ 28 surrendered on the left side. EDGE and linebacker are both significant needs, too, after the team traded away Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith ahead of the deadline. And despite trading their second-round pick for Chase Claypool, Chicago will also be in the wide receiver market again.

CINCINNATI BENGALS: Defensive Tackle, Cornerback, Offensive Tackle

Cornerback could become an even bigger need for the Bengals depending on Chidobe Awuzie’s rehab. They could use another outside cornerback to pair with him, as Eli Apple and his lowly 47.2 overall grade through Week 9 probably won’t return in 2023. Otherwise, look for the Bengals to use some of their cap space to upgrade along the offensive and defensive line.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: Defensive Tackle, Safety, Wide Receiver

No team in the NFL has gotten worse play out of its defensive tackles than the Browns. They’ve spent a ton of mid-round draft capital on the position, but none of Perrion Winfrey, Tommy Togiai or Jordan Elliott has a PFF grade above 50.0 through Week 9. Don’t be surprised if the Browns continue to rebuild their receiver corps this offseason, either, bringing in another player to pair with Amari Cooper.

DALLAS COWBOYS: Wide Receiver, Defensive Tackle, Linebacker

Noah Brown is scheduled to be a free agent, and rookie Jalen Tolbert — who has seen just two targets in four appearances — has been a miss so far. So, expect the Cowboys to be aggressive when it comes to upgrading their No. 3 receiver spot. They could also use more defensive tackle and linebacker depth, especially with Leighton Vander Esch (70.9 overall grade) and Anthony Barr (56.1 overall grade) scheduled to hit free agency.

DENVER BRONCOS: Offensive Tackle, Linebacker, Defensive Tackle

The Broncos' offensive tackle position has been a disaster thus far. Garett Bolles is out of the season with a broken leg, and they haven't found a suitable replacement. Denver could also use help at linebacker as Josey Jewell can't stay on the field and Jonas Griffith ranks 69th among 86 qualifying linebackers in PFF grade.

DETROIT LIONS: Cornerback, Linebacker, Defensive Tackle

Defense. Defense. Defense. The Lions must improve their defense this offseason. Cornerback is their biggest issue despite a bounce-back year for Jeffrey Okudah in which he's allowed 28 catches on 38 targets with three pass breakups. Detroit could also use help at linebacker. Rookie Malcolm Rodriguez and Alex Anzalone have combined for 11 missed tackles and 42 catches allowed on 49 targets in coverage through Week 9.

GREEN BAY PACKERS: Wide Receiver, EDGE, Linebacker

It's time to get quarterback Aaron Rodgers some help at wide receiver. Allen Lazard is an excellent complementary piece who leads the team in targets (50) and contested catches (5), and the Packers should be encouraged by Romeo Doubs, whose 153 yards after the catch rank second among rookie wideouts through Week 9. But Green Bay needs a No. 1 receiver who can consistently win in one-on-one coverage. They also need EDGE help after Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Week 9. It was already a spot lacking depth.

HOUSTON TEXANS: Quarterback, Defensive Tackle, EDGE

The Texans were hopeful that Davis Mills would become the team's franchise quarterback in Year 2, but his 2.6% big-time throw rate (27th) through Week 9— albeit paired with a strong 1.7% turnover-worthy-play rate — says otherwise. Houston needs a more dynamic passer to build an offense around going into the 2023 season. The Texans could also use more depth on the defensive line, as they are relying on several older veterans to manufacture pressure this season.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: Quarterback, Offensive Tackle, Offensive Guard

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich after Week 9, with the quarterback position playing a significant role. Reich benched Matt Ryan (57.2 overall grade, 33rd), but backup Sam Ehlinger has been even worse (49.9 overall grade). The Colts have to get it right in 2023, as it’s clear they don’t have a franchise passer on the roster. They also have issues at left tackle, where Matt Pryor and Bernhard Raimann have combined to surrender a whopping 40 pressures through Week 9.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: Cornerback, Safety, Offensive Guard

Among the 22 cornerbacks who have faced at least 45 targets through Week 9, Tyson Campbell ranks fifth in catch rate allowed (59.2%). Still, the Jaguars could use another cornerback opposite him. The offensive line is another unit to attack this offseason, as quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still taking too many hits. It’s not a bad roster overall, but Jacksonville could improve at just about any spot this offseason.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: Defensive Tackle, EDGE, Wide Receiver

Chris Jones is still one of the best interior rushers in the league, claiming a spot on PFF's midseason All-Pro team, but the Chiefs could use more depth next to him. Edge rusher is another position of need, as Frank Clark (55.6 overall grade) has struggled this year. Receiver will be a key position, too — especially if the Chiefs let Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster walk in free agency.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: Offensive Tackle, Offensive Guard, Cornerback

The Raiders have been rotating right tackles all year and have yet to find a good solution, with Jermaine Eluemunor and Thayer Munford each sporting sub-65.0 overall grades through Week 9. Las Vegas will need to add multiple starting offensive linemen this offseason. The Raiders also are in a bad spot at cornerback, as Nate Hobbs (70.6 overall grade) is their only young defensive back with upside.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: Offensive Tackle, Linebacker, Cornerback

The Chargers will get back stud left tackle Rashawn Slater in 2023, but the right tackle spot continues to be an issue. Look for them to invest more assets into their offensive line this offseason after enduring subpar play there from Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins, both of whom have earned sub-60.0 overall grades and allowed 10-plus pressures through Week 9. Expect the Chargers to upgrade their linebacker and cornerback rooms with more depth, too.

LOS ANGELES RAMS: EDGE, Offensive Tackle, Safety

The Rams reportedly offered two first-round picks for edge rusher Brian Burns before the Panthers turned them down. It's clear that the Rams aren't all that thrilled with Leonard Floyd, whose 15 pressures through Week 9 are significantly down from his past two seasons in Los Angeles. The Rams also need help on the offensive line. Their tackle situation is among the worst in the league, plummeting them to No. 32 in PFF's most recent offensive line rankings.

MIAMI DOLPHINS: Offensive Tackle, Offensive Guard, Cornerback

The Dolphins field one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL despite a poor offensive line. Terron Armstead and Connor Williams were necessary offseason additions, but Miami has to figure out the left guard and right tackle spots moving forward. Liam Eichenberg‘s 19 pressures allowed is a bottom-10 mark among guards through Week 9, and Brandon Shell‘s 48.5 pass-blocking grade is a bottom-10 figure among tackles.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: Cornerback, Linebacker, Defensive Tackle

The Vikings are relying on a lot of older defenders this season, including safety Harrison Smith (64.5 overall grade), cornerback Patrick Peterson (76.9) and linebackers Jordan Hicks (69.1) and Eric Kendricks (58.3). They could use some youth at just about every position on defense. Their offense, on the other hand, appears set for the future.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: EDGE, Offensive Tackle, Linebacker

Matt Judon ranks second in the NFL with 44 pressures through Week 9, but the Patriots don’t really have anyone to complement him. They are hopeful that Josh Uche could develop into that role, but that seems unlikely. Offensive tackle is another potential need, as Isaiah Wynn is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Cornerback, Defensive Tackle, Quarterback

The Saints have needs all over their defense, including at cornerback, defensive tackle and edge rusher. But their biggest need might be quarterback, as it’s clear Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston aren't long-term answers, although the 35-year-old Dalton has graded out well through Week 9 (82.7, 6th). But without a first-round pick, it is going to be difficult for the Saints to find their quarterback of the future in next year’s draft.

NEW YORK GIANTS: Wide Receiver, Linebacker, Quarterback

After trading away Kadarius Toney and whiffing on the Kenny Golladay signing in 2021, the Giants have to get better at receiver this offseason. None of their wideouts have seen more than 25 targets in 2022 (only team in NFL to do so), and all seven who have taken snaps have dropped at least one pass. They don't necessarily need to spend a first-round pick on a receiver, but they need someone who can play on the outside and beat press coverage. It is also likely that the Giants will be in the quarterback market with Daniel Jones set to hit free agency in 2023.

NEW YORK JETS: Linebacker, Offensive Tackle, Quarterback

The Jets boast one of the better rosters in the league, but they could use more depth at linebacker. C.J. Mosley has struggled to stay healthy and sports an average 62.1 overall grade through Week 9 as one of the most-targeted linebackers in the NFL. He will turn 31 this offseason. Offensive tackle is a position of need after all of New York's injuries this season, with none of the replacements earning a 60.0-plus PFF grade through Week 9.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: Safety, Wide Receiver, Offensive Guard

The Eagles have the best roster in the NFL, so it's hard to find needs for this team going into 2023. They could use another safety, especially with Chauncey Gardner-Johnson and his middling 55.6 PFF grade through Week 9 set to hit free agency. They could also use another receiver with some speed to pair with A.J. Brown, who ranks fourth among wideouts in yards per route run thus far, and DeVonta Smith, whose 115.8 passer rating when targeted is a top-15 mark through Week 9. Otherwise, this roster is set.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: Offensive Tackle, Cornerback, Linebacker

The Steelers can’t afford to continue to play Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle. He is one of 18 tackles to have allowed at least 20 pressures thus far, and his 50.5 run-blocking grade is a bottom-10 mark among more than 80 qualifying tackles through Week 9. The Steelers also need help at cornerback and linebacker, as Devin Bush, Robert Spillane and Cameron Sutton are all set to become free agents.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: Offensive Guard, Cornerback, Defensive Tackle

The 49ers don't really have a lot of holes on their roster, but the offensive guard spot has held them back so far this year. Fourth-round rookie Spencer Burford is a clear weak link, having earned just a 49.0 overall grade through Week 9 with especially poor run-blocking performances. San Francisco could also use more depth at cornerback and defensive tackle, but none of those spots are overly concerning going into the offseason.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: Defensive Tackle, EDGE, Offensive Guard

The Seahawks are getting by on defense despite having the worst front seven in the NFL. Outside of Uchenna Nwosu, no Seattle lineman has more than 20 pressures or 15 stops through Week 9. They were forced to bring back Bruce Irvin to try to provide some pass rush, although seven of his eight pressures through three outings are hurries. Defensive tackle and EDGE must be Seattle's top two needs going into the offseason.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: Offensive Guard, EDGE, Quarterback

The left guard position has been a disaster for the Buccaneers all season, as the now-injured rookie Luke Goedeke sports a 39.2 overall grade that ranks 79th among 85 qualifying guards through Week 9. He's let up 21 pressures in all — 16 hurries, three hits and two sacks. It’s also time the Buccaneers start considering making a move at quarterback. There is no guarantee that Tom Brady will or should return in 2023.

TENNESSEE TITANS: Offensive Tackle, Wide Receiver, EDGE

It’s amazing that the Titans have had so much success running the ball despite poor offensive tackle play. That’s a position they’ll need to upgrade in 2023, as Taylor Lewan is dealing with another season-ending injury and rookie Nicholas Petit-Frere (54.7) and Dennis Daley (47.3) are among the worst-graded tackles through Week 9. They could also use another receiver to pair with Treylon Burks and Robert Woods.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: Quarterback, Offensive Guard, Linebacker

The Commanders are expected to be in the quarterback market again this offseason, as the Carson Wentz trade has yet to work out. Wentz, currently injured, has a 63.9 overall grade through Week 9 — which would be a career-worst mark if it holds. They will also need to upgrade their offensive line as rank near the bottom of the league in quarterback hits, hurries and sacks allowed while placing 27th in PFF's latest offensive line rankings.