NFL Preseason Week 3 Game Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Miami Dolphins 18

Offensive spotlight: Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence started the game and played the opening two drives. The first drive ended with a Tank Bigsby fumble, but the second saw Travis Etienne score from three yards out. Lawrence went 8-of-10 for 92 yards, with an average depth of target of 10.0 yards on the night.

On the opposite sideline, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played a single drive for the Dolphins, going 4-of-6 for 67 yards. He wasn’t really pushing the ball downfield, though, with an average depth of target of just 2.8 yards.

Defensive spotlight: Safety Jevon Holland was the standout on defense for the Dolphins, with their starters seeing a good run out in the first quarter and a half of this game. Holland forced and recovered the fumble by rookie running back Tank Bigsby on the Jaguars' opening drive.

Rookie spotlight: With the exception of the fumble noted above, Bigsby had another solid outing. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry, having averaged 5.5 yards per carry on 22 carries coming into this game. He played on the drive following the fumble, but his night was done when the rest of the notable players on the Jaguars' offense were done, a hint that he is going to see a solid workload alongside Etienne in the regular season.

Box Score

Passing

Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg Skylar Thompson 5.2 15 / 24 135 5.6 0 2 22 0 42.9 Tua Tagovailoa 2.68 4 / 6 67 11.2 0 0 32 0 104.2 James Blackman 0.88 2 / 2 22 11 0 0 12 0 112.5 Jacksonville Jaguars Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg C.J. Beathard 9.36 8 / 10 134 13.4 1 0 74 1 152.1 Trevor Lawrence 3.68 8 / 10 92 9.2 0 0 28 0 105 Nathan Rourke 3.46 4 / 6 74 12.3 0 0 43 1 109

Rushing

Receiving