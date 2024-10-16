Introducing Press Percentage: A new metric for analyzing coverage techniques

• Titans' Jarvis Brownlee leads the way: Brownlee has pressed his receiver on 33 of his 105 snaps to start the year.
• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.
This week, we're introducing “Press Percentage,” which looks at how often defenders are asked to line up in press coverage. We've also included 2023 data for historical context.
What is Press percentage?
Press percentage measures how often a coverage defender presses a wide receiver, whether through a jam or by mirroring the receiver. It excludes instances where the defender attempts to redirect or show a press look before bailing. This metric is not focused on performance but illustrates how cornerbacks are utilized.
Note: The league average is 11.07%, and the data set includes no plays.
Press Percentage in 2024 (Min. 70 total coverage snaps)
|Player
|Team
|Press snaps
|Total snaps
|Press %
|Jarvis Brownlee
|TEN
|33
|105
|31.43%
|Nazeeh Johnson
|KC
|21
|71
|29.58%
|Jaylen Watson
|KC
|58
|197
|29.44%
|Carlton Davis III
|DET
|64
|221
|28.96%
|L'Jarius Sneed
|TEN
|45
|168
|26.79%
|Kool-Aid McKinstry
|NO
|22
|87
|25.29%
|Sauce Gardner
|NYJ
|50
|202
|24.75%
|Tariq Woolen
|SEA
|41
|168
|24.40%
|Isaiah Oliver
|NYJ
|19
|81
|23.46%
|Montaric Brown
|JAX
|53
|229
|23.14%
|Terrion Arnold
|DET
|53
|229
|23.14%
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|ARZ
|42
|197
|21.32%
|D.J. Reed
|NYJ
|36
|173
|20.81%
|Marlon Humphrey
|BLT
|51
|253
|20.16%
|Michael Carter II
|NYJ
|15
|81
|18.52%
|Isaac Yiadom
|SF
|31
|170
|18.24%
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|CLV
|34
|191
|17.80%
|Eric Stokes
|GB
|32
|181
|17.68%
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CIN
|37
|214
|17.29%
|Riley Moss
|DEN
|42
|245
|17.14%
|Tre Brown
|SEA
|28
|164
|17.07%
|Paulson Adebo
|NO
|43
|263
|16.35%
|Alontae Taylor
|NO
|34
|216
|15.74%
|Pat Surtain II
|DEN
|33
|210
|15.71%
|Jaycee Horn
|CAR
|32
|205
|15.61%
|Renardo Green
|SF
|12
|77
|15.58%
|Nate Wiggins
|BLT
|20
|129
|15.50%
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|HST
|34
|220
|15.45%
|Noah Igbinoghene
|WAS
|22
|145
|15.17%
|Joey Porter Jr.
|PIT
|33
|224
|14.73%
|Ja'Marcus Ingram
|BUF
|11
|75
|14.67%
|Christian Gonzalez
|NE
|33
|239
|13.81%
|Brandon Stephens
|BLT
|37
|270
|13.70%
|Deonte Banks
|NYG
|32
|236
|13.56%
|Amik Robertson
|DET
|20
|154
|12.99%
|Trent McDuffie
|KC
|26
|202
|12.87%
|Cobie Durant
|LA
|20
|156
|12.82%
|Kamari Lassiter
|HST
|23
|180
|12.78%
|Tre'Davious White
|LA
|17
|133
|12.78%
|Charvarius Ward
|SF
|21
|165
|12.73%
|Jonathan Jones
|NE
|21
|166
|12.65%
|Rasul Douglas
|BUF
|28
|222
|12.61%
|Ja'Quan McMillian
|DEN
|25
|202
|12.38%
|Deommodore Lenoir
|SF
|26
|214
|12.15%
|Dax Hill
|CIN
|17
|140
|12.14%
|Max Melton
|ARZ
|9
|75
|12.00%
|Shaquill Griffin
|MIN
|19
|169
|11.24%
|Starling Thomas V
|ARZ
|16
|143
|11.19%
|Ronald Darby
|JAX
|29
|260
|11.15%
|Avonte Maddox
|PHI
|15
|136
|11.03%
|Marcus Jones
|NE
|18
|165
|10.91%
|Trevon Diggs
|DAL
|22
|202
|10.89%
|Nate Hobbs
|LV
|21
|193
|10.88%
|Keisean Nixon
|GB
|24
|223
|10.76%
|Devon Witherspoon
|SEA
|21
|202
|10.40%
|Marshon Lattimore
|NO
|20
|198
|10.10%
|Greg Newsome II
|CLV
|17
|173
|9.83%
|Jourdan Lewis
|DAL
|15
|155
|9.68%
|Jalen Ramsey
|MIA
|13
|139
|9.35%
|Christian Benford
|BUF
|21
|232
|9.05%
|Kader Kohou
|MIA
|12
|133
|9.02%
|Jalen Pitre
|HST
|18
|200
|9.00%
|Denzel Ward
|CLV
|12
|141
|8.51%
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|MIN
|20
|236
|8.47%
|Kristian Fulton
|LAC
|13
|154
|8.44%
|Adoree' Jackson
|NYG
|6
|73
|8.22%
|Jamel Dean
|TB
|20
|247
|8.10%
|A.J. Terrell
|ATL
|18
|224
|8.04%
|Jakorian Bennett
|LV
|15
|191
|7.85%
|DJ Turner II
|CIN
|10
|134
|7.46%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|WAS
|15
|214
|7.01%
|Jaylon Jones
|IND
|16
|231
|6.93%
|Jaylon Johnson
|CHI
|14
|213
|6.57%
|Kendall Fuller
|MIA
|6
|94
|6.38%
|Quentin Lake
|LA
|10
|162
|6.17%
|Mike Hilton
|CIN
|7
|115
|6.09%
|Zyon McCollum
|TB
|16
|264
|6.06%
|Darius Slay
|PHI
|10
|165
|6.06%
|Beanie Bishop Jr.
|PIT
|10
|168
|5.95%
|Kyler Gordon
|CHI
|9
|155
|5.81%
|Roger McCreary
|TEN
|7
|127
|5.51%
|Jaire Alexander
|GB
|8
|155
|5.16%
|Jack Jones
|LV
|10
|206
|4.85%
|Mike Jackson
|CAR
|10
|208
|4.81%
|Stephon Gilmore
|MIN
|10
|226
|4.42%
|Garrett Williams
|ARZ
|6
|145
|4.14%
|Andru Phillips
|NYG
|4
|98
|4.08%
|Cor'Dale Flott
|NYG
|7
|174
|4.02%
|Tyrique Stevenson
|CHI
|7
|180
|3.89%
|Quinyon Mitchell
|PHI
|7
|189
|3.70%
|Kenny Moore II
|IND
|5
|142
|3.52%
|Jarrian Jones
|JAX
|4
|117
|3.42%
|Amani Oruwariye
|DAL
|3
|90
|3.33%
|Dee Alford
|ATL
|5
|156
|3.21%
|Mike Sainristil
|WAS
|6
|198
|3.03%
|Tarheeb Still
|LAC
|2
|70
|2.86%
|Tykee Smith
|TB
|6
|211
|2.84%
|Troy Hill
|CAR
|4
|142
|2.82%
|Donte Jackson
|PIT
|5
|209
|2.39%
|Ja'Sir Taylor
|LAC
|1
|71
|1.41%
|Mike Hughes
|ATL
|2
|164
|1.22%
|Samuel Womack III
|IND
|1
|114
|0.88%
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|LAC
|1
|142
|0.70%
|Caelen Carson
|DAL
|0
|81
|0.00%
Press Percentage in 2023 (Min. 200 total coverage snaps)
|Player
|Team
|Press snaps
|Total snaps
|Press %
|Isaac Yiadom
|NO
|127
|318
|39.94%
|Joshua Williams
|KC
|74
|235
|31.49%
|Jaylen Watson
|KC
|87
|310
|28.06%
|A.J. Terrell
|ATL
|168
|610
|27.54%
|Joey Porter Jr.
|PIT
|136
|529
|25.71%
|Jeff Okudah
|ATL
|92
|369
|24.93%
|L'Jarius Sneed
|KC
|136
|598
|22.74%
|Michael Davis
|LAC
|124
|550
|22.55%
|Sauce Gardner
|NYJ
|124
|580
|21.38%
|Tyson Campbell
|JAX
|81
|394
|20.56%
|Paulson Adebo
|NO
|111
|567
|19.58%
|Eli Ricks
|PHI
|44
|231
|19.05%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|WAS
|121
|637
|19.00%
|Deonte Banks
|NYG
|93
|494
|18.83%
|Cor'Dale Flott
|NYG
|61
|333
|18.32%
|Marlon Humphrey
|BLT
|68
|372
|18.28%
|Pat Surtain II
|DEN
|120
|667
|17.99%
|Jerry Jacobs
|DET
|86
|479
|17.95%
|Michael Carter II
|NYJ
|77
|432
|17.82%
|Tre Hawkins III
|NYG
|36
|211
|17.06%
|Marshon Lattimore
|NO
|66
|400
|16.50%
|Clark Phillips III
|ATL
|38
|231
|16.45%
|Trent McDuffie
|KC
|85
|551
|15.43%
|Tariq Woolen
|SEA
|83
|539
|15.40%
|J.C. Jackson
|LAC
|49
|325
|15.08%
|Cameron Mitchell
|CLV
|30
|205
|14.63%
|Carlton Davis III
|TB
|65
|449
|14.48%
|Zyon McCollum
|TB
|71
|508
|13.98%
|Corey Ballentine
|GB
|40
|288
|13.89%
|Jourdan Lewis
|DAL
|64
|471
|13.59%
|Brandon Stephens
|BLT
|98
|722
|13.57%
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CIN
|57
|420
|13.57%
|Greg Newsome II
|CLV
|63
|467
|13.49%
|Christian Benford
|BUF
|72
|541
|13.31%
|Bradley Roby
|PHI
|30
|227
|13.22%
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|LA
|87
|659
|13.20%
|Alontae Taylor
|NO
|73
|565
|12.92%
|Jamel Dean
|TB
|59
|461
|12.80%
|Charvarius Ward
|SF
|81
|644
|12.58%
|Keisean Nixon
|GB
|67
|533
|12.57%
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|TEN
|64
|510
|12.55%
|Deommodore Lenoir
|SF
|82
|664
|12.35%
|Montaric Brown
|JAX
|38
|317
|11.99%
|Dane Jackson
|BUF
|37
|311
|11.90%
|Isaiah Oliver
|SF
|40
|338
|11.83%
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|CLV
|64
|543
|11.79%
|Brian Branch
|DET
|55
|468
|11.75%
|James Bradberry
|PHI
|81
|694
|11.67%
|Xavien Howard
|MIA
|52
|475
|10.95%
|Rasul Douglas
|GB
|64
|590
|10.85%
|Stephon Gilmore
|DAL
|63
|595
|10.59%
|Fabian Moreau
|DEN
|49
|463
|10.58%
|Emmanuel Forbes
|WAS
|33
|317
|10.41%
|Jaylon Johnson
|CHI
|55
|529
|10.40%
|Taron Johnson
|BUF
|61
|601
|10.15%
|Quentin Lake
|LA
|31
|306
|10.13%
|D.J. Reed
|NYJ
|54
|540
|10.00%
|Ronald Darby
|BLT
|30
|308
|9.74%
|Arthur Maulet
|BLT
|29
|299
|9.70%
|Tavierre Thomas
|HST
|22
|228
|9.65%
|JuJu Brents
|IND
|28
|293
|9.56%
|DaRon Bland
|DAL
|56
|588
|9.52%
|Derion Kendrick
|LA
|53
|560
|9.46%
|Mike Hughes
|ATL
|19
|201
|9.45%
|Cobie Durant
|LA
|39
|423
|9.22%
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CIN
|41
|446
|9.19%
|Steven Nelson
|HST
|61
|665
|9.17%
|Patrick Peterson
|PIT
|61
|677
|9.01%
|Shaun Wade
|NE
|19
|211
|9.00%
|Devon Witherspoon
|SEA
|46
|519
|8.86%
|Carrington Valentine
|GB
|37
|423
|8.75%
|Damarri Mathis
|DEN
|22
|253
|8.70%
|Jaire Alexander
|GB
|22
|256
|8.59%
|Tre Avery
|TEN
|18
|211
|8.53%
|Tre Brown
|SEA
|32
|377
|8.49%
|Ja'Quan McMillian
|DEN
|37
|436
|8.49%
|Roger McCreary
|TEN
|46
|547
|8.41%
|Kyler Gordon
|CHI
|36
|429
|8.39%
|Dee Alford
|ATL
|28
|337
|8.31%
|Mike Jackson
|SEA
|23
|278
|8.27%
|Jalen Ramsey
|MIA
|31
|375
|8.27%
|Eric Garror
|TEN
|19
|231
|8.23%
|Darrell Baker Jr.
|IND
|25
|304
|8.22%
|Jakorian Bennett
|LV
|18
|221
|8.14%
|CJ Henderson
|CAR
|16
|200
|8.00%
|DJ Turner II
|CIN
|41
|518
|7.92%
|Darius Slay
|PHI
|44
|573
|7.68%
|Cameron Sutton
|DET
|51
|699
|7.30%
|Kader Kohou
|MIA
|43
|605
|7.11%
|Nate Hobbs
|LV
|33
|473
|6.98%
|Shaquill Griffin
|HST
|20
|290
|6.90%
|Jaylon Jones
|IND
|32
|473
|6.77%
|Donte Jackson
|CAR
|32
|480
|6.67%
|Ambry Thomas
|SF
|24
|362
|6.63%
|Kei'Trel Clark
|ARZ
|18
|279
|6.45%
|Kristian Fulton
|TEN
|24
|388
|6.19%
|Byron Murphy Jr.
|MIN
|35
|566
|6.18%
|Tyrique Stevenson
|CHI
|34
|553
|6.15%
|Terell Smith
|CHI
|16
|261
|6.13%
|Christian Izien
|TB
|28
|462
|6.06%
|Tre Herndon
|JAX
|22
|370
|5.95%
|Myles Bryant
|NE
|32
|543
|5.89%
|Antonio Hamilton Sr.
|ARZ
|18
|308
|5.84%
|Troy Hill
|CAR
|18
|316
|5.70%
|Marco Wilson
|ARZ
|22
|396
|5.56%
|Essang Bassey
|DEN
|12
|224
|5.36%
|Adoree' Jackson
|NYG
|24
|450
|5.33%
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|HST
|22
|413
|5.33%
|Eli Apple
|MIA
|18
|340
|5.29%
|Marcus Peters
|LV
|22
|425
|5.18%
|Jonathan Jones
|NE
|20
|422
|4.74%
|Darious Williams
|JAX
|33
|704
|4.69%
|Jack Jones
|NE
|15
|324
|4.63%
|Mekhi Blackmon
|MIN
|15
|326
|4.60%
|Mike Hilton
|CIN
|25
|545
|4.59%
|Denzel Ward
|CLV
|18
|397
|4.53%
|Akayleb Evans
|MIN
|23
|521
|4.41%
|Levi Wallace
|PIT
|21
|479
|4.38%
|Starling Thomas V
|ARZ
|9
|245
|3.67%
|Amik Robertson
|LV
|15
|419
|3.58%
|Garrett Williams
|ARZ
|8
|230
|3.48%
|Chandon Sullivan
|PIT
|8
|247
|3.24%
|Ja'Sir Taylor
|LAC
|10
|364
|2.75%
|Kendall Fuller
|WAS
|16
|624
|2.56%
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|LAC
|9
|672
|1.34%
|Kenny Moore II
|IND
|4
|592
|0.68%