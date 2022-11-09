NFL offensive line rankings ahead of Week 10

• Chiefs move into top three: Kansas City jumped from No. 6 to No. 4 last week and is now among the NFL's very best up front.

• Rams fall into the cellar: Los Angeles now fields the worst offensive line in the NFL, a key reason for the defending Super Bowl champions' 3-5 record thus far.

• Cardinals plummet due to injuries: The team has used multiple backups this season as injuries mount, and the unit now comes in at No. 24 after ranking 17th last week.

Few things are more important to a team’s success than the quality of its offensive line. Disastrous lines, or even disastrous weak-link mismatches, can determine the outcome of games, while strong units provide an incredible advantage to an offense.

This season, we will be keeping track of PFF’s offensive line rankings as well as highlighting the biggest weak-link player and their upcoming opponent to identify any obvious matchup advantage one way or the other.

Key:

Red text = weakest link

1. Philadelphia Eagles (No Change from Week 9)

Projected Week 10 Starters:

LT Jordan Mailata

LG Landon Dickerson

C Jason Kelce

RG Isaac Seumalo

RT Lane Johnson

After nitpicking to find the weakest link all season, I stopped trying. All five members of this line are grading out above average. There is no weak link among the starters.

No team gives its tackles less help than the Eagles. Despite that, Lane Johnson has allowed six hurries all season.

Upcoming Opponent: Washington Commanders

Washington’s defensive front is still nasty, particularly on the interior. Jonathan Allen recorded five pressures this past week against the Vikings.

Projected Week 10 Starters:

LT Jedrick Wills Jr.

LG Joel Bitonio

C Ethan Pocic

RG Wyatt Teller

RT Jack Conklin

The Browns are another offensive line with no weak links once their starting five are healthy.

Cleveland's group is the best-graded run-blocking line in the NFL this season and the second-best-graded pass-blocking unit.

Upcoming Opponent: Miami Dolphins

New acquisition Bradley Chubb played 54 snaps in his debut but posted just two hurries. Second-year edge rusher Jaelan Phillips might be the unit's biggest threat. He has 25 pressures in the past four weeks.

Projected Week 10 Starters:

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

LG Joe Thuney

C Creed Humphrey

RG Trey Smith

RT Andrew Wylie

The Chiefs' line gave up some pressure against Tennessee, but that came on 85 pass-blocking snaps — double a typical volume.

Andrew Wylie gave up three penalties in addition to the eight pressures he surrendered in that game.

Upcoming Opponent: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville ranks above average in pressure rate as a defense. Josh Allen leads the team with 33 pressures from the edge. He has played both sides of the line this season, potentially posing a problem for either Chiefs tackle.

Projected Week 10 Starters:

LT Ronnie Stanley

LG Ben Powers

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Kevin Zeitler

RT Morgan Moses

For the first time since his return from injury, left tackle Ronnie Stanley played 100% of snaps in a game. He allowed no pressure from 27 pass-blocking reps on Monday night.

Rookie Tyler Linderbaum has let up 13 pressures on the season, with three more added to his tally against the Saints this week.

Upcoming Opponent: BYE