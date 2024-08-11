NFL Preseason Week 1 Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars 26, Kansas City Chiefs 13

Two drives of Trevor Lawrence and one drive of Patrick Mahomes was a needed reminder that the NFL regular season is near and teams will soon be humming. Each starter led their team to points, but the Jacksonville Jaguars managed to outplay the Kansas City Chiefs in the end, 26-13.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

The Jaguars' safety rotation is relatively wide open, and veteran safety Terrell Edmunds clearly wants to be part of it. He made a few big hits in this game, one that forced a fumble, and allowed just six yards in coverage to go along with two stops (tackles that led to a failure for the offense).

BOX SCORE

Chiefs Jaguars Total points 13 26 Total offensive plays 59 56 Average EPA per play -0.026 0.034 Total net yards 257 349 Avg yards per play 4.4 6.2 Total first downs 16 18 Rushing first downs 6 5 Passing first downs 8 12 Penalty first downs 2 1 Third-down efficiency 23% 27% Fourth-down efficiency 30% 13% Possessions 9 10 Avg plays per drive 7.1 6.3 Avg yards per drive 25.7 31.7 Avg points per drive 1.3 2.2 Red zone posessions 2 2 Red-zone plays 10 9 Red-zone TDs 1 1 Red-zone FGs 1 1 Red-zone scoring efficiency 100% 100%

SNAP COUNTS & PLAYER PARTICIPATION