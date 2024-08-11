All
NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 26, Kansas City Chiefs 13

2XRJA32 Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr., left, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

By Ben Cooper
Jacksonville Jaguars Kansas City Chiefs

Two drives of Trevor Lawrence and one drive of Patrick Mahomes was a needed reminder that the NFL regular season is near and teams will soon be humming. Each starter led their team to points, but the Jacksonville Jaguars managed to outplay the Kansas City Chiefs in the end, 26-13.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The Jaguars' safety rotation is relatively wide open, and veteran safety Terrell Edmunds clearly wants to be part of it. He made a few big hits in this game, one that forced a fumble, and allowed just six yards in coverage to go along with two stops (tackles that led to a failure for the offense).

BOX SCORE

Chiefs Jaguars
Total points 13 26
Total offensive plays 59 56
Average EPA per play -0.026 0.034
Total net yards 257 349
Avg yards per play 4.4 6.2
Total first downs 16 18
Rushing first downs 6 5
Passing first downs 8 12
Penalty first downs 2 1
Third-down efficiency 23% 27%
Fourth-down efficiency 30% 13%
Possessions 9 10
Avg plays per drive 7.1 6.3
Avg yards per drive 25.7 31.7
Avg points per drive 1.3 2.2
Red zone posessions 2 2
Red-zone plays 10 9
Red-zone TDs 1 1
Red-zone FGs 1 1
Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

