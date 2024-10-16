Introducing Press Percentage: A new metric for analyzing coverage techniques

• Titans' Jarvis Brownlee leads the way: Brownlee has pressed his receiver on 33 of his 105 snaps to start the year.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.

This week, we're introducing “Press Percentage,” which looks at how often defenders are asked to line up in press coverage. We've also included 2023 data for historical context.

What is Press percentage?

Press percentage measures how often a coverage defender presses a wide receiver, whether through a jam or by mirroring the receiver. It excludes instances where the defender attempts to redirect or show a press look before bailing. This metric is not focused on performance but illustrates how cornerbacks are utilized.

Press Percentage in 2024 (Min. 70 total coverage snaps)

Press Percentage in 2023 (Min. 200 total coverage snaps)