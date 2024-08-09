NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: New York Giants 14, Detroit Lions 3

The New York Giants‘ preseason got off to a positive start Thursday, as they bested the Detroit Lions 14-3 at MetLife Stadium. As is the case in many preseason games, neither team's starters played many snaps, making the reserves the star of Thursday night's contest in New York.

The Giants have to be happy with how their primary backup running backs performed Thursday night. While likely starter Devin Singletary got the night off, Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Eric Gray performed exceedingly well in the first half. Gray averaged 12.25 yards per touch while accumulating over 50% of New York's first-half offense while Tracy forced five missed tackles and picked three first downs across five carries.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The aforementioned Gray put together an electric performance during his time on the field, finishing with four carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns —most of which came on an impressive 48-yard touchdown run in the second quarter — in addition to four receptions for 46 yards and a forced missed tackle. The touchdown run may get the most attention, but Gray's receiving ability could be the key to him earning a real role in New York's offense. Given how New York deployed its running backs Thursday night, the 2023 fifth-rounder appears to be behind Singletary and Tracy on New York's depth chart; however, Thursday night's performance keeps him in the running for the primary backup running back gig.

BOX SCORE

Lions Giants Total points 3 14 Total offensive plays 67 54 Average EPA per play -0.298 -0.192 Total net yards 248 249 Avg yards per play 3.7 4.6 Total first downs 14 14 Rushing first downs 2 9 Passing first downs 7 4 Penalty first downs 5 1 3rd down efficiency 35% 27% 4th down efficiency 0% 13% Possessions 12 11 Avg plays per drive 5.9 5.5 Avg yards per drive 19.1 20.8 Avg points per drive 0.2 1.2 Red zone posessions 3 1 Red zone plays 11 3 Red zone TDs 0 1 Red zone FGs 0 0 RZ scoring efficiency 0% 100%

