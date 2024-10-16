All
Introducing Press Percentage: A new metric for analyzing coverage techniques

2YAKKW4 Tennessee Titans cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (29) defends during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

By PFF.com

• Titans' Jarvis Brownlee leads the way: Brownlee has pressed his receiver on 33 of his 105 snaps to start the year.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.

This week, we're introducing “Press Percentage,” which looks at how often defenders are asked to line up in press coverage. We've also included 2023 data for historical context.

What is Press percentage? 

Press percentage measures how often a coverage defender presses a wide receiver, whether through a jam or by mirroring the receiver. It excludes instances where the defender attempts to redirect or show a press look before bailing. This metric is not focused on performance but illustrates how cornerbacks are utilized.

Note: The league average is 11.07%, and the data set includes no plays.

Press Percentage in 2024 (Min. 70 total coverage snaps)

Player Team Press snaps Total snaps Press %
Jarvis Brownlee TEN 33 105 31.43%
Nazeeh Johnson KC 21 71 29.58%
Jaylen Watson KC 58 197 29.44%
Carlton Davis III DET 64 221 28.96%
L'Jarius Sneed TEN 45 168 26.79%
Kool-Aid McKinstry NO 22 87 25.29%
Sauce Gardner NYJ 50 202 24.75%
Tariq Woolen SEA 41 168 24.40%
Isaiah Oliver NYJ 19 81 23.46%
Montaric Brown JAX 53 229 23.14%
Terrion Arnold DET 53 229 23.14%
Sean Murphy-Bunting ARZ 42 197 21.32%
D.J. Reed NYJ 36 173 20.81%
Marlon Humphrey BLT 51 253 20.16%
Michael Carter II NYJ 15 81 18.52%
Isaac Yiadom SF 31 170 18.24%
Martin Emerson Jr. CLV 34 191 17.80%
Eric Stokes GB 32 181 17.68%
Cam Taylor-Britt CIN 37 214 17.29%
Riley Moss DEN 42 245 17.14%
Tre Brown SEA 28 164 17.07%
Paulson Adebo NO 43 263 16.35%
Alontae Taylor NO 34 216 15.74%
Pat Surtain II DEN 33 210 15.71%
Jaycee Horn CAR 32 205 15.61%
Renardo Green SF 12 77 15.58%
Nate Wiggins BLT 20 129 15.50%
Derek Stingley Jr. HST 34 220 15.45%
Noah Igbinoghene WAS 22 145 15.17%
Joey Porter Jr. PIT 33 224 14.73%
Ja'Marcus Ingram BUF 11 75 14.67%
Christian Gonzalez NE 33 239 13.81%
Brandon Stephens BLT 37 270 13.70%
Deonte Banks NYG 32 236 13.56%
Amik Robertson DET 20 154 12.99%
Trent McDuffie KC 26 202 12.87%
Cobie Durant LA 20 156 12.82%
Kamari Lassiter HST 23 180 12.78%
Tre'Davious White LA 17 133 12.78%
Charvarius Ward SF 21 165 12.73%
Jonathan Jones NE 21 166 12.65%
Rasul Douglas BUF 28 222 12.61%
Ja'Quan McMillian DEN 25 202 12.38%
Deommodore Lenoir SF 26 214 12.15%
Dax Hill CIN 17 140 12.14%
Max Melton ARZ 9 75 12.00%
Shaquill Griffin MIN 19 169 11.24%
Starling Thomas V ARZ 16 143 11.19%
Ronald Darby JAX 29 260 11.15%
Avonte Maddox PHI 15 136 11.03%
Marcus Jones NE 18 165 10.91%
Trevon Diggs DAL 22 202 10.89%
Nate Hobbs LV 21 193 10.88%
Keisean Nixon GB 24 223 10.76%
Devon Witherspoon SEA 21 202 10.40%
Marshon Lattimore NO 20 198 10.10%
Greg Newsome II CLV 17 173 9.83%
Jourdan Lewis DAL 15 155 9.68%
Jalen Ramsey MIA 13 139 9.35%
Christian Benford BUF 21 232 9.05%
Kader Kohou MIA 12 133 9.02%
Jalen Pitre HST 18 200 9.00%
Denzel Ward CLV 12 141 8.51%
Byron Murphy Jr. MIN 20 236 8.47%
Kristian Fulton LAC 13 154 8.44%
Adoree' Jackson NYG 6 73 8.22%
Jamel Dean TB 20 247 8.10%
A.J. Terrell ATL 18 224 8.04%
Jakorian Bennett LV 15 191 7.85%
DJ Turner II CIN 10 134 7.46%
Benjamin St-Juste WAS 15 214 7.01%
Jaylon Jones IND 16 231 6.93%
Jaylon Johnson CHI 14 213 6.57%
Kendall Fuller MIA 6 94 6.38%
Quentin Lake LA 10 162 6.17%
Mike Hilton CIN 7 115 6.09%
Zyon McCollum TB 16 264 6.06%
Darius Slay PHI 10 165 6.06%
Beanie Bishop Jr. PIT 10 168 5.95%
Kyler Gordon CHI 9 155 5.81%
Roger McCreary TEN 7 127 5.51%
Jaire Alexander GB 8 155 5.16%
Jack Jones LV 10 206 4.85%
Mike Jackson CAR 10 208 4.81%
Stephon Gilmore MIN 10 226 4.42%
Garrett Williams ARZ 6 145 4.14%
Andru Phillips NYG 4 98 4.08%
Cor'Dale Flott NYG 7 174 4.02%
Tyrique Stevenson CHI 7 180 3.89%
Quinyon Mitchell PHI 7 189 3.70%
Kenny Moore II IND 5 142 3.52%
Jarrian Jones JAX 4 117 3.42%
Amani Oruwariye DAL 3 90 3.33%
Dee Alford ATL 5 156 3.21%
Mike Sainristil WAS 6 198 3.03%
Tarheeb Still LAC 2 70 2.86%
Tykee Smith TB 6 211 2.84%
Troy Hill CAR 4 142 2.82%
Donte Jackson PIT 5 209 2.39%
Ja'Sir Taylor LAC 1 71 1.41%
Mike Hughes ATL 2 164 1.22%
Samuel Womack III IND 1 114 0.88%
Asante Samuel Jr. LAC 1 142 0.70%
Caelen Carson DAL 0 81 0.00%

Press Percentage in 2023 (Min. 200 total coverage snaps)

Player Team Press snaps Total snaps Press %
Isaac Yiadom NO 127 318 39.94%
Joshua Williams KC 74 235 31.49%
Jaylen Watson KC 87 310 28.06%
A.J. Terrell ATL 168 610 27.54%
Joey Porter Jr. PIT 136 529 25.71%
Jeff Okudah ATL 92 369 24.93%
L'Jarius Sneed KC 136 598 22.74%
Michael Davis LAC 124 550 22.55%
Sauce Gardner NYJ 124 580 21.38%
Tyson Campbell JAX 81 394 20.56%
Paulson Adebo NO 111 567 19.58%
Eli Ricks PHI 44 231 19.05%
Benjamin St-Juste WAS 121 637 19.00%
Deonte Banks NYG 93 494 18.83%
Cor'Dale Flott NYG 61 333 18.32%
Marlon Humphrey BLT 68 372 18.28%
Pat Surtain II DEN 120 667 17.99%
Jerry Jacobs DET 86 479 17.95%
Michael Carter II NYJ 77 432 17.82%
Tre Hawkins III NYG 36 211 17.06%
Marshon Lattimore NO 66 400 16.50%
Clark Phillips III ATL 38 231 16.45%
Trent McDuffie KC 85 551 15.43%
Tariq Woolen SEA 83 539 15.40%
J.C. Jackson LAC 49 325 15.08%
Cameron Mitchell CLV 30 205 14.63%
Carlton Davis III TB 65 449 14.48%
Zyon McCollum TB 71 508 13.98%
Corey Ballentine GB 40 288 13.89%
Jourdan Lewis DAL 64 471 13.59%
Brandon Stephens BLT 98 722 13.57%
Cam Taylor-Britt CIN 57 420 13.57%
Greg Newsome II CLV 63 467 13.49%
Christian Benford BUF 72 541 13.31%
Bradley Roby PHI 30 227 13.22%
Ahkello Witherspoon LA 87 659 13.20%
Alontae Taylor NO 73 565 12.92%
Jamel Dean TB 59 461 12.80%
Charvarius Ward SF 81 644 12.58%
Keisean Nixon GB 67 533 12.57%
Sean Murphy-Bunting TEN 64 510 12.55%
Deommodore Lenoir SF 82 664 12.35%
Montaric Brown JAX 38 317 11.99%
Dane Jackson BUF 37 311 11.90%
Isaiah Oliver SF 40 338 11.83%
Martin Emerson Jr. CLV 64 543 11.79%
Brian Branch DET 55 468 11.75%
James Bradberry PHI 81 694 11.67%
Xavien Howard MIA 52 475 10.95%
Rasul Douglas GB 64 590 10.85%
Stephon Gilmore DAL 63 595 10.59%
Fabian Moreau DEN 49 463 10.58%
Emmanuel Forbes WAS 33 317 10.41%
Jaylon Johnson CHI 55 529 10.40%
Taron Johnson BUF 61 601 10.15%
Quentin Lake LA 31 306 10.13%
D.J. Reed NYJ 54 540 10.00%
Ronald Darby BLT 30 308 9.74%
Arthur Maulet BLT 29 299 9.70%
Tavierre Thomas HST 22 228 9.65%
JuJu Brents IND 28 293 9.56%
DaRon Bland DAL 56 588 9.52%
Derion Kendrick LA 53 560 9.46%
Mike Hughes ATL 19 201 9.45%
Cobie Durant LA 39 423 9.22%
Chidobe Awuzie CIN 41 446 9.19%
Steven Nelson HST 61 665 9.17%
Patrick Peterson PIT 61 677 9.01%
Shaun Wade NE 19 211 9.00%
Devon Witherspoon SEA 46 519 8.86%
Carrington Valentine GB 37 423 8.75%
Damarri Mathis DEN 22 253 8.70%
Jaire Alexander GB 22 256 8.59%
Tre Avery TEN 18 211 8.53%
Tre Brown SEA 32 377 8.49%
Ja'Quan McMillian DEN 37 436 8.49%
Roger McCreary TEN 46 547 8.41%
Kyler Gordon CHI 36 429 8.39%
Dee Alford ATL 28 337 8.31%
Mike Jackson SEA 23 278 8.27%
Jalen Ramsey MIA 31 375 8.27%
Eric Garror TEN 19 231 8.23%
Darrell Baker Jr. IND 25 304 8.22%
Jakorian Bennett LV 18 221 8.14%
CJ Henderson CAR 16 200 8.00%
DJ Turner II CIN 41 518 7.92%
Darius Slay PHI 44 573 7.68%
Cameron Sutton DET 51 699 7.30%
Kader Kohou MIA 43 605 7.11%
Nate Hobbs LV 33 473 6.98%
Shaquill Griffin HST 20 290 6.90%
Jaylon Jones IND 32 473 6.77%
Donte Jackson CAR 32 480 6.67%
Ambry Thomas SF 24 362 6.63%
Kei'Trel Clark ARZ 18 279 6.45%
Kristian Fulton TEN 24 388 6.19%
Byron Murphy Jr. MIN 35 566 6.18%
Tyrique Stevenson CHI 34 553 6.15%
Terell Smith CHI 16 261 6.13%
Christian Izien TB 28 462 6.06%
Tre Herndon JAX 22 370 5.95%
Myles Bryant NE 32 543 5.89%
Antonio Hamilton Sr. ARZ 18 308 5.84%
Troy Hill CAR 18 316 5.70%
Marco Wilson ARZ 22 396 5.56%
Essang Bassey DEN 12 224 5.36%
Adoree' Jackson NYG 24 450 5.33%
Derek Stingley Jr. HST 22 413 5.33%
Eli Apple MIA 18 340 5.29%
Marcus Peters LV 22 425 5.18%
Jonathan Jones NE 20 422 4.74%
Darious Williams JAX 33 704 4.69%
Jack Jones NE 15 324 4.63%
Mekhi Blackmon MIN 15 326 4.60%
Mike Hilton CIN 25 545 4.59%
Denzel Ward CLV 18 397 4.53%
Akayleb Evans MIN 23 521 4.41%
Levi Wallace PIT 21 479 4.38%
Starling Thomas V ARZ 9 245 3.67%
Amik Robertson LV 15 419 3.58%
Garrett Williams ARZ 8 230 3.48%
Chandon Sullivan PIT 8 247 3.24%
Ja'Sir Taylor LAC 10 364 2.75%
Kendall Fuller WAS 16 624 2.56%
Asante Samuel Jr. LAC 9 672 1.34%
Kenny Moore II IND 4 592 0.68%

