NFL Preseason Week 1: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

PFF's NFL preseason Week 1 Team of the Week is live.

QB: Brandon Allen, San Francisco 49ers

RB: Eric Gray, New York Giants

WR: Dan Chisena, Arizona Cardinals

WR: Trishton Jackson, Minnesota Vikings

TE: Josiah Deguara, Jacksonville Jaguars

Flex: WR Grant DuBose, Green Bay Packers

LT: Alex Taylor, Washington Commanders

LG: Teven Jenkins, Chicago Bears

C: Doug Kramer, Chicago Bears

RG: Logan Bruss, Los Angeles Rams

RT: Darian Kinnard, Philadelphia Eagles

EDGE: Patrick Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

EDGE: Eku Leota, Carolina Panthers

DI: Keondre Coburn, Tennessee Titans

DI: Malcolm Roach, Denver Broncos

LB: Micah Baskerville, Chicago Bears

LB: Ben VanSumeren, Philadelphia Eagles

CB: Keenan Isaac, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CB: Jack Jones, Las Vegas Raiders

S: Terrell Edmunds, Jacksonville Jaguars

S: Dane Cruikshank, Atlanta Falcons

Flex: CB Kevin King, Atlanta Falcons

K: Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders

P: Michael Dickson, Seattle Seahawks

K/PR: Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

ST: Sincere McCormick, Las Vegas Raiders

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB ERIC GRAY, NEW YORK GIANTS

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: S TERRELL EDMUNDS, JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

