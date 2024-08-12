NFL Preseason Week 1: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

PFF's NFL preseason Week 1 Team of the Week is live. For more grades and data from this past slate of action, click here.
QB: Brandon Allen, San Francisco 49ers
RB: Eric Gray, New York Giants
WR: Dan Chisena, Arizona Cardinals
WR: Trishton Jackson, Minnesota Vikings
TE: Josiah Deguara, Jacksonville Jaguars
Flex: WR Grant DuBose, Green Bay Packers
LT: Alex Taylor, Washington Commanders
LG: Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears
C: Doug Kramer, Chicago Bears
RG: Logan Bruss, Los Angeles Rams
RT: Darian Kinnard, Philadelphia Eagles
EDGE: Patrick Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
EDGE: Eku Leota, Carolina Panthers
DI: Keondre Coburn, Tennessee Titans
DI: Malcolm Roach, Denver Broncos
LB: Micah Baskerville, Chicago Bears
LB: Ben VanSumeren, Philadelphia Eagles
CB: Keenan Isaac, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CB: Jack Jones, Las Vegas Raiders
S: Terrell Edmunds, Jacksonville Jaguars
S: Dane Cruikshank, Atlanta Falcons
Flex: CB Kevin King, Atlanta Falcons
K: Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders
P: Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks
K/PR: Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
ST: Sincere McCormick, Las Vegas Raiders
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB ERIC GRAY, NEW YORK GIANTS
Read more about Gray's performance in our preseason Week 1 recap.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: S TERRELL EDMUNDS, JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
Read more about Edmunds' performance in our preseason Week 1 recap.