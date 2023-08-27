UNLOCK ALL TOOLS AND CONTENT WITH PFF+ Subscribe Today!

NFL Preseason Week 3 Game Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 31, Miami Dolphins 18

2RM4FMT Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) hands off the football to running back Salvon Ahmed during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

By Gordon McGuinness
Aug 27, 2023
Jacksonville Jaguars Miami Dolphins
Offensive spotlight: Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence started the game and played the opening two drives. The first drive ended with a Tank Bigsby fumble, but the second saw Travis Etienne score from three yards out. Lawrence went 8-of-10 for 92 yards, with an average depth of target of 10.0 yards on the night.

On the opposite sideline, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played a single drive for the Dolphins, going 4-of-6 for 67 yards. He wasn’t really pushing the ball downfield, though, with an average depth of target of just 2.8 yards.

Defensive spotlight: Safety Jevon Holland was the standout on defense for the Dolphins, with their starters seeing a good run out in the first quarter and a half of this game. Holland forced and recovered the fumble by rookie running back Tank Bigsby on the Jaguars' opening drive.

Rookie spotlight: With the exception of the fumble noted above, Bigsby had another solid outing. He averaged 6.2 yards per carry, having averaged 5.5 yards per carry on 22 carries coming into this game. He played on the drive following the fumble, but his night was done when the rest of the notable players on the Jaguars' offense were done, a hint that he is going to see a solid workload alongside Etienne in the regular season.

Box Score

Passing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg
Skylar Thompson 5.2 15 / 24 135 5.6 0 2 22 0 42.9
Tua Tagovailoa 2.68 4 / 6 67 11.2 0 0 32 0 104.2
James Blackman 0.88 2 / 2 22 11 0 0 12 0 112.5
Jacksonville Jaguars
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg
C.J. Beathard 9.36 8 / 10 134 13.4 1 0 74 1 152.1
Trevor Lawrence 3.68 8 / 10 92 9.2 0 0 28 0 105
Nathan Rourke 3.46 4 / 6 74 12.3 0 0 43 1 109
Rushing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Chris Brooks 17.3 6 33 5.5 2 13 0
Myles Gaskin 10.3 6 23 3.8 0 9 0
Salvon Ahmed 5.8 4 43 10.8 0 42 0
Skylar Thompson 5.2 3 18 6 0 9 0
Raheem Mostert 2.8 4 7 1.8 0 5 0
Tua Tagovailoa 2.68 1 0 0 0 0 0
Jacksonville Jaguars
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
D'Ernest Johnson 11.4 6 26 4.3 1 7 0
Travis Etienne Jr. 9.9 8 39 4.9 1 9 0
JaMycal Hasty 7.6 2 16 8 1 8 0
Nathan Rourke 3.46 2 5 2.5 0 5 0
Tank Bigsby 2.7 6 37 6.2 0 14 1
Snoop Conner 0.7 2 7 3.5 0 5 0
Receiving
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD Long
Chris Brooks 17.3 1 1 10 10 10 0 10
Myles Gaskin 10.3 5 5 30 6 6 0 18
River Cracraft 10.2 8 5 52 6.5 10.4 0 15
Salvon Ahmed 5.8 1 1 5 5 5 0 5
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 4.9 5 2 29 5.8 14.5 0 22
Tyreek Hill 4.2 1 1 32 32 32 0 32
Erik Ezukanma 3.5 2 2 15 7.5 7.5 0 12
Raheem Mostert 2.8 1 1 11 11 11 0 11
Braxton Berrios 2.6 1 1 16 16 16 0 16
Robbie Chosen 2.5 3 1 15 5 15 0 15
Alec Ingold 1.9 1 1 9 9 9 0 9
Durham Smythe 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tanner Conner 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Julian Hill 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jacksonville Jaguars
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD Long
Tim Jones 14.4 2 1 74 37 74 1 74
D'Ernest Johnson 11.4 2 2 8 4 4 0 8
Calvin Ridley 8 3 3 50 16.7 16.7 0 28
Seth Williams 7 2 2 50 25 25 0 43
Elijah Cooks 6.5 4 3 35 8.8 11.7 0 18
Luke Farrell 4.4 2 2 24 12 12 0 13
Zay Jones 3 3 2 10 3.3 5 0 7
Brenton Strange 2.6 1 1 16 16 16 0 16
Gerrit Prince 2 1 1 10 10 10 0 10
Jacob Harris 1.9 1 1 9 9 9 0 9
Christian Kirk 1.8 2 1 8 4 8 0 8
Kevin Austin Jr. 1.6 1 1 6 6 6 0 6
Kendric Pryor 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

